Enbridge: Historically High Dividend Yield Points To Attractive Value

Based upon my valuation, shares appear to only be priced for zero future growth, which points to attractive value since it is likely that the company will continue growing.

Introduction

The recent selloff across financial markets pushed many dividend yields to extremes that are rarely observed, one example was the Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge (NYSE:ENB). Although its share price has increased during the last couple of weeks, it still offers attractive value for income-seeking investors who appear well positioned, even if the future is rather gloomy.

Data by YCharts

Valuation Assumptions

The main assumption was that the strategy of maintaining an adequately strong financial position continues being successful and thus the company avoids either raising equity or reducing its future dividends. Although its current financial position is certainly not perfect, there are few reasons to believe the current dividends cannot at least be sustained. The company ended 2019 with a stable net debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA of 4.5, over C$10b of liquidity, a solid BBB+ credit rating, and very strong coverage of 1.95 based on its distributable cash flow. When this is combined with the history of navigating previous downturns throughout the past two decades whilst sustaining its dividends, this seems realistic.

Since its earnings and thus dividends are declared in CAD, the second main assumption was that the CAD to USD exchange rate would average 0.725 in the long term. Given the historic exchange rate during the past five years, see the graph included below, this seems quite reasonable.

Image Source: XE

Valuation Scenario

The overarching goal was to provide a conservative scenario to assess the value within Enbridge's shares even if its future results are broadly disappointing. Even though the dividend growth has a long history of growing strongly, see the graph included below, due to the current turmoil striking the broader energy sector, this is likely to decrease significantly in the future. Given the environmental opposition that many of the company's pipelines face that will certainly continue unabated in the medium to long term, this further supports the notion behind using a conservative scenario.

To illustrate the attractive value offered by ENB's shares even in a conservative scenario, the valuation scenario foresees its quarterly dividend remaining unchanged at C$0.81 per share or C$3.24 per share on an annual basis perpetually into the future. After being converted into USD at the aforementioned exchange rate of 0.725, these equal $0.58725 per share and $2.349 per share respectively.

Image Source: Enbridge.

Valuation Technique

The valuation used a standard discounted dividend model, with the cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 7.70% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 0.75% (10-Year U.S. Treasury), a 60-month Beta of 1.03 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%. Meanwhile, the additional valuation consideration compares the spread between its current dividend yield and that of various alternative income-producing investments.

Valuation Results

The valuation returned a result of $30.50, which is virtually equal to its current share price of $29.51 as of the time of writing. Whilst it is quite unlikely that the dividends will never increase again perpetually into the future, this valuation illustrates that an investment can still be justified even in such a conservative scenario and thus that its shares offer attractive value. Especially since it seems more likely than not that ENB's dividend growth will continue once conditions recover from this downturn.

Admittedly some investors may feel that an expected market return of 7.50% is a little too low; however, personally I disagree as the world entered this unprecedented pandemic and resulting economic downturn with high equity valuations and mounting global economic risks that are accompanied with rising populism. Nonetheless to further support the previous valuation, if an expected market return of 10% is assumed, the company only requires an annual dividend growth rate of 2.58% to justify the same valuation result. Since this pales in comparison to its twenty-year average of 12.13% and also sits within the long-term inflation target from many central banks, it seems quite realistic, especially if economic conditions allow for a market return of 10%.

The additional valuation consideration provides further food for thought by simply comparing the income produced to various alternative investments. A higher spread indicates that ENB's dividend yield exceeds that of the alternative investment, with the larger the spread relative to its history indicating that its shares are relatively undervalued. Since a significant part of the attraction of the shares stems from the steady cash flows it produces, similar to a bond proxy, it seems natural to compare the dividend yield to that of alternative investments with similar characteristics. Whilst these alternative investments carry differing investment risks, with the iShares 7-10 year U.S. Treasury ETF (IEF) being the lowest and the iShares High Yield Corporate Bonds ETF (HYG) being the highest, across all cases, their dividend yield has never been more relatively attractive.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Whilst it seems improbable that the company's dividend will remain unchanged forever, even if this rather underwhelming future transpires, ENB's shareholders are still well positioned with the current share price seemingly only pricing such an outcome. Since I firmly believe that the company's strong position entering this downturn will allow it to still provide long-term growth, I feel that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Enbridge's Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Presentation and Fourth Quarter 2019 Report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.