Fed Stimulus Likely To Send Bitcoin Much Higher

The decline in fiat currencies may drive more people towards Bitcoin and other digital assets, as they're essentially inflation-proof and are largely immune from parasitic third-party manipulation.

The Fed will likely expand the U.S.'s monetary base substantially, thus, inflation, dollar debasement, and another unpleasant fiat related monetary phenomenon are quite plausible going forward.

One area of the market that seems to be getting neglected right now is Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and essentially the entire digital asset segment. While this is a relatively new sector, it does have enormous potential going forward. Prices appear to be consolidating and the long-term fundamental backdrop is quite favorable. Thus, this appears to be a good time to accumulate Bitcoin and other select digital assets.

Why Fed Easing is a Very Positive Catalyst

Likely the number one long-term catalyst for Bitcoin and other transactional coins is the Fed's monetary expansion program. Due to the recently introduced coronavirus threat, the Fed has pledged to increase the monetary base substantially. The Fed is doing this to provide backstops and liquidity for an enormous number of companies, states, governments, individuals, and just about anything else that could find itself insolvent due to the unprecedented economic shutdown.

Without this, it would essentially be game over, collapse. We would be looking at many small, medium, and large corporations in bankruptcy. Many individuals would not be able to pay their bills, mortgages, and loans. Default rates and write-offs would skyrocket. Credit would freeze up. Demand for bonds and treasuries would collapse. There would be a domino effect like at no other time throughout history. It would be the demise of the Western world as we know it.

Therefore, the Fed has no choice but to print countless trillions of dollars to fill all the enormous wholes in our fiat financial system. Also, it's not just the Fed. Other major central banks are diluting their respective money supplies to implement their own stimulus and bailout programs.

Why This is Beneficial for Bitcoin

Bitcoin and other capable and prominent digital assets represent alternative currency/payment systems. Unlike currencies in the financial fiat order, Bitcoin and other truly decentralized digital assets cannot be created, printed, or digitized limitlessly.

There are only 21 million Bitcoin that can ever be mined. After that, that is it, no more Bitcoins can ever exist. This is true for many other decentralized, mineable coins. Once the limit is reached, there cannot be any more of that coin ever created. Moreover, the mining process becomes more difficult over time.

This is very different from the fiat money central banks can dilute indefinitely. Right now, the U.S.'s monetary base is about $4 trillion, but once all of the recently announced QE and "emergency lending" is complete, the monetary base will likely be $10 trillion or more. Therefore, inflation, devaluation, and a possible loss in confidence are real issues to pay attention going forward.

What will happen when people realize a gallon of milk costs twice as much in 2022 than it did in 2020, or that a loaf of bread costs $10 and not $5 a couple of years down the road? These are crude examples, but people all around the globe may start to realize that their fiat currencies are not as dependable as they once thought and are essentially just paper.

After all, expanding money supplies extensively could lead to substantial inflation and purchasing power degradation. More and more people may turn to Bitcoin and other inflation-proof digital currencies to protect their purchasing power. Furthermore, Bitcoin and other key coins may become preferred methods of storing value relative to fiat currencies as well.

Thus, it appears that many market participants may be behind the curve on the Bitcoin phenomenon. Furthermore, as more people realize the benefits of owning and using digital assets, and more people join Bitcoin's and other coins' blockchain networks, prices of the underlying assets are likely to increase substantially over the next few years going forward.

Key Coins to Consider

With a market cap of $128 billion and 64% dominance, Bitcoin is the undisputed king of the cryptocurrency world. However, while Bitcoin may be the best known, most secure, and most trusted digital asset, it is certainly not the most capable one currency wise.

Bitcoin is relatively slow and costly to transact in mass all over the globe. Also, there is the scale issue. So, scale, speed, and cost are Bitcoin's weaknesses when it comes to global exchange network and currency. Therefore, Bitcoin makes for an excellent digital store of value instrument (much like gold), while other prominent and much more capable digital currencies can be looked at as digital competitors do the dollars, euros, yens, yuans, and francs of this world.

Some of my favorite transactional/store of value coins include:

Litecoin (LTC-USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), Bitcoin SV (BSV-USD), ZCash (ZEC-USD), Dash (DASH-USD), Monero (XMR-USD), and Bitcoin Gold (BTG-USD).

These are fast, secure, inexpensive, scalable, and reliable network/currency pairs (with the exception of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Gold, as their designs are more favorable for store of value segment). I expect these tokens to do extremely well going forward as the world begins to make a gradual shift from the old-age fiat order, into the digital age. These faster, better, cheaper decentralized currencies don't degrade due to inflation and are immune to a parasitic third-party involvement, be it a government, central bank, or a commercial banking institution.

Users Keep Growing

Users and accounts on blockchain networks continue to grow globally. In fact, there are nearly 50 million blockchain accounts (wallets) now. This is up from 35 million one year ago and up from about 24 million two years ago. In percentage terms, we're looking at growth of 45% 2018-2019 and roughly 40% 2019-2020. Moreover, 30-40% YoY growth in users/accounts seems likely to continue, and we could see 100-200 million blockchain wallets within 2-3 years.

Bitcoin Popularity is Growing

What makes Bitcoin's price go continuously higher long-term?

It is essentially Bitcoin's popularity. This is true with other digital assets as well. We can also think of it in terms of the network effect. Think about a network, it can be anything, the Internet even. How valuable would the Internet be if there were 10, 20, a hundred, or a thousand people sending emails back and forth to each other and that's it. It probably would not be worth hundreds of billions or trillions of dollars. How much is the internet worth now? Now that there are billions of people communicating, shopping, watching movies, essentially living on the internet, the internet is priceless. It's difficult to put a price on something like the internet in its advanced stage.

The Bitcoin network and other blockchain networks are not worth that much yet due to a similar effect. It's because not that many are using them yet, and if people are using them, they are doing it in a limited capacity. How much will Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Litecoin, etc. be worth when 10s of millions or hundreds of millions of users are storing value in them, trading them, or transacting in them daily?

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin and other key digital assets represent compelling alternatives to fiat currencies going forward. This is especially true now, as the Fed and other central banks enter a period of uncharted money printing and monetary base expansions. Debasement of the dollar and other fiat currencies could drive more people into the digital asset segment, as Bitcoin and other decentralized coins are essentially immune to inflation and other predatory third-party manipulation. Bitcoin and other systemically important digital assets are likely to move substantially higher from here, especially in the intermediate and longer-term.

Risks to Consider

Bitcoin is a very volatile asset and is not suited for everyone. Numerous factors like increased government regulation, hacking, functionality issues (such as speed, cost, and scale), fraudulent activity, and other negative elements could impact Bitcoin's popularity and thus affect BTC's price negatively.

Therefore, for investors with low to mild risk tolerance, perhaps a position size of 3-5% of total portfolio holdings may be appropriate. For investors with higher risk tolerance, a position size of 10% or more of total portfolio holdings may make sense.

Please keep in mind that no one knows exactly how Bitcoin's future will play out. The digital asset could be worth a lot more than it is now several years down the line or it could be worth a lot less if negative elements begin to materialize surrounding the digital asset market.

