Atlassian: Business Model Is Less Sticky Than Meets The Eye, Avoid Now

The stock is priced for perfection, with no further upside potential.

Only 50% of Atlassian's revenues are from subscriptions, and these are generally monthly or yearly terms.

Atlassian's business model is less sticky than investors wish to believe.

Investment Thesis

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) owns Jira, a workflow management system for teams to plan, organize, and track their projects. This software together with Confluence makes up approximately two thirds of its revenue. Its customer base ranges from small organizations to "over two-thirds of the Fortune 500".

However, its business model is less sticky than it first appears. Only 50% of its total revenue is derived from subscription revenues, and contracts are mostly on monthly or yearly terms.

Given all the uncertainty facing its customers, I do not believe investors paying more than 200 times forward earnings and 20 times forward sales will be rewarded in this stock. Here's why:

How Will Atlassian Manage During COVID-19?

That's the question on everyone's mind and I wish to address it here:

(Source)

The first aspect to notice in the graph above is that over time, the amount of revenue from sources outside of subscriptions appears to be increasing, namely maintenance, perpetual license, and other sources - from 45% in Q1 2019 to 50% as of its most recent results. Please note this spans just five quarters. Note: Atlassian does not provide these figures before Q1 2019.

However, we can see enough to understand that a significant portion of Atlassian's revenues is coming from outside of subscription-based revenues.

Indeed, looking through the Risk Factors in the annual report, it states (page 12):

Historically, [our] products were developed in the context of the on-premises offering, and we have less operating experience offering and selling these products via our cloud offering. Although a substantial majority of our revenue has historically been generated from customers using our on-premises products, we believe that over time more customers will move to our cloud offering, and our cloud offering will become more central to our distribution model.

So this is critical to my bearish thesis. Even while acknowledging that there's a huge amount of evidence that Atlassian's products are impressive:

Source: Product Review

Source: Product Review

The above websites post raving reviews about Atlassian's products. I do not argue that they are not impressive products.

My argument here is squarely focused over two aspects facing investors:

Its subscription business model is smaller and less sticky than initially meets the eye.

Its valuation is incredibly expensive relative to the risks involved.

Customer Retention Matters In A High Growth Stock

Noted below is Atlassian's guidance for June 2020:

(Source)

Even if we take the highest end of its tight revenue guidance, we can see that Atlassian's revenue is expected to grow by close to 32% year-over-year. Given its valuation (I'll come to it shortly), we can see that Atlassian's revenue growth rates are decelerating before coronavirus caused many non-essential businesses to temporarily close their doors.

This is important, so I'll repeat it: slightly more than 33% of Atlassian's total revenues are derived from sources outside of a subscription business model. These are perpetual licenses (one-off sales) and maintenance sales. In the annual report, it states on page 12:

Our customers generally do not enter into long-term contracts, rather they primarily have monthly or annual terms. [...] it is difficult to accurately predict long-term customer retention.

Given the lack of visibility many businesses now face, I question whether Atlassian's customer retention is as strong as investors believe it to be, given that management itself finds it difficult to predict.

Management Is Not Being Conservative With Guidance

Next, the only reason why Atlassian is able to guide to finish fiscal 2020 with revenue growth rates of 32% boils down to the fact that it started H1 2020 strongly, by reporting revenue growth rates of approximately 37% compared with the same period in H1 2019 (please see blue bars below):

Source: Author's calculations

Nonetheless, its growth rates have already been steadily decelerating without having to factor in coronavirus closing down many businesses.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Atlassian is priced with a market cap of $33 billion, with slowing revenue growth rates and priced at 20x forward sales. On an IFRS basis, given its exorbitant stock-based compensation, in the best case, it's likely to finish fiscal 2020 at $0.54:

This puts the stock trading at approximately 266 times forward earnings.

The Bull Thesis

As the market took fright and sold off this past couple of months, Atlassian's share price recovered incredibly fast. This demonstrates that the market clearly believes that this is a superior business with a strong suite of products that are being underpriced. Even though it presently struggles for IFRS profitability, the market believes this is an undervalued business.

Also, its free cash flow progress:

Source: Q4 2019 Press Statement

We can see that Atlassian improved its free cash flow profile dramatically over the course of a year, so there's a potential for the company to grow its free cash flow further as its growth rates start to mature.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, I struggle to find a reason to be bullish this stock. Even if its products are impressive, as I've acknowledged they are, given that it's priced at such a hefty forward multiple both on a P/Sales and P/earnings basis, I believe there's just too much risk involved. Particularly, when we consider the large bargain opportunities available elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.