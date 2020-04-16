Roku: Not A Bargain Anymore

The operating loss expansion in the past several years is not a concern, due to its low additional capital employed compared to the additional revenue and profit it has generated.

Roku (ROKU) has surged more than 11% after giving out brief updates on the impressive growth in streaming hours and active accounts in the first quarter of 2020. The stock has bounced back close to the level at the beginning of March. With the consistent growing operating performance and its market-leading position, Roku is a good stock for long-term growth investors. However, we think at the moment Roku is not a bargain anymore, so it is better to wait for the lower price.

Operating performance’s consistent growth

What we like about Roku is the consistently high growth in monthly active accounts, streaming hours and average revenue per user (ARPU). Its active account number has increased from 19.3 million in 2017 to 36.9 million in 2019, while the total streaming hours has risen from 14.8 billion hours to 40.3 billion during the same period. Its ARPU also experienced spectacular growth of more than 68%, from $13.78 to $23.14.

As many people are staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, this streaming media company has seen significant growth in user base and streaming hours. In the first quarter of 2020, Roku estimated to gain 3 million active accounts, while the streaming hours would reach 13.2 billion, a dramatic year-over-year increase of 49%. Along with the growth momentum in the user base and streaming hours, its revenue was expected to be higher than prior analysts' outlook, staying in the range of $307 million - $317 million. If its first-quarter 2020 revenue is $310 million, its quarterly year-over-year growth would be 50%.

Market-leading position but facing fierce competition from Amazon

In the past five years, Roku has been the leading streaming media player in the U.S. In the first quarter of 2019, Roku’s market share was 39%. Amazon (AMZN) Fire TV ranked second, with a 30% market share. As a result, the two companies had nearly 70% of the total installed base of streaming media players in the U.S.

Source: Parks Associates

With the huge ecosystem and large user base, Amazon Fire TV is Roku’s fierce competitor. In January 2020, Amazon announced that it had more than 40 million users, beating the number of Roku’s active accounts. Although Roku had overall better reviewed than Amazon Fire TV Stick because of the lower price, better app selection, and more intuitive interface, Roku needs to consistently improve product technologies and expand product offerings to beat Amazon, regaining the market-leading position.

Operating loss expansion is not a concern

Many investors worry about the company’s operating losses which has kept expanding over the years. Since 2017, its operating losses have gone up from $19.6 million to more than $65 million. However, if we compared its additional tangible capital employed, its additional revenue and the gross profit it has generated, we think Roku has done a pretty good job.

Source: Author’s table

From 2017 to 2019, to grow its revenue by $616.1 million, Roku has employed additional capital of only $166.8 million. The additional gross profit generated was $295.4 million while the operating losses increased by only a small amount at $45.4 million. The expansion of operating losses resulted from triple-digit growth in all of its operating expenses in the same period.

Source: Author’s table

Commonly, the company has to ramp up investments in R&D and Sales & Marketing in the period of high growth. In the next several years, we expect the growth of these expenses will decelerate so that Roku can deliver operating profitability. Furthermore, many of its expenses are non-cash, including stock-based compensation expenses and depreciation and amortization. As a consequence, while Roku has had operating losses, the company has delivered positive operating cashflows.

Source: Roku’s 10-K filing

We expect Roku will keep producing positive operating cashflow in the future. The stock-based compensation, an actual non-cash expense, which is necessarily used for management’s and employee’s incentives to drive the company’s growth in the future.

Roku is not cheap now, worth $113 per share

After the recent bounce back, we think Roku is no longer cheap. It is more expensive than Netflix at the time of writing. Although Netflix has a much larger user base, having 167.1 million subscribers globally and 1 billion watched hours per week, it’s valued relatively cheaper than Roku. Netflix’s current price-to-sales ratio is only 9.2x while Roku’s P/S ratio is already 10.9x at the time of writing.

Source: Ycharts

We expect at least Roku can meet the expectation of $1.54 billion in revenue in 2020. If Roku has similar sales multiple to Netflix’s 5-year average at 8x, Roku can be worth $12.32 billion, or $113 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.