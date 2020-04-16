Frontier Communications Shareholders Are Getting Wiped Out Under The Bankruptcy Plan

As expected, Frontier Communications (FTR) filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy very late April 14 in the Southern District of New York (docket 1 is actual filing form). Under the terms of the pre-packaged bankruptcy plan, FTR shareholders will receive no recovery. The current shares will be cancelled on Ch.11 reorganization plan's effective date. Unsecured noteholders will receive equity in the new company, new notes, and cash. Despite expecting to close on the $1.352 billion cash sale of assets to Northwest Fiber "on or about April 30," they are getting $460 million DIP financing.

Restructuring Support Agreement

The Restructuring Support Agreement was included in the Declaration by Carlin Adrianopolis of Frontier (docket 3) filed on April 15. Most of the RSA is basically what was included in various proposals by different groups of stakeholders in a March 27 8-K filing (exhibit 99.1). There were some differences, such as there is no Consent Premium Equity being paid to a certain group of consenting noteholders that was proposed by noteholders represented by Milbank and Houlihan Lokey.

Term Sheet

*Shareholders are to receive "no recovery" as stated in the Term Sheet (exhibit B of the RSA).

*Unsecured noteholders are getting: a) 100% of the new equity, subject to dilution of the management incentive plan (up to 6% of new equity); b) new notes up to $750 million principal amount, up to 8-year maturity, and with an expected interest rate of 11% (See below for more details); c) "surplus cash" (see below).

*Subsidiary secured and unsecured notes are reinstated ($856 million total).

*Vendor claims and other unsecured claims paid in full.

*First lien notes are either paid in full or reinstated if unable to get acceptable new financing to pay them. ($1.650 billion)

*Second lien notes either are paid in full or reinstated. I would expect they would be reinstated given current market conditions because they will not be able to finance new 2lien debt at more favorable terms than the 8.5% coupon. ($1.6 billion)

Plan Could Fail

Given the very uncertain current economic conditions, I think the plan has a lot of problems. Various financial projections were created in January and filed as exhibit 99.1 in the March 27 8-K filing. Many customers will not pay their bills, especially since they know their services will not be shut-off in the near future. There will be a reduction in the number of householders/customers as family members move-in together and many others get roommates to share housing expenses. It is impossible, however, to accurately forecast the number of reduced households/customers or how long this lasts. Their cash flow will take a huge hit because of the potential loss of customers, including those who cancel their service because their new smaller household budgets do not have the cash to pay for internet services.

Besides having reduced cash flow to even cover operating expenses, Frontier needs a large amount of cash to upgrade their operations with fiber instead of wire, as they stated in the filed cleansing material. If they can't get this cash from operations, they need to raise cash in the capital market. The proposed plan does not raise cash - it basically just cancels about $10 billion in unsecured debt. They could, according to the RSA, raise new cash via new financing to pay off current debt (other than unsecured notes and subsidiary debt), but given the current capital market, this is very unlikely. It is more likely they will just be reinstated.

Even the financials created in January are not very positive as shown below:

The proposed plan has too much debt, not enough equity, and not enough cash on the plan's effective date, in my opinion. Instead of giving unsecured noteholders $750 million in new notes, they should have a $750 million equity rights offering. An equity rights offer would raise needed cash, decrease debt, and increase equity. Their plan reminds me of so many other Ch.11 reorganizations over the last few years that resulted in the new equity dropping sharply in price within a year after the plan's effective date. I call these "fairy tale reorganization plans."

Debt on the Plan's Effective Date

Reinstated Debt

Term Loan $1.703 billion

First Lien Notes 1.650

Second Lien Notes 1.600

Subsidiary Notes 0.856

Total Reinstated $5.809 billion

New Notes 0.750

Total Debt $6.559 billion

Less Cash 0.150

Net debt $6.409 billion

(Plus an undrawn $850 million Exit Facility)

Equity Capitalization unknown valuation

Source: 10-K

No Recovery For Shareholders

Shareholders are getting no recovery - not even for releases. In some Ch.11 bankruptcy cases, shareholders are paid for releases. (Releases are basically protections given to various insiders from future litigation against them by any harmed parties, such as shareholders.) Under the RSA, shareholders are giving releases without being paid. In some other bankruptcy cases, shareholders are paid for the releases. For example, Whiting Petroleum (WLL) shareholders are getting 3% of the new stock and warrants under their reorganization plan, which contains releases.

Shares are expected to trade until the plan's effective date. They will be cancelled on the effective date and for shareholders long FTR on that date, it would be your "sold" date for tax purposes.

I am not expecting the U.S. Trustee to appoint an Official Equity Committee, but shareholders can send requests for an appointment to the U.S. Trustee that MUST include ALL the factors required for an appointment that I covered in many other SA articles on bankruptcy.

Unsecured Note's Recovery

Cash

There is not a specific dollar amount of cash mentioned in the RSA, but on page 33 of the March 27 8-K exhibit 99.1 there was a projected number of $1.111 billion. That number assumed $200 minimum cash when Frontier exited bankruptcy. According to the RSA, they are using $150 million minimum cash. Using the $1.111 billion plus $50 million additional surplus cash implies that the projected cash recovery is $1.161 billion. Using $10.949 billion in unsecured notes, the cash recovery is 10.6%. I don't feel that the projected cash in January reflects current economic conditions nor does it factor in potential objections from state agencies that Frontier needs to use as much cash as possible to upgrade their operations. I am, therefore, estimating a 0% to 10.6% cash recovery.

New Notes

The amount of new notes (Takeback Debt) is expected to be $750 million. Neither the interest rate nor maturity are set in the RSA, but they are capped based on various factors. Since I am expecting the 2lien notes to be reinstated, the maximum interest rates is 2.50% plus the 8.50% paid on the 2lien notes, which means the maximum rate would be 11%. The cap on the maturity is 8 years. These new notes would be third lien notes. Since the 2lien notes are currently trading to yield about 10.3%, I would expect these new notes to trade at about 13%, which would result in a price of approximately 90 using an 8-year maturity. Trading at 90 would give the total value of the new notes of $675 million, which results in new note recovery of 6.2%.

Equity

Trying to estimate the value of the new equity is a real wildcard given today's economy and market uncertainties. Even in stable times, new equity value estimates are often incorrect. I am using 2021 EBITDA of $2.268 billion found on pages 34, 57, and on other pages in the 99.1 exhibit. Since this number was estimated in January, I am also going to be using EBITDA that takes a 20% "hit" to reflect the current economy - $1.814 billion. For enterprise multiples I am using 3.5x and 5.0x. The range of enterprise value is $6.349 billion to $11.340 billion. Using the net debt from above of $6.409 billion, the equity value range is from a negative $60 million to positive $4.931 billion - a very wide range. After factoring in the 6% dilution for the management incentive plan, the equity recovery is estimated from 0% to 42.3%.

The total recovery estimated range is from 6.2% to 59.1%. Often recovery estimates found in disclosure statements are wide, but almost never this wide. To get a more precise estimated recovery, one could assign probability estimates to the various variables. The problem is the extremely uncertain times we are currently living in. The recent trading in the unsecured notes also reflects the uncertainty of the estimated recoveries.

Confirmation Of The Reorganization Plan

The Ch.11 reorganization plan is confirmed under section 1129 of the Bankruptcy Code. In order for the plan to be confirmed by the court at least one class must vote to accept the plan. Acceptance means that 2/3 of the dollar amount of claims in that class, plus a simple majority of holders of claims in that class must vote to accept the plan. Since according to the press release 75% of unsecured noteholders support the RSA, the only other real variable is getting the majority of holders to vote to accept. I doubt that a majority of holders will be voting no because they know they can't realistically expect to get better terms.

Under the milestones contained in section 4 of the RSA, the Ch.11 reorganization plan must be confirmed by the court within 120 days of the bankruptcy filing date (by August 13). This, of course, could be amended, especially given various Coronavirus issues.

I am expecting objections to plan by various state agencies because of their current unsatisfactory service provided to local customers. There have been many investigations into their services by agencies, including a new one by Connecticut. These agencies will most likely assert that the plan must be structured to allow for massive capital investment upgrades to current operations. I would, therefore, expect them to object to "surplus" cash being paid to unsecured noteholders and to assert that this money should instead be used for upgrades.

Since Judge Drain is handling this case anything is possible. He is also handling the bankruptcy case of Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ). Judge Drain has a reputation of making some very unusual rulings - just ask Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) 2lien noteholders who were shocked when he ruled the value of their collateral was $0.00.

Conclusion

I am using information contained both in the RSA and in the March 27 8-K that often is not as straightforward as the information contained in a disclosure statement. The information is also very old, especially considering the dramatic changes in our economy in the last few weeks.

The plan is unrealistic, in my opinion. It does not raise cash - it only cancels debt. Even with the asset sale expected to close soon, they need additional cash for upgrading their operations to fiber.

Shareholders need to face the fact that the RSA states "no recovery" for shareholders. FTR is a sell. Since the range for recovery for unsecured noteholders is so wide, I can't currently make a prudent recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.