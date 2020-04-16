Refined Fuel Demand Scenarios During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Market sentiment has broadly turned positive in recent weeks as the reaching of the hospitalization curve "apex" in major states such as New York has given rise to expectations that U.S. social distancing measures will be relaxed at the end of April. The U.S. refining sector, which has seen crack spreads plunge as gasoline demand has collapsed in recent weeks, has led the way, outpacing the S&P 500 index between March 23 and April 14 (see figure). The VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) increased by 34% over the period compared to 27% for the S&P 500. Individual U.S. merchant refiners comprising CRAK such as Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Valero Energy (VLO), Phillips 66 (PSX), and HollyFrontier (HFC) have similarly outperformed the index, although Delek US Holdings (DK), PBF Energy (PBF), and CVR Energy (CVI) have lagged it over the same period.

Data by YCharts

As I have noted before, this market expectation has become increasingly disconnected from statements by the medical community and the state governors who will make the actual decisions regarding any future changes to social distancing measures. This leaves investors in a bind. On the one hand you have the White House pushing to have at least some measures relaxed within days. On the other hand you have governors of major states such as California and New York pledging to reopen only when strict transmission and testing thresholds have first been met. Most merchant refiners will have little difficulty surviving a demand disruption until the end of April. A disruption that lasts for multiple quarters, on the other hand, would be catastrophic for the sector. And both outcomes are plausible based on the currently-available information.

One of the more important energy assessment tools that I teach my students is that of scenario analysis. The underlying premise of scenario analysis is that future conditions are foreseeable but ultimately unknowable, at least to any high degree of certainty. Rather than stake an entire analysis on a single potentially improbable assumption, then, it is good practice to evaluate multiple scenarios, each of which represents a different potential operating environment. The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration [EIA] utilizes this approach in its Annual Energy Outlook, the latest of which considers nine different U.S. energy scenarios. While scenario analysis does not normally assign specific probabilities to each scenario, it does provide investors with the full range of possible outcomes.

Scenario analysis is particularly applicable to the current question of how the refining sector will respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, given the unprecedented nature of the U.S. response to the crisis. Gasoline demand has fallen to levels not seen in decades as most Americans have found themselves under "stay-at-home" orders. Worse, there is no telling when those orders will be lifted, partially or otherwise. Given the extremely high level of uncertainty in the refining operating environment, then, it is appropriate to consider a range of outcomes. These can broadly be divided into three different categories, each represented by a different letter.

The "V" scenario

The initial reaction of many investors, myself included, to the news in early March that COVID-19 was beginning to spread rapidly in the U.S. was that gasoline demand would experience a large rapid reduction that would quickly be followed by an equally-rapid rebound (the "V"). This expectation was based on pre-social distancing projections that the coronavirus would quickly infect most Americans, leaving more than 2 million dead but also creating herd immunity for the entire country. While this would have been an immense humanitarian disaster, it would have also limited the length of the disruption to refined fuels demand (hospitalization rates being highest among those segments of the population that are only limited users of refined fuels). When viewed from this perspective, the broad declines to refiners' share prices that occurred in the first three weeks of March represented an opportunity to purchase those same shares on the cheap relative to future earnings.

The V scenario has continued to find acceptance among much of the investing community due to statements by senior U.S. policymakers, including President Donald Trump, suggesting that a reopening of the economy is imminent. Mr. Trump announced in late March, for example, that he expected social distancing measures to be relaxed in time for last weekend's Easter holiday. While that did not happen, he has continued to push for social distancing measures to be eased soon. When combined with his subsequent inaccurate claims that any such easing falls under his authority as the U.S. president, rather than that of state and local policymakers, it is not surprising that many investors expect gasoline demand to rebound shortly:

Given the low percentage of Americans that is believed to have been infected thus far (see below), the V scenario further assumes that the U.S. will be able to rapidly implement a strict regimen of testing, contact tracing, and quarantines. Smaller countries such as South Korea have successfully achieved this, allowing them to avoid the need for strict social distancing measures. This assumption is becoming increasingly infeasible in the U.S., though, as testing rates have fallen short of expectations and many of the necessary response measures that President Trump pledged to implement a month ago have failed to materialize.

The "W" scenario

At just under 29,000 at the time of writing, the actual body count from COVID-19 in the U.S. to date has been much lower to date than was initially feared. This success can be directly attributed to the widespread implementation of robust social distancing measures in the U.S. beginning in mid-March. The Unacast Social Distancing Scoreboard estimates that U.S. mobility has declined by up to 40% from its pre-pandemic levels while "encounter density" in the country is down by over 90%. Most Americans have avoided exposure to the coronavirus as a consequence of the measures that were put in place in mid-March.

Of course, this also means that most Americans have not been able to develop any immunity to the coronavirus for the same reason. Estimates vary, and exact numbers will not exist until antibody testing becomes widely available in the U.S., but the success of the current measures has likely ensured that a substantial majority of Americans have yet to be infected. This would mean that any reopening of the economy would reset the transmission curve to where it effectively was in early March. The fact that U.S. hospitals in hotspot regions have not been overwhelmed suggests, based on recent medical modeling, that 20% or fewer Americans have been infected to date.

There is a high degree of modeling uncertainty regarding the actual infection percentage but, until empirical data becomes available, the medical models are our best available scenario forecasting tool. The low infection percentage is why many medical experts, including the director of the Centers for Disease Control, expects a second infection wave to occur later in 2020. Modeling done by the Department of Health and Human Services indicates that this resurgence will occur even earlier if social distancing measures are relaxed in the near future.

This situation gives rise to a scenario in which social distancing measures are re-implemented on an intermittent basis whenever the transmission rate begins to speed up following the end (or relaxation) of existing measures. A recent study out of Harvard concludes that "intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available." Rather than a single V-shaped recovery of gasoline demand, in other words, demand in this scenario looks more like a "W", or potentially multiple "W"s strung together. Demand would rapidly rebound as social distancing measures were relaxed, only to quickly collapse again with each subsequent re-implementation. This pattern would continue until most Americans achieve immunity, either through coronavirus transmission or vaccination, in 2021 or 2022.

The "L" scenario

The worst-case scenario for gasoline demand is that the coronavirus mutates and becomes a seasonal affliction like the common cold or influenza. A new vaccine would need to be introduced annually with varying degrees of success (as with the flu vaccine). In this scenario American lifestyles would never fully return to the pre-2020 norm: offices would rapidly move toward low-density work environments, aided by virtual working arrangements; factories would undergo additional automation; and usual vacation/travel patterns would be replaced by the largely local existence that was common across the U.S. until the mid-20th century.

Gasoline demand under this scenario would experience permanent demand disruption instead of temporary demand disruption. It would increase from its current volumes but, when viewed on an annual basis, would take the form of a "L" as demand failed to rebound from 2020's drop. Refiners would find themselves with far more capacity on their hands than needed, and those refineries that had invested in fluid catalytic cracking [FCC] units in recent years would scramble to install capital-intensive hydrocracking units in their place.

The L-shaped scenario is an extreme one. Fortunately for Americans and refiners, it is not certain to occur given the work that is rapidly being conducted to develop a vaccine. It cannot be entirely discounted by investors, however, especially given recent evidence that the coronavirus is mutating in a way that, according to researchers, could make vaccine development a "futile" effort.

All of these scenarios assume that infection results in immunity that lasts at least until a vaccine becomes available in 2021. Evidence from South Korea that the coronavirus "reactivates" in some recovered COVID-19 patients seemingly calls this assumption into doubt, although its practical implications are as yet unknown. It is worth restating that the entire situation is characterized by a high degree of uncertainty, with even basic assumptions about the coronavirus regarding transmission rates, fatality rates, and social distancing effectiveness being far from certain. That said, investors who are looking to initiate long positions in either the overall refining sector via CRAK or individual merchant refiners at current share prices should first consider how the refining sector would be affected under each of the above scenarios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK, VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.