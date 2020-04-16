2 Dividend Kings Still Yielding Over 4%

There are four Dividend Kings still yielding over 4% as of this writing. I view two as long-term buys: 3M Company (MMM) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC). The third company is a REIT, which I do not cover. I refer readers to the recent article on Federal Realty Trust (FRT). The fourth company is Altria Group (MO), which I am largely negative on despite the near record dividend yield.

The recent market downturn due to the coronavirus, oil price wars, and transportation restrictions was swift. But the market has bounced back just as rapidly off its lows. Volatility as measured by the CBOE VIX is still elevated but has dropped below 40. The Fear & Greed Index is no longer pegged near zero in Extreme Fear. Now it is ~44 and in Fear. Clearly, market sentiment has changed some. Many stocks that were on sale a few weeks ago are no longer in the bargain bin. But there are still pockets of value in the market, even for the Dividend Kings. In this article, I write about two Dividend Kings that are still yielding over 4%, and I view as long-term buys.

Source: Dividend Power

3M Company

The first of these is 3M Company (MMM), which is yielding about 4% as of this writing. This stock has bounced off its recent low of $114.04 and is now trading in the range of $140 - $150. Those that follow 3M know that it is still down over 30% in the past year. It is also well off the 52-week high of $219.75 and the all-time high of roughly $260. But just because a stock trades significantly below its high does not mean that it is worth buying. A stock could just be a value trap.

However, this is not the case for 3M, which has been hit with a series of negative events largely beyond its control. After peaking in early-2018, the stock was impacted by an economic downturn in China. 3M has high exposure to China as supplier to automotive and electronics manufacturers. 3M was also hit with tariffs and trade wars, which affected its global customers. This was compounded by the slowing and then contracting U.S. manufacturing. Next there was the Boeing (BA) 737 Max shutdown. Lastly, the ‘Black Swan’ events of the coronavirus, oil price wars, and transportation restrictions. Arguably, the past two years have not been easy for 3M.

With that said, 3M is a Dividend King, and when a Dividend King yields over 4% it is usually time to take a closer look. The stock is not undervalued as forward earnings estimates have come down to $8.47 per share resulting in a forward P/E ratio over 17X. This is a pretty steep decline from 2018 earnings of nearly $10 per share and 2019 earnings of about $9.10 per share. However, China is now reopening its economy and the coronavirus peak seems have passed in Europe, which is starting to ease restriction. The peak is seemingly past in the U.S. too. 3M is also benefitting from a global surge in demand for masks, respirators, air purifier filters, sanitizers, and disinfectants. 3M supplies all these. This will likely not completely offset lost sales to automotive and electronics manufacturers, but it will cushion the blow.

Why buy now? Well, the last time the stock yielded over 4% was during the Great Recession. One can buy a company that has raised the dividend for 60 consecutive years and generally yields over 4% only during severe bear markets and recessions. Earnings are depressed but, they were depressed for two years during the Great Recession as well, and then recovered rapidly. In addition, the dividend is still reasonably safe despite the expected decline in the top line and bottom line.

The payout ratio is ~69% based on a forward dividend of $5.88 and consensus FY2020 earnings of $8.47. Notably, earnings coverage has dropped since my article in early February. It is now above my threshold of 65%. But this is likely to be temporary as the global economy recovers. Even from a cash flow perspective the dividend is safe. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $7,070M and capital expenditures were $1,699M giving free cash flow of $5,371M. The dividend required $3,316M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~61.7%. This is OK but not great. Still, it is below my threshold of 70%. Even if cash flow takes a 20% hit this year, the dividend is still covered. I expect that capital expenditures will be reduced in fiscal 2020 resulting in some additional cushion for the dividend.

3M’s debt continues to rise as well, which is a concern. Debt has grown due to share buybacks and the recent Acelity acquisition. But interest coverage is still roughly 15X and the leverage ratio is about 2.05X, at end of 2019, which means 3M can meet its obligations. 3M had about $2.5B in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at end of fiscal 2019. I would like to see more cash on hand. Although 3M should have no problem raising short-term debt to fund operations if needed. Standard & Poor’s the stock a A+ credit rating. Furthermore, Morningstar gives the stock a wide moat. Value Line gives it an average safety rating of ‘1’ and a financial strength of A++, a stock price stability of 90, and an earnings predictability of 100. In my opinion the dividend is safe at the current moment.

Genuine Parts Company

The second Dividend King is Genuine Parts Company (GPC), which is yielding about 4.4% as of this writing. This stock has bounced off its recent low of $49.68 and is now trading in the range of $69 - $75. I wrote a recent article in late-March when the stock was yielding over 5%. But at the time I was wary about a possible dividend cut due to higher than desired dividend-to-FCF ratio and low cash on hand on the balance sheet. When I wrote that article, the company had not commented on the impact of COVID-19. But since then the company withdrew fiscal 2020 guidance but committed to the dividend. The company has stated that

Genuine Parts Company maintains a strong balance sheet and is conserving cash by taking steps to reduce cash outflows associated with capital expenditures and M&A, and suspending share repurchase activity in the current environment. In addition, we have expanded our original $100 million cost savings plan announced last October to include a variety of additional measures to reduce labor and other costs, as appropriate. Finally, while our current liquidity remains strong, with approximately $1.0 billion in cash and unused credit as of March 31, 2020, we continue to work with our banking and other partners for alternative forms of financing and to remain in continued compliance with our debt covenants. Through these actions and our on-going working capital initiatives, the Company has the liquidity to operate through these uncertain times as well as continue to pay the dividend.

Overall, I view that as near-term confirmation that Genuine Parts’ status as Dividend King is secure. There seemingly is little doubt that the company’s top line and bottom line will take a hit in 2020. I was previously modeling a 25% cut to earnings and free cash flow. It is unclear if that is conservative or not. A lot depends on when the U.S. and European economy restart. The news on that front is more promising as the number of new coronavirus cases is declining in many locations. In my mind, this suggests that we should see some lifting of travel restrictions in May or June. In fact, in Europe, restrictions are starting to ease in Italy, Spain, Denmark, Austria, Poland, and Czech Republic. In the U.S., governors of several states in the northeast and west coast are starting to talk about a plan to ease restrictions. It is unlikely that the global economy will return quickly to a more normal status. I view it more likely that it will ramp up slowly paralleling the recovery in China. But lifting of restrictions means that vehicles will return to the roads, manufacturers will start up again, and office reopen. This are all positives for Genuine Parts and will drive demand.

In hindsight, a stock price below $50 was a great price. Genuine Parts hit a 52-week low of $49.68 at the depths of the downturn. But even now, the stock is still trading in a price range last seen in 2013. The yield is still higher than most other Dividend Kings. Genuine Parts has raised the dividend for 64 consecutive years. In addition, the dividend is reasonably safe from the perspective of earnings, free cash flow, and debt. I refer readers to my article from March 26th for the full analysis of the dividend safety. It has historically been a good time to buy and hold when the stock yields over 5%. But even at 4.4% yield and with countries lifting restrictions, it is likely a good time to buy Genuine Parts for the long-term.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.