All Eyes On Nasdaq's Market Tech Unit Heading Into Earnings

Recent volatility & economic gloom tests Nasdaq's customer base and the "steady growth" narrative - Q1 earnings will give needed guidance on what 2020 holds for the stock.

The company's Market Technology unit is fast growing, has fragmented competition, and is the focus of future investment.

Over the last number of weeks, I’ve covered exchange companies on this platform with high exposure to trading volumes and transaction revenue, attractive margins, deep economic moats and ties to potentially wild swings in the markets.

Nasdaq is a relative break from this trend, and requires a different lens with which to understand the company outlook and the value of its stock.

As can be seen below, Nasdaq’s exposure to trading volumes accounted for only 36% of the company’s revenue in 2019 – labeled “Market Services” below to encompass its cash equity, derivatives and fixed income trading businesses:

(Source: Nasdaq Q4 2019 Earnings Release)

The other 64% of revenue comes from Nasdaq’s non-transaction businesses, which I’ll breakdown further below:

Market Data – This consists of what investors normally find within an exchange business – Nasdaq’s exchanges generate a plethora of valuable price, volume and order book data which help market participants better plan their trading and risk management strategies. Nasdaq sells this data to the public in different forms, through channels where pricing is both regulated and unregulated by the SEC.

Index – In addition to its trading products, Nasdaq owns and calculates a number of proprietary indices that investors use to benchmark against different financial instruments. An example of this is the Nasdaq-100 index – when ETFs or other funds are created to track Nasdaq’s classic benchmark, Nasdaq receives a licensing fee based on assets under management in the fund. As of Q4 2019, Nasdaq had 332 exchange-traded products (ETPs) with over $233 billion in AUM linked to its indices. As the ETF and “active-to-passive” trend continues to mature, Nasdaq’s indices are expected to continue to grow in popularity.

Investment Data & Analytics – This business primarily collects and sells analytics on the asset management industry – customers can retrieve data to help them understand which asset managers fit their investment objectives, how fund flows are changing among the industry, and helps managers understand the competitive landscape when pitching to investors and the public. Nasdaq has shown willingness to invest in and expand this segment with its acquisitions of eVestment, Quandl, and Solovis to boost their analytics suite of products.

Corporate Services – This segment includes Nasdaq’s listings business, offering current and prospective public companies the ability to maintain their stock listing on Nasdaq’s platform and leveraging their marketing & sales relationships for maximum investor awareness. Listed companies pay Nasdaq an annual listing fee to continue to use these services, and as a result this segment has high stability and predictability when it comes to future growth.

A Deep Dive Into Market Technology

I saved the Market Technology segment for last because this is the main focus of Nasdaq’s investment thesis – this business consists of a growing backlog of financial and non-financial companies contracting with Nasdaq to leverage its exchange technology for new projects and business development.

How do I know this business is what investors value most? The answer is two-fold. First, Wall Street analysts – and the buy-side funds they serve and represent – devote a majority of their time with management to better understanding the Market Technology business. During Nasdaq’s Q4 2019 earnings call Q&A portion, a large majority of analyst questions were focused on Market Tech – below are some questions asked:

“So just on Market Tech… could you give us some update on the customer mix and revenue contribution that you’re seeing from non-financial and maybe some of the newer markets where you’re getting traction?”

“Can you tell us for Market Tech wins what the typical timeline is from signing to P&L impact?”

“Do you have any color on the concentration of new order intake in your Market Tech business?”

“Can you frame how many non-financial clients you have now in Market Tech? Your growth rate in Market Tech is above your guidance – will this push total company growth above your guidance range?”

(Source: NDAQ Q4 2019 Q&A Transcript, author edits)

If the Street is putting this much focus on Market Technology when meeting with management, retail & public investors should focus here as well. Even if the analyst community is wrong with their stock predictions at times, their research drives institutional fund flows and sentiment, which drives the stock price regardless. It’s worth knowing what the Street is looking for and what questions they’re asking.

Second, as Nasdaq’s Information Services and Market Tech business has grown, so too has its multiple over the last decade. Below plots Nasdaq’s PE multiple as a % of the S&P 500’s PE multiple against Market Tech & Info Services revenue from 2010 through 2019:

(Source: Nasdaq financials, Yahoo Finance, Multpl.com, author estimates)

There is a significant positive correlation (correlation coefficient of 0.85) between Information Services & Market Tech revenue and Nasdaq’s PE vs. the S&P 500. In the early part of the 2010s we saw Nasdaq’s multiple trade at almost half that of the S&P, but as the company’s strategy changed from focusing on trading volumes to the market data & market tech businesses, their multiple started to trend upward. Today, Nasdaq’s multiple is almost on par with the broader market as investors place more of a premium on the company’s investments in consistent, subscription-based revenue. For these reasons – institutional interest in Market Tech and high correlation between Market Tech growth and multiple expansion – I believe the Market Tech business is the focal point of an investment thesis in Nasdaq.

So with that being said, let's dive into Market Tech in greater detail. Nasdaq’s current investor presentation (available here) lays out the business into 3 main customer segmentations: Market Infrastructure Operators (MIOs), Buy & Sell-Side clients, and Non-Financial Markets.

(Source: Nasdaq Investor Presentation)

Among all 3 segmentations, Nasdaq is able to add value by providing trading, market surveillance, and compliance technology to customers that don’t have the CAPEX or expertise needed to expand to new markets. Some examples of recent deals won by Nasdaq include:

KSEI– Nasdaq is providing superior technology & service to a central securities depository in Indonesia, allowing 40x greater system speed and efficiency than what the customer could build on their own.

The Football Index – When a UK sports betting company wants to build a platform to buy & sell shares in footballers, Nasdaq is able to create the matching engine underpinning the customer’s product, allowing institutional grade functionality and support without huge up-front investment and time spent building their own technology.

Airbus – A subsidiary of Airbus, called Skytra, is building different indices and a derivatives exchange to allow airlines to hedge against uncontrollable volatility in ticket prices. Nasdaq won a contract to provide risk management, trade matching & regulatory reporting services underpinning Skytra’s exchange, a deal that has garnered significant investor interest and excitement for future contracts Nasdaq can win in the non-financial industry.

This business is measured by Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR), given different tech deals recognize revenue over different periods of time and all combined result in a steady stream of SaaS income. ARR at the end of Q4 stood at ~$260M:

(Source: Nasdaq Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation)

Although Market Tech was just 13% of revenue in 2019, Nasdaq management has made clear to investors they’re working to increase that mix, with the recent acquisition of Cinnober and a clear plan to focus investment on this business going forward.

Nasdaq’s Multiple Will Continue to Expand

Nasdaq’s shift in strategy towards more stable, predictable SaaS-like products has so far paid off, as the stock has outperformed the broader market over the last few years and so far in 2020:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

I think an investment in Nasdaq will continue to pay off through 2020 and beyond as the company’s brand further evolves from a slow-growth, mature trading business into a mid-to-high growth market data and technology provider. Even with the stock’s multiple expansion over the last decade, Nasdaq is still valued largely in-line with its legacy exchange peers, as seen below:

Data by YCharts

With Information Services and Market Tech now driving the company’s growth story, I believe Nasdaq will be more closely compared with other index & pure-play market data providers in the future, which generally carry a higher multiple that comes with a stable subscription business model:

Data by YCharts

Nasdaq will always have exposure to transaction revenue, which means its multiple shouldn’t reach the 30s or 40s, but a ratio in the mid-to-high 20s seems reasonable to me. Multiple expansion will be even more justified if the company can execute on additional Market Tech deals and prove the runway for its Information Services business is not close to being saturated.

All Eyes on Q1 Earnings

A key foundation of the above investment thesis in Nasdaq revolves around the stability of Market Technology and Information Services revenue during volatile times, giving investors the confidence that comes with a premium valuation. Nasdaq’s upcoming earnings release on April 22 will give important signals as to whether this story holds true. The recent coronavirus crisis and resulting economic fallout across the globe has tested businesses and customer bases in an unprecedented fashion, including the customers Nasdaq’s Information Services and Market Tech segments serve. Some key questions I’ll be watching for answers during earnings include:

How has Nasdaq’s salesforce adjusted to the near-global stay at home orders? Are they still able to find new clients and gauge demand for Market Tech projects?

Particularly among non-financial customers, how has the economic impact of the last couple months impacted the outlook for new order intake?

Where within the index business is Nasdaq seeing large fund flows and AUM changes that may have an impact on fees?

Is additional M&A on the table now that valuations have become less frothy?

In these volatile times, are customers looking at Nasdaq’s data products as a “must-have” to help manage the volatility or as more of a “luxury” add-on that can be cut until the situation improves?

If Nasdaq management can provide clarity on some of the broad themes above during earnings, and if Q1 non-transaction revenue shows little sign of slowing down through the rest of 2020, I believe the company’s multiple will continue to expand and investors can be happy with the returns on the stock this year. If these questions go unanswered or we find signs of damage to the outlook as a result of the coronavirus, I think the company will have trouble getting investors to pay a higher premium for the stock than where it’s trading today, at least in the short term.

