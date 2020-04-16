Exchanges As Dividend Safe Havens

Of these exchanges, I prefer the Asia-Pacific ones for their higher yields and my greater personal familiarity with them.

The main risks I see to investing in exchanges are major structural changes that seem very unlikely to happen.

Securities and derivatives exchanges are often classified as "financials", but in many ways operate and pay dividends more like airports, with relatively low competition.

It wasn't long ago that I remember securities and derivatives exchanges being exclusive quasi-monopolies, where you either needed to own a seat (which could cost over $3.5 million in 2005), or you needed to pay a toll to a broker that owned a seat if you wanted to participate in financial markets. In the first decade of this century, many of the world's exchanges went public, and so it became possible to own a piece of the Nasdaq market as easily as you could trade any of the stocks traded on Nasdaq.

Many of these exchanges tend to be classified as "financials" but like Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA), have very different economics and competition dynamics when compared with banks and insurance companies, and tend to be under-represented in many portfolios I've seen. The main ETF I've seen which even tries to cover this sector is the iShares US Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI), which is all US, and more weighted to the Broker-Dealers than to the exchanges.

Exchanges are in many ways like airports, which as I reviewed earlier tend to be very insulated from competition, as many cities (and in the case of exchanges, even whole countries) tend to have only one or two, and most of us simply pay tolls for using them without thinking about it. Unlike airports, KraneShares' CIO Brendan Ahern noted that Chinese under quarantine tended to spend more time trading stocks, not less.

In this article, I outline a brief survey of 11 of the world's stock and derivatives exchanges that either have US listings or ADRs, and explain why I prefer the Asian ones over other financials in my portfolios.

North American Exchanges

First, we list the publicly traded stock exchanges, futures exchanges, and options exchanges based in North America. These four all happen to be based in the United States, which is still the largest and most international financial market on earth:

CME Group Inc. (CME)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), and

CBOE Global Markets Inc. (CBOE)

ICE is the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, and most of the securities discussed here on Seeking Alpha trade on either an ICE or an NDAQ marketplace. The ICE also runs a futures exchange settling, among other things, futures on carbon emissions.

The CME is actually larger than the ICE and NDAQ by market cap, and is a marketplace for futures contracts like the S&P 500 e-mini, US treasury and interest rate, currency, and even Bitcoin futures (which I described in this earlier article). CME also bought the New York Mercantile Exchange in 2008, on which energy futures like crude oil and natural gas are traded, and also supports agricultural, and metals futures, as well as settlement services for repo and other markets. A representative at the CME once told me that a surprisingly large share of their trading volume actually comes from Asian retail investors, which, based on my understanding of Asian retail investors, is not hard for me to believe.

CBOE is the smallest of these exchanges, and is the world's second largest options exchange (after the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.), with a relatively small CBOE Futures Exchange to support futures on the volatility index (VIX). A trader once told me he thinks of exchanges as being "long the volatility of volatility", in that as long as there is uncertainty, and changes in that uncertainty, there will be trading volume on exchanges.

Below is a quick chart showing how all four of these exchanges have outperformed the S&P 500 on a total return basis over the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Even though NDAQ was the best performing of these exchanges, it has actually not outperformed the Nasdaq-100 benchmark index since its 2004 IPO. This probably says more about how the Nasdaq-100's earnings growth over the past 16 years so surpassed expectations after the collapse of the dot-com bubble, than anything about NDAQ's shortcomings.

Data by YCharts

For dividend growth investors, the next chart should show the encouraging history that all four US-based exchanges have historically been dividend growers, though relatively low-yielding ones.

Data by YCharts

European Exchanges

Next, we look at three stock exchanges based in Europe:

London Stock Exchange Group PLC (OTCPK:LNSTY)

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCPK:DBOEY), and

Spain's Bolsas Y Mercados Espanoles SHMSF (OTCPK:BOLYY)

Of these three, the London Stock exchange (NYSE:LSE) is the largest and most useful for international investors, as it hosts many ETFs and global depository receipts (GDRs) that trade in US dollars but are not subject to US withholding taxes the way US ETFs are. Deutsche Boerse owns both the main Euro-denominated securities exchange on the continent, as well the derivatives exchange Eurex, which like the CME, hosts contracts on equity indexes, interest rates, currencies, and property markets. The Eurex also has a "connect" system with Korea's KRX, which is the most successful such system I've seen between a European exchange and an Asian one so far. The smallest of these three exchanges is the one in Spain, whose LATIBEX system used to be one of my preferred ways of accessing Latin America. These days, I trade very little on the Bolsa versus on the LSE or the Deutsche Boerse, but I'll let the numbers drive investment decisions.

Compared with the US exchanges, the European exchanges seem to have have been much steadier with their dividends, at least in USD terms, since around 2015. On the bright side, at least the continental exchanges are higher yielding than the US exchanges.

Data by YCharts

Asian Exchanges

Finally, we look at four exchanges in the Asia-Pacific region:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (OTCPK:HKXCY)

Japan Exchange Group Inc. (OTCPK:JPXGY)

Australia's ASX Ltd. (OTCPK:ASXFY), and

Singapore Exchange Ltd. (OTCPK:SPXCY)

These are higher yielding than all of the other exchanges in this article except Spain's, and tend to be my favorites because I believe they have the most long-term upside, and because I am most familiar with them.

Having lived in Hong Kong for the past 10 years, HKXCY is my local exchange, and the largest of these four because it's the world's gateway to the world's second largest economy. In 2014 and 2016, HKXCY launched "stock connect" systems to enable trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed shares by foreign investors, and Hong Kong-listed shares by mainland investors. Hong Kong in many ways hinges on mainland China maintaining restrictions on its currency and using Hong Kong as a controllable gateway in the meantime, so as with so many other things Hong Kong, there are questions about the future beyond 2047.

Singapore is the exchange I know second best of these, largely because of many educational events I have done jointly with them. Just as Hong Kong is the gateway to the rest of China, Singapore is the gateway to the rest of Southeast Asia, and hosts futures contract on Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines as well as on India, China, Japan, and Korea. In many ways, Singapore is Asia's most international exchange.

Japan Exchange Group owns the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as well as the Osaka exchange where Nikkei and Japanese government bond futures trade. As Asia's second largest market (and for a brief time in the late 1980s, the world's largest market), I have long had an interest in Japan, and I still spend a good amount of my time studying and trading stocks in Japan.

Finally, the ASX Ltd. is technically on a different continent than Asia, but is in many contexts lumped in with other Asian exchanges given how critical Asia is to both exchange trading volume and to Australia's economy.

Below is a comparable chart showing how steady most of these exchanges' dividends have been since 2015, and their relatively high dividend yields.

Data by YCharts

Risks To Investing In Exchanges

As with any investment, there are risks that exchanges' businesses may decline and they may be forced to cut their dividends or even go to zero. Two of the most bearish scenarios for the exchanges are scenarios that would be so good for the world in other ways I almost hope they would happen, even though that would hurt my investments in these shares:

Alternative exchanges like the IEX or Long-term Stock Exchange take off, or distributed ledger and blockchain technology advances to a point where we can do price discovery and securely trade shares of companies and futures contracts in a decentralized manner without the need for exchanges, dramatically lowering listing costs and democratizing secondary markets.

Both of these scenarios are similar to why Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) or H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) are relatively safe investments: they would be devastated if the US suddenly abolished or dramatically simplified its tax system, but that's probably not going to happen.

Conclusion

Largely due to their higher yields and my own proximity and familiarity with them, I tend to prefer buying the Asian exchanges over the others in this article. That said, as long as you believe there will continue to be traffic on these toll roads supporting increases in these dividends, many of these exchanges will probably be a good choice for replacing the bank and insurance portions of your financial sector allocations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HKXCY, JPXGY, ASXFY, SPXCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.