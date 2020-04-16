Dividend King AT&T Is At Risk From The Coming Cash Crunch

Corporate risk today lies mainly, we believe, in companies' cashflows and balance sheet position. Cash is going to be increasingly hard to come by in the near term.

If you own AT&T stock, what you may surrender in capital gain potential, you may win in yield. In the old days, that is, before Covid-19 came to town.

Introduction

We've covered AT&T (T) here on SeekingAlpha for some time - you can find our prior coverage of the stock here.

Our basic thesis on T, which we expand upon in those prior articles, is that this old-line telco has expanded somewhat beyond its natural circle of competence, into movie and TV content, and that whilst still run by telco folks it is unlikely to make a big success of that. We think that it will have a hard time in the growing fight for viewer hours and for exclusive content, and that as a result it could find its content revenues pressured by not being able to raise prices as much as the competition, and its content costs raised as a result of having to fight with the competition to secure the top TV and movie rights. In short we think this is the wrong game for a telco to be playing and we wish it would just go back to sending electrons down wires, photons down fibers and radio waves between cell towers. The things that the company is naturally very good at and where there is very little competition. (We recognize this is an unfashionable view).

However, we have from time to time been T shareholders on a personal basis, usually when there's a dip to buy, our logic being yield. We saw someone comment on SA once words to the effect that, "investing in T is easy. I buy when the yield is 6% and I sell when it's 5%". (If that was you, we salute your concise logic). Hard to argue with that.

Well, right now your broker screen will tell you that the forward yield on T is nearly 7%. So, time to buy, right?

We think not. Not, as in, run fast in the other direction. Just, not today. Wait a little longer. We're at Neutral as a result. Here's why.

It's Dreamtime In Equities

At the time of writing, SPY is down just 13% YTD. That's clearly a very positive frame of mind its shareholders have. Bear in mind that at 31 December 2019 we were at the top of a huge up-year (SPY was +29% in calendar 2019) and that many folks thought the economy was over-extended. We're now just a little below that point. In fact SPY is about where it was in June 2019 - hardly a crisis.

So you have to say that the equity market has decided to collectively believe that the economy is going to get started again real soon and that we just all have to hold our breath until those earnings start flowing once more. And maybe the market is right. It often is.

But that is one very big bet in our view. Because although we can all agree to pretend that the thing going on in the world right now in fact isn't going on, and therefore there should be low / no impact to risk asset prices - we can't agree that cash is going to start flowing anytime soon. Because it isn't. And, oh dear, cash is a real thing.

Reality Is Starting To Bite In Credit

We believe the current equity market crisis is in fact a credit market crisis. It's just not called that yet. We expand on this point in our recent blog post here.

Here's the thing. Americans are being told to stay home, to not earn money, to not spend money. As we know, most Americans have limited savings on which to fall back. In the main folks live paycheck to paycheck. While there isn't a paycheck coming in - CNBC today said that 22m Americans have lost their jobs in recent weeks - you can believe that folks are spending less as a result. Here's what JP Morgan (JPM) said in their earnings presentation this week.

So What Does This Mean For T?

You can see the initial spike in purchasing pre lockdown, followed by the general decline. Now, whilst as a pureplay Netflix (NFLX) is expected to benefit from the stay-home situation, as can be seen from their huge run-up in the stock price, we don't think that across T's lines of business, the same benefit will apply. Companies aren't buying new datacomm lines, using their phone systems as much, upgrading data capacity on existing lines, employees aren't travelling making cellphone calls all day long, etc. If you're sat at home chances are most of your stuff is going over your fixed-price broadband service, not over any kind of usage-based-billing cellular network. So, even if T is experiencing growth in spend on content, its other lines of business are likely suffering.

We believe that the companies which come out of this Covid-19 crisis well will be those that entered well, which is to say, with a strong, net-cash balance sheet, generating plenty of positive cashflow after paying for everything including dividends, debt service and taxes.

T has a levered balance sheet which in our view would be fine if all they did was telco stuff (like our favorite back-to-basics telco, Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) ), but if they want to remain competitive in content they have to keep spending money on new catalog material - which isn't cheap. So T in our view in the coming months is going to face the following factors:

Downward pressure on consumer revenue, as consumers have less disposable income

Downward pressure on corporate revenue, as companies will be trying to cut costs in the face of the missing revenue

Upward pressure on content costs as NFLX and Disney (DIS), flush with recent stock- and subscriber-success respectively, push up the price of premium content

Pressure to not cut the dividend, lest the stock price suffer (it won't take much of a cut to hit the stock price in our view - again, the main reason to own T is the yield - if that falls away due to a dividend cut, the logic to own the stock also falls away somewhat).

This isn't an enviable position to be in. T is a price taker in its revenue lines and in its latest capex line (content). And the prices will, we think, move against T's interests on both fronts.

We're at Neutral, For Now

We've been happy T shareholders in the past and expect to be so again. We believe that lockdown will last longer than most think, and that when lockdown is opened up it will be gradual. We think the damage done to personal and corporate balance sheets will be worse than most believe. But we are fundamental believers in the power of capitalism to right itself, and in the power of consumers and companies to spend their way out of trouble. So we do expect those price pressures on T to abate - but not yet, not for some months. And we don't want to buy T stock even at the current on-sale price of $30-ish (previously the stock has been pushing up against a $40-ceiling) because we believe the line of support is not so much on a stock chart as on the yield chart. And even the slightest cut in dividend will, we think hammer the stock. If we were to guess we would say 1/3 chance the dividend is cut vs 2/3rds not. But if there is a cut, we think the stock could drop 10% or more on the news. So if you were to buy the stock today you're facing upside of maybe $5 capital gain in a year or two and say 7% dividend yield p.a. - and downside of maybe a $7-10 drop in the stock if the dividend is cut in half - and less dividends of course. That's not great risk/reward in our view, compared to other places we could put our capital to work, so for now, we plan to sit back and watch for now.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 16 April 2020.

