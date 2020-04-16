Tootsie Roll: The Good News Is Already Priced In

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) is quite unique in that its share price is actually up this year, higher by about 10% since January 1st. This has me intrigued, as I want to understand the characteristics of a stock that can rise in the face of a global pandemic. After looking at the company, I’ve concluded that the market has bid the shares up because this company is set up very well to provide safe and predictable dividends over the next few years. This is very valuable, especially when investors are justifiably nervous. The problem in my estimation is that all of these positives are already “priced in”, and therefore the shares don’t represent excellent value at current levels. Thankfully, the options market provides an alternative to the interminable waiting for shares to drop in price. Selling puts allows an investor to generate a return today in exchange for being willing to buy this dividend aristocrat at a much more attractive price.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history of this company is interesting, at least to me. Over the past five years, both revenue and net income have actually deteriorated slightly, down at CAGRs of -.49% and -.34% respectively. Cash from operations, though, has shown some improvement by climbing at a compounded rate of 1.9% over the same time period. Earnings per share have grown at a rate of ~.6% since 2015.

Against this backdrop, dividends per share have remained relatively flat, growing at a compounded rate of .5% since 2015. In order to achieve this flat dividend “growth”, management has spent about $112.1 million on ever increasing dividends. In fact, the dividend payments have grown at a CAGR of 2.5%. The reason for this disconnect between anemic dividend per share growth against large dividend payments on the cash flow statement relates to the dilution investors have seen over the past five years. In spite of the fact that management spent just over $149.6 million on stock buybacks since 2015, shares outstanding have grown at a CAGR of 1.4% since 2015. This has been caused by the 3% stock dividend the company pays.

I don’t think there’s any real worry that the dividend will be cut or suspended anytime soon for two simple reasons. First, there is virtually no debt present, and the company has a substantial cash hoard of ~$139 million on hand, which is about six times the amount spent on dividends in 2019. Second, the payout ratio remains quite low at 36% of earnings per share and 23% of cash from operations per share.

In spite of the low growth here, this is a company that can be relied upon to continue to pay dividends over the next few years in my opinion. This obviously has tremendous value, and it’s now time to review whether the market is paying a fair price for that reliability.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

It’s now time to switch gears and review the stock itself as a thing distinct from the underlying company. In my view, the source of all investor returns comes from exploiting the difference between what’s going on at the company and what the market seems to be expecting about that company based on stock price. If the market’s expectations are too great, that’s a very bad sign in my estimation, because sooner or later the most highly regarded companies will disappoint. If the shares have too much optimism embedded in price when that happens, investors take on dramatic losses. I’d summarize Tootsie Roll the company as a low growth, reliable cash cow. The share price should reflect this reality if I want to recommend the stock as a buy.

Unfortunately, this low growth company seems to be trading like a high growth stock, as the price of reliable dividends has been bid up. Although Tootsie Roll has never been objectively inexpensive, they are certainly trading on the high side at the moment, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

I can say that the shares are expensive relative to both the overall market and their own history, but I think there’s value in working out approximately what the market is “thinking” about the future for Tootsie Roll. In order to try to understand this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In the book, Penman describes how an investor can work out what the market feels about a given company by isolating the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. The idea here is to avoid those shares that have a great deal of optimism embedded in price. The higher the growth rate the market is attributing to shares, the more risky the investment. Applying this methodology to Tootsie Roll suggests that the market is assuming a long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate here of ~10.5%. I consider this to be a massively optimistic forecast. Given the combination of relatively high PE ratio and relatively optimistic forecast, I can’t recommend the shares at current levels.

Options As Alternative

I’m as much of a fan of consistent, reliable dividend income as the next alcohol sodden writer, so I think there’s value in Tootsie Roll, obviously. The problem is with the share price. As investors have just recently been reminded, a large capital loss can quickly undo years of dividend payments. This presents me with a choice. On the one hand, I can wait for shares to drop to more reasonable levels. This is a sub-optimal choice for me because I’m very impatient and the idea of waiting for a drop in price that may take years is unbearable. On the other hand, I can sell the market the right to sell me these shares at a price I like. This approach has the dual advantage of generating income today, while presenting the possibility that I might buy the shares at a great level.

I sell the market the right to sell me this stock I like at a more reasonable price via short put options. My preferred put to sell at the moment is the September put with a strike of $30. At the moment, these are bid-asked at $.90-$2.05. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll own these shares at a net price ~19% below the current level. Holding all else constant, this would represent a dividend yield of ~1.25%, and a PE of ~30. This PE is relatively high, but this company has a history of consistently high multiples, so I’m comfortable with this strike price.

Investing, like everything else, involves trade offs of one form or another. Investors have to choose between “risk a” and “risk b.” Since risk is everywhere, it’s natural to assume that short puts have their own unique set of risks, and it’s time to think about those.

I think the risks of put options are generally similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer will be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors are “on the same side of the table” and want to see higher stock prices. Also, many short put writers don't actually want to buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia the highest premia and move on. Thus, this group is interested less in the quality of the underlying than they are the price of the options themselves. I'm not such a person because I'm happy owning stocks, but at a price that I deem acceptable.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in the following way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This is an objectively better circumstance than the person who takes the prevailing market price for the shares. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day. Selling puts is analogous to receiving money for taking on the obligation to buy the stuff you were going to buy anyway, at a lower price than is currently on offer. There's risk there, but it's far less than simply buying, in my estimation. In the case of Tootsie Roll, an investor who takes on the obligation to buy at a net price 19% below the current level is, by definition, taking on less risk than a person who buys today.

Conclusion

I think Tootsie Roll is a fine business, and is very well positioned to pay its cash and stock dividends in future. I also like the fact that the company has a rock solid balance sheet. While there’s no evidence of growth on the horizon, the cash flows are sustainable in my view, and therefore the dividend is quite safe. The problem here is with the valuation. The positives that I described above are well known, and the market has driven shares higher as a result. In my view, the more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns and this thinking leads me to steer clear of the stock at these levels. There’s great news here, but it’s already priced in. Thankfully, the options market provides an alternative to the tedium of waiting to buy at a more reasonable price. I think $29.10 is a great entry price for these shares, and therefore I recommend selling the puts while avoiding the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling 10 of the puts mentioned in this article.