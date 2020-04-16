IBM's Second Chance At Cloud Computing Dominance

Here's why I think Mr. Krishna is moving in the right direction and why you should consider holding on to and, perhaps, even adding to your IBM position.

IBM (IBM) should have been one of the first movers in cloud computing more than ten years ago but failed to make its mark in the IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) space, leaving the path clear for Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS to catapult past it and become the #1 player in cloud infrastructure. Unfortunately, former CEO Ginny Rometty’s attempts at a turnaround (aka Strategic Initiatives) didn’t get very far and, soon, Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet’s Google (GOOG) took up the other two spots in the Top 3. IBM’s current status as a key player in the hybrid cloud game is certainly an enviable one; however, I believe Arvind Krishna, the new CEO and one of the champions of the Red Hat acquisition that closed in July 2019, will be gunning for a lot more during his tenure. It’s clear he wants to grab the bull by the horns and elevate IBM into a leading position against the company’s three largest competitors in the cloud computing space.

From an investment viewpoint, this could be the start of a 'real' turnaround at IBM. In a recent remote interview with John Fortt of CNBC, Krishna cut to the chase and directly addressed the heart of his strategy for IBM’s cloud initiatives. In short, he identified three core technologies as being his points of attack: Linux, containers, and Kubernetes. Here’s why I think he’s on to something that might actually bring his vision to fruition and why IBM should be considered by any serious tech investor in the long run, particularly in the cloud computing space.

Let’s look at these technologies to get an overview of what they are and why, in my opinion, they are Krishna’s weapons of choice for Cloud Wars 2.0.

Linux

Although the term Linux is often associated with its namesake operating system, it is actually the kernel or the core component of the OS. This is the part that helps the hardware interface with the processes that it can execute. The Linux kernel is not only used for the Linux OS but also for the world’s most ubiquitous operating system: Android.

Why is this is an important part of IBM’s strategy?

Red Hat has been one of the most important contributors to the development of the Linux kernel for several decades.

Source: Red Hat

With the acquisition of Red Hat, IBM became the #1 contributor to Linux development. The reason this is significant is that this expertise extends to RHEL (Red Hat® Enterprise Linux®), the most widely used enterprise Linux platform for cloud environments. That gives IBM a tremendous edge as cloud adoption rates continue in double-digit percentages.

At the end of 2019, research firm Gartner predicted that the “worldwide public cloud services market is forecast to grow 17% in 2020 to total $266.4 billion, up from $227.8 billion in 2019.”

That growth figure will likely go higher this year as millions of large and small companies rush to move to the cloud in order to handle their workflows from remote locations and in a manner that better facilitates business continuity. The coronavirus threat has already forced companies to move their employees to a WFH or work-from-home model and that's not likely to change anytime soon. Even after the dust of the pandemic has settled, companies will be looking at balancing on-premise workers with remote staff for the foreseeable future. The likely model will be the core hands-on staff working on-location and everyone else working from home.

The on-premise model of IT infrastructure is already a dying one and the current situation around the globe will only accelerate its decline. So far, cloud adoption has been relatively soft because of the initial hurdles like concerns with security, data sovereignty, and so on. Two years ago, Gartner projected that 3 out of 4 companies would use a multicloud or hybrid cloud model by 2020. However, recent data shows that only between 20% and 23% of enterprise applications run in the cloud. Granted, that comparison is not entirely an apples-to-apples one because Gartner’s figure includes all companies, not just enterprise-level organizations. Nevertheless, for IBM, that represents a massive opportunity as cloud adoption continues to expand over the next several years in a segment where the company has long-existing relationships.

That’s the first prong of Krishna’s three-pronged strategy to regain lost ground in cloud computing leadership over the next few years.

Containers

In the context of cloud computing, containers are an efficient way to run applications almost anywhere: on a laptop, a traditional IT set-up, or, more to the point, in a cloud environment. Containerization is often the first step to migrating workloads to the cloud and lends itself to a wide variety of enterprise use cases.

To avoid getting into the technical aspects, suffice it to say that containers are a more efficient way to run applications than traditional virtual machines or VMs, and companies are now starting to take advantage of the greater portability, increased memory and CPU utilization, consistency, cost-efficiency, and other factors that containers bring to application deployment.

One of the reasons that this preference for containers and CaaS, or Containers-as-a-Service, is important to IBM’s future is that it primarily focuses on large enterprises, which already form the bulk of IBM’s clientele. By applying its skills and resources to this unique space between Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service, IBM can leverage its presence in the enterprise segment. In IBM’s case, as with other major cloud vendors, container offerings are typically packaged as managed services, making it easier for corporations to integrate them into their cloud migration plans.

One other significant advantage of using containers rather than virtual machines is that all cloud vendors have now standardized their platform for container conformity and portability. This is an important advantage because it means that companies moving to the cloud won’t have to worry about being locked-in to a single vendor and can easily migrate from on-prem to other vendors or from one vendor to another.

Coupled with IBM's already-strong suite of hybrid cloud offerings, CaaS and containers form the second prong of Krishna’s attack vehicle. However, the third piece of IBM’s strategy is required in order to make isolated containers work in a synchronous manner, and that’s where Kubernetes comes in.

Kubernetes

Container orchestration means exactly what it sounds like. Just as a music conductor coalesces the individual instruments of an orchestra to create a symphony of sound, Kubernetes is the conductor in a container-based environment comprising applications, services, and microservices and guides containers to work in a synchronous manner. That means hardware utilization is optimized, rapid scalability is inherent, and applications always run the way they’re supposed to, with little need for manual intervention.

Although it was Google that initially developed Kubernetes based on its predecessor, Borg, which manages the company's own cloud-based services like Gmail and Drive, it was donated to the CNCF or Cloud Native Computing Foundation in 2015. More to the point, Red Hat is currently the second-largest contributor to the Kubernetes upstream project after Google.

Source: Stack Analytics

With Red Hat now in the mix, IBM holds a very strong hand against Microsoft with respect to containers and container management services.

Investor’s Angle

The Red Hat acquisition is a linchpin in this strategy and was driven by Krishna himself in the capacity of SVP, IBM Hybrid Cloud. At the time of the announcement, Krishna voiced his thoughts in a Q&A post on IBM’s website. These were his words in response to the question, “Why Red Hat and why now?” The emphasis is mine:

“It’s important to understand where our clients are in their cloud journey. All of them are running clouds. In fact, most of them are running multiple clouds. But they are only 20% or so into their cloud journey. They are eager to move their business applications to the cloud, the next chapter of the cloud, the next 80%. But to get this full business value from their cloud investments, and to move real business applications to the cloud, they need to be able to move and deploy applications and services between their multiple cloud environments. Today they are hesitant to do that because the proprietary nature of the cloud market makes it very difficult, because of security concerns in a multi-cloud environment, and because of inconsistent cloud management. Red Hat and IBM are best-in-class hybrid cloud providers, and together, we will help clients address this issue, providing a path for all business applications to the cloud, and enabling our clients to unlock the full value of the cloud.”

The whole ‘moving to the cloud’ story has often been misinterpreted to indicate that a large portion of the business world is already on the cloud. Statements like “91% of businesses used public cloud and 72% used a private one” can be misleading when, in reality, the bulk of enterprise workloads still use on-prem infrastructure, as indicated by Krishna in the Q&A post. The reason is that the challenges to widespread adoption have been many. But when you’re in control of the “world’s largest portfolio of open source technology” and couple that with a leadership position in the hybrid cloud model, it represents a powerhouse for growth.

The “full value of the cloud”, as Krishna puts it, is yet to be harvested, and IBM with Red Hat is perfectly positioned as the dominant entity in hybrid and multicloud.

As an investor, it’s important to understand that IBM is on the verge of embarking on a new journey. In a way, it can be considered as an extension to Rometty’s original strategic initiatives, but Krishna’s vision has far greater razor-like focus rather than being a loose collection of ‘general cloud-facing directions’ the company wanted to move in under Rometty.

IBM’s cloud business might still be dwarfed by those of Amazon, Microsoft, and Google at this point in time. However, Red Hat is exactly the kind of second wind that IBM needs to catch up to the cloud crowd and make its mark at the top.

If you've grudgingly held IBM in your portfolio for a long time, I encourage you to avoid the temptation to cut your losses and move on during this dip. It might be the biggest mistake you make in tech investing to give up now. And if you’re a potential investor, this is a good time to get in on the action. I think the stock will pick up significant momentum when Krishna’s new strategy starts to strengthen the company’s position as an enabler of multicloud and hybrid cloud environments, which are clearly the future of cloud computing. It might take several quarters for that to happen considering the current situation and its aftermath, but the stars are aligned for IBM to make its big move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.