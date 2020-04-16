Bank Of America Is Positioned To Excel Amidst Crisis

Many seem to not be taking into account the fact that the new CECL guidelines require banks to provision for all expected losses over the life of the loans.

From all the Big Banks that have reported earnings, thus far, I found myself most impressed with Bank of America (BAC). BAC has grown its earnings power to trail only J.P. Morgan, but just as importantly, the risk profile is quite low even in the most stressed scenarios. Bank of America combines these attractive qualities with a distressed valuation. Covid-19 has instilled a sense of fear that I’ve never seen in our population, and it certainly rivals the peak of the crisis in 2008 in how it has impacted markets. Many market participants are selling the big banks’ thinking that this crisis will play out similarly, but I firmly believe they will be proven very wrong. Bank of America offers excellent value at current prices and should be bought on dips for long-term investors.

Each year the Federal Reserve performs the CCAR test, and Bank of America has had lower stress test loan losses than its peers in six of the last seven years, due to a strict focus on asset quality. The company has been far less aggressive on credit cards and Helocs, importantly. In addition, management highlighted that previous stress tests showed a lower pre-provision earnings number, because it assumed major market losses, which didn’t occur for BAC, even during this nightmarish bear market. Since the Financial Crisis, the company has dramatically strengthened its capital base and liquidity. It has totally rearranged its loan book from being extremely heavy in consumer, to leaning more in commercial, where losses historically have been lower, due to the collateral and other protections in the structure of those loans. Brian Moynihan is the most underrated bank CEO that I know, and I give him tremendous credit for maintaining a disciplined approach, throughout the entire economic expansion.

Source: BAC Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

On April 15th, BAC reported 1st quarter diluted earnings per share of $.40, or $4 billion. While eps was down by 43% YoY, the fact that they were solidly profitable despite the circumstances, speaks volumes about the earnings power of the franchise. Loan loss provisions increased by $3.7 billion to $4.8 billion, $3.6 billion of which reflects the expected increase in life-of-loan losses, given the weaker economic conditions due to Covid-19. Net charge-offs were up by $163MM sequentially from the 4th quarter to $1.1B. Pretax, pre-provision income of $9.3B, only declined by $.5 billion, or 5%, largely due to lower rates, which is my favorite indicator of earnings power for banks. That number provides a massive cushion for reserves before you really start eating losses and shareholder equity. BAC ended the quarter with $700B in liquidity, up $120B sequentially.

Book value per share increased by 2% from year-end to $27.84, while the CET1 capital ratio stood at 10.8%, down 41 bps from 4Q 2019. This was due mostly to loans and leases increasing by $67B in the quarter, mostly due to revolver draws by Commercial clients. 90% of that was either investment grade or collateralized. In the 1st quarter, the company returned $7.9B in capital to shareholders, but BAC halted its stock buybacks like the other banks did too, so that should help with ratios moving into the future. End of period deposits increased by $149B. Net interest income of $12.1B was down 2%, largely due to lower rates, offset by loan and deposit growth. Sales and trading revenues excluding DVA were up 22% YoY and investment banking fees were up by 10%.

At a recent price of $22.19, BAC trades at a slight premium to its tangible book value per share of $19.79, and a steep discount to its book value per share of $27.84. BAC has shown an ability to earn very high returns on tangible equity due to the strength of its franchises, including a low-cost deposit base, and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. I use a relatively conservative 15% on tangible equity to approximate normalized earnings across a cycle, which puts the earnings figure right around $3.00 per share.

I’ll reiterate, they have earned more than that, despite a terrible interest rate environment, but credit losses have also been below average up to this point. Bank of America has about 50% upside not including dividends from current levels. This crisis is unique, but BAC is built to last and thrive through it. If during this ultimate stress test, BAC can remain nicely profitable, which is my expectation, they might find themselves deserving of a much higher valuation on the back end. I don’t think market participants, including analysts, are fully comprehending the change CECL has on the accounting for banks. They don’t provision as losses develop, but instead for what they expect to lose over the lifetime of the loans. Surely, reserves can go up if the situation continues to deteriorate, but the rate of change on loan losses is almost certainly going to be far less. It is difficult for me to forecast losses for BAC, mostly due to their quality portfolio and high pretax, pre-provision earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.