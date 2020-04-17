In This Corona Quarter, Take Earnings Reports With A Grain Of Salt

Don’t take seriously the earnings numbers companies report in the current quarter, and perhaps even in the next one.

A lot of companies are reporting losses, of course. But there is nothing new in that.

You will surely be surprised to hear that in the best of times ― the pre-coronavirus years, 2012-2018 ― 45%-49% of all U.S. public companies reported an annual loss. In the best economy in decades, half the enterprises were losers? How can this be? The loss pandemic was even more severe among high-tech and science-based companies (pharma, biotech, electronics, instruments, software, internet services providers) ― 65%-70% of these companies routinely reported annual losses.

So, how will investors during the current earnings season be able to distinguish between the regular losers (50%-70% of all companies) and the corona-related losses? Even more generally, what is the relevance of reported earnings in the time of corona shutdown? In what follows I address these two questions.

1. Distinguishing between regular and corona-related losses. It is obvious that the pre-corona 50%-70% loss frequency is a fiction. It indicates a broken accounting measurement of earnings rather than economic reality. This is clear from the time series of loss frequency: around 20% in the early 1980s, growing to 35%-40% in the 1990s, and further to 50%-60% in the 2000s. This loss progression parallels the increasing reliance of U.S companies on intangibles, such as R&D, patents, brands, and business processes (e.g., customer recommendation algorithms). Practically all this massive investment in intangibles ― estimated to surpass $2.0 trillion annually ― is immediately expensed in corporate income statements, thereby creating the illusion of loss for many of the most creative and innovative companies.

When my colleague Feng Gu and I reverse this senseless accounting expensing of the most important investments of companies (intangibles), we find that 35%-40% of the “losers” are, in fact, profitable companies. When we examine the investment in these “accounting losers” during 1980-2018, we find that the gains from such investments surpassed the average gains on all stocks during that period. Amazingly, losers were making more money than profitable companies. But, of course, these are not losers ― just a reflection of deficient accounting.

Rule of thumb: For loss-reporting companies in the current season, add back to earnings the R&D expense and one-third of SG&A. Lots of long-term intangibles, like brands, trademarks, IT, and business process are expensed in SG&A ― sales, general, and administrative expenses. (This is not an exact capitalization of intangibles, but it’s good enough as a first approximation.) If the reported GAAP loss turns to profit after these additions, the company is likely making money. Don’t be alarmed.

2. Estimates, guesses, and manipulation. Many non-accountants believe that accounting is factual, exact. After all, accounting comes from counting. Counting money, pieces of inventory, or units sold is factual. Alas, there is nothing further from the truth than that.

Practically every item in the income statement is based on estimates ― subjective managerial assessment of future events, like customers default, warranty expenses, future pensions and employee benefit payments, depreciation and amortization, loan losses, etc., etc. Earnings are literally floating on a sea of estimates. Many of these estimates are sheer guesses, and some are manipulated to paint a rosy picture. Managers are immune to misestimation, because even if the realized numbers (e.g., actual loan losses) turn out to be far higher than originally estimated, managers will say that at the time they made the estimate it was based on their best information (for a non-finance example, recall the early coronavirus estimates of 1 million to 2.3 million deaths in the U.S.).

If accounting estimates in normal periods are suspect, how tenuous are they in the current heightened uncertainty under corona?

So, my advice is: Don’t take seriously the earnings numbers companies report in the current quarter, and perhaps even in the next one. Accounting earnings in the best of times are highly deficient indicators of enterprise performance. In the worst of times ― now ― they are largely unreliable. Much more informative are nonfinancial indicators, like the number of new customers and the churn rate, number of product shipments, order backlog, or insurance companies’ policy renewal rates. Stay away from accounting numbers as much as possible, and stay safe from COVID-19.