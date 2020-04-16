Covid-19 Hitting Citigroup's Card Business, But The Capital Looks Okay

Citi doesn't have the quality or capital of rivals like Bank of America or JPMorgan, but the market seems to be pricing in a very bearish outlook.

Citigroup’s (C) large credit card business gives it quite a bit more leverage to consumer spending and consumer health, and that’s not a great thing right now as Covid-19 has slammed the brakes on consumer spending. Likewise, while Citi has a great trade finance and global cash management franchise, that’s not so helpful when global trade grinds to a halt.

Citi has already reserved up to close to half of its “severely adverse” loan loss scenario, but I expect further provisions in 2020 and I think 2021 charge-offs could be almost double 2019 levels. Even so, I expect Citi will remain solidly profitable on a pre-provision basis and profitable on a post-provision basis, with adequate capital to get through this crisis without halting dividends. The Street clearly doesn’t agree and the shares trade at a substantial discount to my fair value estimate, but I think there’s opportunity here for more aggressive investors.

A Mixed Set Of Results In Turbulent Times

Given that many sell-side analysts stepped to the side and didn’t really try to accurately estimate first quarter provisions, comparing the big bank earnings to sell-side estimates is of limited value. Still, line-items like net interest income are still relevant and Citi’s overall performance was pretty mixed.

Unlike the other large banks that have reported, Citi’s net interest income was weaker than expected, with both weaker than expected net interest margin and less balance sheet growth. Fee income was meaningfully better, though, with particular outperformance in capital markets (trading). Expenses were better than expected, and pre-provision profits were significantly better than expected, driven all by the capital markets performance. Provisioning was much higher than expected.

Revenue rose 10% yoy and 14% qoq on an adjusted basis, or 12% and 13% on an ex-DVA/CVA basis. Net interest income declined about 2% yoy and 4% qoq, with NIM falling 24bp yoy and 15bp qoq. The balance sheet did grow (average earning assets up 6% yoy and 3%), but loan growth was muted. Strong fee income growth was driven by 39% year-over-year growth in trading.

Expenses were flattish in the quarter, leading to a roughly 25% yoy jump in pre-provision profits and a nearly 30% qoq improvement. The consumer bank saw a 7% sequential decline that was in line with expectations, but the Institutional Clients Group business saw a blow-out result. Tangible book value per share rose 9% yoy and more than 1.5% qoq.

A Surprising Lack Of Balance Sheet Growth

Both Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM) saw a rush to the lending window from their corporate clients, with businesses drawing down on their revolvers and/or establishing new lines of credit. Not so for Citi, or at least not nearly to the same degree. Where Bank of America and JPMorgan saw $67 billion and $50 billion, respectively, of drawdowns, Citi saw $32B. While the differences aren’t quite as stark in percentage of commercial loan terms (about 7.5% vs. 12.8% and 8.9%), it’s still a noticeable gap.

I think some of this is due to different client bases. Citi’s customer base skews more toward investment-grade corporations, and I think they’ve been able to take more advantage of access to options like commercial paper.

Either way, Citi’s loan growth wasn’t particularly robust, with end-of-period balances up 6% yoy and 3% and average balances up 2% yoy and flat sequentially (average qoq balances were up 1% at BAC and 2% at JPM, respectively). Loan yields continue to erode, with another 26bp qoq decline this quarter (vs. 26bp at BAC and 11bp at JPM). Commercial lending was comparatively strong (up 11% qoq on an EOP basis), while consumer fell 7%, driven in part by cards.

Deposit growth was more typical of the group, with EOP balances up 11% qoq and average balances up about 2.5% qoq. Non-interest-bearing deposits rose 4% yoy on an average balance basis, and saw basically in-line declines in total deposit costs (down 25bp yoy/down 11bp qoq).

Preparing For The Coming Surge In Bad Debt

Every major bank is taking significant steps to boost reserves now, and Citi is no exception, with a $7 billion provisioning charge in the quarter and a reserve build of nearly $5B. More than $2 billion of that is going into cards, which isn’t surprising relative to the size of that business for Citi and the higher losses that are typical of card lending.

Citi exited the quarter with a 2.9% reserve to loan ratio. That’s quite a bit higher than BAC or JPM (not to mention PNC (PNC), U.S Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC)), but Citi’s stress tests also indicate substantially higher likely losses under “severely adverse” conditions. Relative to the 2018 stress tests, Citi is now about 45% reserved against the expected loan loss ratio, while JPMorgan is 50% reserved (USB is over 40%, PNC is at 35%, BAC is at 33%, and WFC is at about 30%). I’m using the 2018 stress tests because the loss assumptions are higher than in the 2019 tests and I’d rather err to the conservative.

Both Citi and JPMorgan have reserved to a little under 60% of expected losses in cards, but JPMorgan has reserved more conservatively in other consumer loans. Looking at all of these banks, the downside seems more skewed toward commercial lending reserves – reserves are at around 20% to 25% of expected losses in that severely adverse setting. So, I expect not only additional reserving for cards, but I think there could be some risk if businesses can’t reopen in May/June and Covid-19 pushes the U.S. into a deeper/longer recession.

The Outlook

Citi noted that card spending was down 30% in the last week of March, and Bank of America likewise noted a sharp decline in consumer loan production. At the same time, while deferral requests haven’t been that high yet, everybody seems to except those to increase. Simply put, provisioning expense is going to be high for a while, losses are going to show up in 2020 and 2021, and pre-provision profit growth is probably going to be “little or none” until 2022.

The good news, if you want to call it that, is that I wasn’t modeling a lot of near-term growth for Citi anyway. I’m still expecting some core earnings growth between 2019 and 2024, but it’ll likely be less than 1% (annualized). My longer-term outlook doesn’t change much, and I’m still looking for around 2% long-term core earnings growth.

While I wouldn’t expect stocks to trade on long-term models now (given the fear and huge modelling uncertainties), even a more short-term approach suggests Citi is getting hit worse than it should. Using my 2021 ROTCE estimate (I’m using 2021 numbers for the sector, since 2020 is going to be uncommonly low), Citi looks far too cheap today. I will say, though, that stocks on the low end of the ROTCE curve (which is definitely the case for Citi) tend to get punished more, while stocks on the high end usually trade at even higher premiums than the averages would suggest is fair.

The Bottom Line

I’m struggling to reconcile my models and fair values (above $80) with today’s price. Citi wasn’t especially popular before and the bank is relatively less well-positioned for this new crisis than peers like BAC, JPM, and PNC, but this reaction seems excessive. In what I would consider a bearish scenario where adjusted net income falls to zero in 2021, 2024 income is only $10.6B, and the bank doesn’t regain 2019 profitability until 2029, the shares should still trade comfortably above today’s price. That tells me that the Street is pricing in a lot of trouble for Citi. I can’t say today that is completely unreasonable, but it looks like the “bear-case scenario” is the dominant one now. With that, aggressive investors who believe Citi has the capital to weather this storm and eventually return to growth may want to take a closer look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.