Diamond Offshore: Surprise!

It is easy to scream bankruptcy, and the Company may opt for that solution, in this case. However, we are far from getting enough elements to make it a certainty, yet.

The Company has a 30-day grace period to make the payment before it becomes an event of default.

Diamond Offshore filed an SEC filing 8-K indicating that has elected not to make the semiannual interest payment due in respect of its 5.70% Senior Notes due 2039.

(Image: Semi-submersible Ocean BlackRhino Source: ALP Marine Traffic)

A surprising move

Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) is one of the offshore drillers that I am regularly following on Seeking Alpha.

The Company presents definitive weaknesses when it comes to its rig fleet, but up until a month ago, Diamond Offshore had its balance sheet quite in order. The concern is that, recently, the oil prices took a turn for the worse and have dropped well below the breakeven level for oil operators that started to cut CapEx drastically. This situation had severe consequences for offshore drillers like Diamond Offshore, Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL), Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE), and many others.

The scale and scope of the disaster are slowly unfolding as the offshore drillers release their most recent fleet status.

Today, Diamond Offshore filed an SEC filing 8-K, indicating that:

[E]lected not to make the semiannual interest payment due in respect of its 5.70% Senior Notes due 2039 (the “Notes”). Under the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, the interest payment was due on April 15, 2020, and the Company has a 30-day grace period to make the payment.

Furthermore, the Company said:

The Company has retained the services of Lazard Frères & Co. LLC as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as legal advisor to assist the Board of Directors and management team in analyzing and evaluating the various alternatives with respect to its capital structure.

This news took us all by surprise because we thought that Diamond Offshore was in good shape financially after withdrawing over $400 million from its credit facility on March 17, 2020.

The Company and DFAC provided notice to the lenders to borrow an aggregate of $400.0 million under the 2018 Credit Facility (the “Drawdown”). Other than the Drawdown and a $6.0 million financial letter of credit issued in January 2020 in support of a previously issued surety bond, the Company currently has no other borrowings outstanding under the 2018 Credit Facility.

The Company said at the time that it increased its borrowings under the 2018 Credit Facility as a precautionary measure to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in "light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak."

Net Debt was $1.77 billion in 4Q'19.

Please read the recent SEC 10K page 66.

The semiannual interest to be paid is about $14.375 million, which is not an issue. Then, we have to wonder what the real purpose of such a move is. Especially when we know from the 8K filing:

[..] would become an event of default if the payment is not made within the 30-day grace period... An event of default under the indenture governing the Notes would result in a cross-default under the Company’s senior 5-Year Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of October 2, 2018, with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, an issuing lender and swingline lender, the lenders party thereto and the other parties thereto (the “Credit Agreement”), whereupon the Notes and the Company’s borrowings under the Credit Agreement may then be subject to acceleration. The acceleration of the Notes or the Company’s borrowings under the Credit Agreement would result in a cross-default under the indentures governing the Company’s 3.45% Senior Notes due 2023, 7.875% Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.875% Senior Notes due 2043, whereupon such notes may then be subject to acceleration, subject to a 10-day cure period.

Debt history

Net Debt is now $1.766 billion, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 23.8x, which is very high and means that the Company can repay its Net Debt in about 24 years based on its EBITDA ("TTM"), which is $76.414 million.

Scott Kornblau said in the conference call:

We finished 2019 with $156 million of cash and nothing drawn on our revolver. However, we soon expect to start drawing on our revolver likely in the second quarter and we expect to be cash flow negative during 2020 and end the year with a drawn revolver balance

As I said above, since the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company has drawn down $400 million from its credit facility, which doesn't change the Net Debt.

I am not sure what the strategy is here, and we may not know the entire extent of the situation until the Company will release its fleet status. As we have already experienced with Noble and other offshore drillers, oil and gas operators are cutting CapEx deeply, and we can expect some "damages" in the form of day rate reduction and contract terminations.

Also, during 2020, Diamond Offshore is planning to undergo three 5-year special surveys that require zero dayrate time and are generally costly.

The first one is already complete as the drillship Ocean BlackRhino spent about two weeks in January performing its survey.

The second one is the drillship Ocean BlackLion, which is scheduled to go into a shipyard in the latter half of the first quarter to conduct its survey and the automation upgrades.

Also, during 2020, the drillship Ocean BlackRhino will go into a shipyard to perform similar upgrades to the other black ships and prepare for its 2021 contract commencement in West Africa.

Conclusion

It is easy to scream bankruptcy, and the Company may opt for that solution, in this case. However, we are far from getting enough elements, right now, to make it a certainty.

We simply do not know, and the Company can pay the $14.375 million in interest, this is not the issue. Delaying the payment for 30 days doesn't mean that the Company will skip its obligation and fall into chapter 11. The stock tumbled on the news and is now trading at 0.90.

I have seen such a situation turning positive in some instances. Despite being very concerned by the move, I am refraining from turning this event into a more significant catastrophe. I do not want to convince some investors just to dump DO at a considerable loss without explicit knowledge of what is at stake. The situation is exceptional right now, and if we want to survive such a market, it is crucial to focus and avoid panicking. Give the Company a little time to update on the subject.

Finally, as you all know, Diamond Offshore is a subsidiary of Loews (NYSE:L) which owns about 53% of Diamond Offshore common shares. This feature should be evaluated seriously before jumping out of the wagon. Then, take a big breath and wait patiently until the Company indicates what's for dinner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading short term the stock frequently.