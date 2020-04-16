Redfin: Ill Equipped For The Crisis

Redfin Now, meanwhile, is now piled up with inventory that will be tougher to sell in a recessionary environment.

Redfin's brokerage business is under far more risk than traditional real estate brokerages, because it employs agents directly rather rather than paying a commission.

Things aren't looking good for the housing sector, and especially not for Redfin (RDFN). There are many bullish investors who believe that Redfin is well-prepared for the coronavirus precisely because its focus on digital services and online brokerage capabilities positions it well to capture more market share in a shelter-in-place economy. But while traffic on Redfin is certain to spike, the company will be hard-pressed to fight a massive downturn in housing sales.

So far, Redfin has managed to avoid dramatic losses in its stock. Shares of Redfin, down ~15% for the year, are performing approximately on par with the broader S&P 500. In my view, however, losses for Redfin could sting even deeper once eroding fundamentals in both of the company's core businesses are laid bare.

Data by YCharts

Steer clear of Redfin - unlike its fellow online real estate company Zillow (Z) that it's frequently compared to, Redfin relies heavily on actual transactions in real estate to make money, unlike Zillow, which sustains itself primarily from ad sales to real estate agents and other housing industry-related players. The spread of the coronavirus and the massive lockdowns across the United States won't just paralyze the housing market for a few quarters, but the massive reduction in household wealth and broad layoffs across the U.S. will cast a pall over the housing market for many more quarters to come, directly assaulting Redfin's bottom line.

Redfin's cost base is more inflexible than other real estate brokerages amid the downturn

Let's start with a fact we all know to be true: housing sales are severely impacted by the shelter-in-place order. In fact, even Redfin has acknowledged as much. Redfin recently posted on its site the fact that U.S. pending home sales are down -54% y/y in the second week of April (a fairly good proxy for overall sales activity), despite being flat in early March. Another good data proxy for real estate sales, mortgage applications, is estimated to be down -33% y/y, according to CNBC. Mortgages (as well as purchase activity) may be further impacted by the recent decision from some banks to tighten mortgage lending standards; for example, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) announcing this week that it would mandate a 20% down payment on all new house purchases and a minimum 700 credit score.

All signs point to the fact that the housing market will enter an extended slump. And even if people are released from their homes in the coming months, the vast reduction in consumer confidence and the sharp rise in unemployment means that many would-be house buyers will likely delay their purchases, whether by choice or necessity.

Unfortunately, Redfin's cost basis can't shift as flexibly as other real estate brokerages, which primarily pay their agents on a commission model. When sales fall, so do agents' compensation. Redfin has often been labeled as visionary for choosing to directly employ its real estate agents rather than pay via a commission model. The company says that this compensation helps to align agents' incentives to their clients - and as a happy former client of Redfin on both the buy-side and sell-side of real estate transactions, I wholeheartedly agree. However, the fact that Redfin is still on the hook for agent salaries when the housing market enters a sharp slump won't win the company any brownie points with investors. Real estate agents make up slightly less than half of Redfin's overall headcount of ~3,300, per the company's most recent 10-K filing.

Acknowledging the company's difficulties, CEO Glenn Kelman recently announced that the company would be laying off 7% of its workforce, furlough a large portion of its agents through September, and force a 10-15% pay cut and remove bonuses for non-agent employees who are focused on technology and operations.

While these personnel reductions will help to slow Redfin's burn, it can't make up for the chill in housing sales - and will certainly impede Redfin's growth, whose principal strategy to gain market share is to charge into new markets by hiring a slew of new agents. Redfin also expects to incur roughly $3 million in severance costs connected to these layoffs.

Redfin Now burdens the company with unsellable inventory

Let's now turn to Redfin's other growing venture: Redfin Now, the relatively new arm of the company that focuses on buying houses directly from customers and (hopefully) turning around the property for a quick sale. Redfin Now (as well as Zillow's own home-buying initiative, called Zillow Offers; collectively the two programs have been dubbed "iBuying" by industry watchers) has been heavily criticized by some investors, but perhaps more so than now.

Redfin Now has many flaws that are only enhanced by the coronavirus. The first is the fact that, even before the coronavirus hit, Redfin Now was still unprofitable. Redfin's spiel held that Redfin's unique access to proprietary housing data and its investments into technology would eventually help yield profitable, quick house flips for Redfin, but to date, that dream has yet to materialize.

Figure 1. Redfin Q4 revenue breakdown Source: Redfin Q4 earnings release

In Redfin's most recent quarter, the company's "Properties" division had a gross margin of -1.3%, meaning that Redfin actually lost money flipping homes. The properties division also dragged down the company's overall gross margin to 17.0%, down 410bps from the year-ago quarter.

The slowdown in home sales not only hurts Redfin's brokerage revenue, but now it's also going to hit Redfin with unsold inventory as well. Empty houses have carrying costs, least of which is the interest that Redfin pays on the asset-based credit line that it uses to purchase these houses. The company pays an interest rate of Libor plus a spread of 2.65%, or roughly ~3.35% based on today's rates - not much more favorable than consumer mortgage rates.

Redfin's Q4 balance sheet listed $74.6 million of unsold housing inventory on its books, up ~3x from $22.7 million in the prior year when Redfin Now was still a nascent venture. Redfin has wisely stopped purchasing new homes via Redfin Now during the current crisis, but the fact that it has become a more capital-intensive and asset-heavy business won't appease nervous investors in a jittery market.

How safe is Redfin's liquidity position?

Redfin's liquidity is about average. The company has enough cash resources to survive the current crisis intact, but not entirely comfortably. See Redfin's latest balance sheet below:

Figure 2. Redfin 4Q19 balance sheet Source: Redfin Q4 earnings release

As of the end of December, Redfin had $335.7 million of cash on its books, plus $145.4 million of net - for a total of $190.3 million in net cash. Since the close of the fourth quarter, Redfin has also taken steps to shore up its liquidity by issuing a $70 million private placement of new equity to Durable Capital Partners, as well as a $40 million convertible note - raising $110 million in fresh cash.

We note that Redfin has been particularly aggressive in burning through cash, however. In FY19, Redfin burned through $107.6 million in operating cash flows and another $15.3 million in capex, for a total of -$122.9 million in free cash flow. This was when Redfin's profitable brokerage arm was operating at healthy levels, however. With the U.S. economy on lockdown since March and with Redfin's furloughs to last until September, it's unclear how drastic Redfin's cash burn will be this year. Redfin's cash operating expenses (or its opex less stock-based comp and depreciation and amortization) totaled $191.4 million in FY19, though the company will likely be able to cut a portion of this expense due to its layoffs and furloughs. Redfin could also cut a portion of its ~$75 million expenses on marketing to conserve cash in a pinch.

Figure 3. Redfin cash flows Source: Redfin Q4 earnings release

Overall, Redfin isn't in any immediate danger of running out of liquidity, but neither does its $190.3 million net cash position ($260.3 million after the issuance of new stock) look like a big enough safety net, especially with fundamentals in both brokerage services and Redfin Now turning south.

Key takeaways

Redfin is heavily subject to the whims of the housing sector as home sales freeze up, leaving Redfin agents at low productivity and trapping the unsold inventory on Redfin's books. Don't buy this stock on the premise of value - Redfin has far further to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.