Retirement Strategy: An Economy In Free Fall

The economic signs are looking like an apocalypse to our usual way of life.

If we begin opening our economy up before it can function without endangering humans, it still might render our investing plans useless as well.

If we don't get our economy working, our dividend-growth investing for retirement might be for nothing.

The Retirement Investing Approach Right Now

As an American citizen who has worked a lifetime to have a more secure financial future and golden retirement years, I am finding it more difficult to point to any winning strategy right now. That's especially as we begin to actually see the chaotic earnings results that are really messing almost every company we invest in.

I don't care if you like AT&T (T) or Amazon (AMZN) or ZOOM (ZM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Peloton Interactive (PTON) Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Slack Technologies (WORK). As far as I am concerned as this economic collapse increasingly affects more companies, it might not matter what company we "like". The more consumers do not consume, the less companies will manufacture their products and the more people will become unemployed. Does that feel like a bit apocalyptic to you? I will just call it a "doom loop" for now.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday manufacturing production plummeted 6.3% last month, the biggest decrease since February 1946... Motor vehicles and parts production tumbled 28.0% last month. Business equipment output decreased 8.6%, held down by a 22.8% drop in transit equipment that reflected cutbacks in the output of both motor vehicles and civilian aircraft. Production of construction supplies fell 5.8%, while business supplies output declined 6.7%. Oil and gas well drilling fell 1.3% last month.

As we move further along into this quarter's earnings revelations, the more I feel that cash is king; but we might not have much to buy anyway! As far as dividend growth investing for retirement goes, we just might have to sit tight and see how everything evolves.

I continue to be optimistic about our future normal human behavior, but I cannot in good conscience suggest any company at this moment to consider buying right now. I mean, we are beginning to see the effects of cascading unemployment, loss of income, business closures, business belt-tightening, less demand, supply reduction and a complete upheaval in what we are used to:

The coronavirus pandemic’s devastation became more evident Thursday with more than 5.2 million workers added to the tally of the unemployed. The latest figure from the Labor Department, reflecting last week’s initial unemployment claims, brings the four-week total to about 22 million, roughly the net number of jobs created in a nine-and-a-half-year stretch that began after the last recession and ended with the pandemic’s arrival. It underscores how the downdraft has spread to every corner of the economy: hotels and restaurants, mass retailers, manufacturers and white-collar strongholds like law firms. “There’s nowhere to hide,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton in Chicago. “This is the deepest, fastest, most broad-based recession we’ve ever seen.”

Change Is Inevitable Throughout History

I think we can all agree that everything evolves and changes, but not seeing where those changes are heading is likely to cause an increasing level of fear and even more belt-tightening by regular folks. How can we know what companies will survive or thrive if we don't even know where our next paycheck is coming from? See these comments from a former Treasury Department official (my emphasis):

"Households are spooked by the idea that they might lose their jobs again or have their hours cut again. They see so many different ways their lives can get disrupted,” said economist Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI, a research firm. “They are not going to be confident that things are back to normal until well after the virus has passed.” Tedeschi, a former Treasury Department official, said the psychological scars of so many job losses are likely to be long-lasting. He pointed to how millennials have been reluctant to buy homes, years after the Great Recession, because they are still spooked by seeing so many family and friends experience foreclosure or personal bankruptcy.

We can speculate and guess and pick away at which company's products will be worthwhile or even essential for us to actually buy. Is it a fool's game or does it just make us feel better? I don't have an answer and I don't care who says what; there is nobody who knows anything about what our economic future looks like right now:

Investors have been surfing a wave of fragile optimism for the past three weeks. Stocks rallied on hope that Washington’s massive response to the economic shutdown would limit its damage. The S&P recovered nearly half of what it lost in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus global spread, when the index shed a third of its value after touching an all-time high two months ago. But the worst is not behind us, as readings from every corner of the economy Wednesday delivered a dose of grim reality From retail and manufacturing activity to sentiment among home builders — not to mention reports from C-suites to Main Street of deepening stress — the new evidence makes plain the coronavirus-induced shock is severe already and getting uglier.

The markets can continue on their magical mystery tour, but if anyone is attempting to pick a winner I personally believe it's like finding a needle in a haystack right now.

Even Business Leaders Are Getting Confused

In an effort to bring the "best and the brightest" business people together, it appears that the administration is now confusing the very people that it is turning to while the economic climate gets worse. Again, from the Washington Post (my emphasis):

More details from the chaotic calls: “The president — who acted as the emcee of the call — expressed his personal view that the economy will snap back quickly as soon as the country begins to reopen, citing what he described as pent-up demand. But some on the call were skeptical of such a robust economic reboot, predicting it may be steady, but slower.”

“The president — who acted as the emcee of the call — expressed his personal view that the economy will snap back quickly as soon as the country begins to reopen, citing what he described as pent-up demand. But some on the call were skeptical of such a robust economic reboot, predicting it may be steady, but slower.” Key quote: "We got a note about a conference call, like you’d get an invite to a Zoom thing, a few lines in an email, and that was it. Then our CEO heard his name in the Rose Garden? What the [expletive]?” one prominent Washington lobbyist for a leading global corporation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter, told my colleagues. “My company is furious. How do you go from ‘Join us on a call’ to, ‘Well, you’re on our team?’”

Even business leaders are getting confused and are giving mixed signals. So how are average investors supposed to interpret that as far as making prudent financial decisions, let alone engage in even more prudent health preservation decisions, such as whether we can leave our houses and do anything normal yet?

As Most Of Us Are Under Virtual "House Arrest," We Might Be At The Beginning Of An Economic Apocalypse

We have all watched those scary movies and TV shows depicting that when there is an immediate collapse of everything we have known to be normal, it turns into a confused and wild new frontier - right? Well let me ask you this: Is this what a real apocalypse looks like when it just begins?

As dividend-growth investors for retirement I suppose all we can do is sit back, watch what unfolds, and not sell or buy anything and try to raise cash reserves until we get some clarity from somewhere - anywhere.

We can amuse ourselves with making watch lists and shopping lists as we watch the erratic behavior of each well-thought-out "pick" we are considering, but taking any sort of action right now can do more harm than good. Obviously between airlines, grocery deliveries, corporate legal issues and food availability, there is plenty to be concerned about.

Yep, there is nothing normal or clear about anything going on:

Sales of homes and cars will also keep declining. And economists have forecast that Thursday’s weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits will show that millions of Americans sought jobless aid last week, on top of the record-high of nearly 17 million who filed in the previous three weeks. Economists now project a record-shattering 40% annual decline in U.S. economic output for the April-June quarter. While growth is expected to rebound in the second half of the year, economists at JPMorgan Chase have forecast that the U.S. economy will still shrink 7% for 2020 as a whole. The slowdown will be global. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday predicted that the world economy would shrink 3% this year, the worst outcome since the Great Depression.

My Bottom Line

I would take a wild guess and say that the best traders on the planet are loving this volatility and some are making tons of money. That seems to be the way it always works anyway. For us, just regular people trying to make a few bucks and keep our heads above water, I would suggest sitting "their" game out for the time being.

Yes, I know I have painted a less-than-rosy picture here, but I'll be damned if I am going to suggest that we do anything but watch the parade and its funny balloons just pass us by.

You can call me a "doom and gloomer," a "fear-mongerer," a sky-is-falling "chicken little" - I don't care. I feel if you are participating in this folly of investing right now, you just might get your head handed to you. Be careful out there.

Let's have a comment stream of what your thoughts of where this entire debacle is headed! We already have plenty of stocks to look at, so let's get into the broader discussion here. Seeking Alpha has the brightest and best readers, commenters, subscribers and authors, so where do you think we are headed in totality?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.