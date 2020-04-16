Picking Winners And Losers In The 18% Yielding BDC Sector

Also, BDCs with access to larger credit platforms and have built portfolios with an economic recession in mind will outperform.

BDCs with lower leverage especially using flexible financing will be among the winners.

Investors should be assessing the capital structures of each BDC to pick the upcoming winners and losers as discussed in this article.

BDCs continue to trade at depressed prices offering an average yield of 18% before taking into account some of the likely dividend reductions.

Current BDC Yields of 17% (Before Likely Cuts)

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") continue to trade at depressed values for many reasons including being considered small/micro-cap, financial sector, and high-yield all of which have been subject to indiscriminate selling (including margin calls) related to the current economic environment.

This is understandable and investors need to closely assess which BDCs will outperform when they start to report March 31, 2020, results in less than 3 weeks. This article should help investors understand what to look before and after each company provides updated financial results.

Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher-than-average dividend yields (most between 10% and 30% annually). However, I am expecting quite a few to cut or temporarily suspend dividends when they report results (see dates at the end).

I do not actively cover many of the higher yield BDCs listed in the table above many of which will likely be reducing dividends next month.

Currently, GAIN is the lowest-yielding BDC as it has recently had better price-performance likely for the reasons discussed below.

Capitalization & Leverage

This market is putting our financial system to the test not to mention small and mid-sized companies that are the heart of BDC investments. This means we need to take a close look at the capital structures to see what would happen during the worst-case scenarios. Companies around the world are raising cash to support the oncoming recession and a temporary lack of revenue coming in. BDC portfolio companies will be (or already have) drawing on their lines of credit which are listed as “unfunded commitments” in the SEC filings and discussed in previous articles.

On April 6, 2020, GAIN mentioned the following in an update to shareholders:

While the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our portfolio companies to various degrees, the Company is proactively engaged with their management teams during these difficult times, and is providing management assistance and support, as necessary. At this time, our portfolio companies continue to operate with varying levels of results, depending on their sector and geographic location. We do not expect a need to issue new common equity capital in the near-term and are in a good position to support our portfolio companies, should they face liquidity needs relating to potential temporary operating performance challenges.”

It should be noted that GAIN specifically mentioned not needing to raise equity capital and I will discuss next why that is the case.

Also important is the advantage of "permanent equity capital":

We believe that the recent market volatility has highlighted many important virtues of the publicly listed BDC vehicle structure. For example, while open-end investment vehicles are forced to sell assets due to net capital outflows, the long duration of permanent capital vehicles such as GSBD make them well positioned to withstand market volatility.

BDCs use leverage (debt/borrowings) to increase returns to shareholders that can be classified into “senior” and “unsecured” or "subordinated":

Senior Debt typically includes lower-cost credit facilities with banks and senior notes with various liquidity constraints and covenants.

typically includes lower-cost credit facilities with banks and senior notes with various liquidity constraints and covenants. Senior Debt from SBA debentures that is more flexible especially in this environment (I will discuss in an upcoming article).

from SBA debentures that is more flexible especially in this environment (I will discuss in an upcoming article). Unsecured Debt includes everything else including Baby Bonds, unsecured notes, and Preferred stock typically at higher rates but also more flexible.

As of December 31, 2019, the average debt-to-equity ratio for the BDC sector was around 1.0x which is much lower than banks at 10.0x due to being invested in smaller companies.

Source: SNL Financial

However, as fo December 31, 2019, GAIN had the lowest amount of leverage in the sector with a debt-to-equity ratio of only 0.34x as the company has been actively exiting equity investments and building capital to reinvest into income-producing debt positions.

Source: GAIN Investor Presentation

More importantly, is that 93% of GAIN’s debt was considered "unsecured":

Source: SEC Filing

Market volatility can impact the valuations of portfolio companies which can be a problem for BDCs with large amounts of senior debt/borrowings for various reasons including liquidity constraints and covenants. BDCs with higher amounts of less flexible “Senior Debt” could have upcoming funding issues and might need to suspend their dividends and/or raise equity capital by issuing shares below NAV. I am expecting many of the higher leverage BDCs to be raising debt and equity capital over the coming weeks including BCSF that recently announced its “rights offerings”.

I have put together a table ranking each BDC by capital structure showing BCSF near the bottom with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55x and $215.8 million of "unfunded commitments" that could push it closer to 1.73x even after taking into account cash.

Source: BCSF Investor Presentation

Source: SEC Filing

On March 30, 2020, BCSF issued a letter to shareholders disclosing the upcoming rights offering to issue shares below raising the needed capital to play "offense":

we have filed an N-2 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today to seek to raise additional equity capital through a rights offering to existing investors. We believe raising additional equity now allows us to further strengthen our balance sheet and provide additional flexibility to support our existing portfolio companies over the coming months. We believe this ultimately will also enable us to be creative and forward-leaning at a time when many other middle market companies will be seeking additional financing and other liquidity providers may be retreating."

GAIN Dividend Update

My projections and expectations for BDCs over the coming quarters are on the conservative side including my projections for GAIN from last week that mentioned:

I believe that the regular monthly dividend is stable as discussed in this report but the company will likely be retaining excess gains and earnings to support NAV as discussed later. This means that I am not expecting cash paid supplemental distributions in 2020.

However, earlier this week the company announced:

its Board of Directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to preferred and common stockholders. The Company will also pay a supplemental distribution of $0.09 per share to holders of its common stock in June 2020. In this regard, the Company currently anticipates paying semi-annual, supplemental distributions each fiscal year that include undistributed net capital gains, but may also be made from undistributed net investment income, which the Company anticipates it will continue to generate in the future.

This is excellent news for GAIN and the overall BDC sector as well as its 'deemed dividend' discussed below:

To continue to qualify as a RIC for U.S. federal income tax purposes and obtain favorable RIC tax treatment, we must meet certain requirements, including certain minimum distribution requirements. The Company has declared a deemed distribution of $1.15 per share to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020. When the Company declares a deemed distribution, instead of a cash distribution, the Company pays a 21% federal income tax on the retained net long-term capital gains on behalf of common stockholders. In turn, common stockholders are deemed to have received a capital gain dividend and are deemed to have paid the tax that is actually paid by the Company. As a result, common stockholders receive a tax credit that they can use to offset their tax on the deemed distribution or for other purposes, including claiming a refund, as appropriate.

However, it should be pointed out that GAIN had accumulated net realized gains 2019 which are taxable events. As mentioned in previous articles, BDCs avoid taxation at the corporate level, allowing them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

BDCs are required to pay out a majority of their taxable gains and income but are allowed up to 10% as spillover income which means they must pay it out in the first 9 months of the following year. GAIN paid special dividends in 2019 and another one coming in June 2020, retained 10% as spillover, and used a "deemed dividend" to retain the rest. Please see the following press release for additional details:

My Plan for 2020 & Upcoming Reporting Dates

Common stocks account for around 55% of my investment portfolio. My last two major purchases (of common stocks) were March 12 and March 19 and included 14 higher-quality BDCs. I was lucky and bought at or very near the recent lows and now watching a rebound and collecting dividends. My average yield on cost for the last 28 purchases was 18.2% currently building cash waiting for another general market pullback that I am expecting in May or June of this year related to earnings expectations and economic news.

BDC Notes and Baby Bonds account for around 25% of my investment portfolio. My last major purchase of these investments was on March 19 with an average discount to par of 44% providing a yield-to-maturity of 20%. These have all seriously rebounded and now trading at 10% discount to par and I am looking to sell before the next pullback investing some of the proceeds in common stocks once their prices have settled hoping for prices near the previous lows.

For now, I am collecting dividends/distributions from these investments:

waiting for BDCs to report Q1 results (see dates below),

watching for preliminary result announcements,

gathering information (portfolio and capital structure updates),

updating projected changes to NAV and dividend coverage for each BDC ,

, and planning for future purchases.

Please keep in mind that the dividends paid by BDCs are reported using 1099-DIV and taxed as income which is why I suggest holding these investments in tax-free or tax-deferred accounts such as IRAs and 401Ks including Roth accounts as discussed last week in "Capitalizing On Recent Lows To Build A Tax-Free BDC Portfolio".

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Target prices and buying points for each BDC

and buying points for each BDC Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

and worst-case scenarios Updated rankings and risk profiles

Preview of upcoming public articles

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.