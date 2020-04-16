Gold's Transformation To A Currency Has Begun

Gold: Fundamentals

Our CEO, Patrick MontesDeOca, has been trading gold since 2008. Since then, the paper market has corrupted the gold market by distorting the price of gold. Selling short has allowed paper sellers to depress the price of gold artificially, which seriously damaged or destroyed gold mining companies. In 2008, mortgage selling was behind the collapse. Selling mortgages to individuals who could not afford even the first payment was ridiculous. The system collapsed, and the financial system came close to collapsing. The Fed had to open up the printing press to support the economy to keep it going at all. The numbers today have not changed. When you look at the debt, it has almost doubled since 2008. The risk that central banks are carrying has also doubled from $1 quadrillion to $2 quadrillion in risk in relation to derivatives. The Fed is pretty much at zero interest rates, given the real inflation rate, so the Fed has no room to lower rates any farther. The goal appears to be to bring interest rates down to negative rates. I fail to find any logic in dealing with an economy that is providing zero or negative interest rates. Pension and sovereign funds will face an immense challenge to even survive without any income with interest rates so low. It appears that the bubble has been broken, and the facade of manipulation by the Feds has been revealed. The system was very fragile and risky. All we needed was something like COVID-19 to push us over the edge.

Gold is transforming from a commodity into an alternative currency of a sort. We are looking at a paradigm shift in relation to interest rates. The government has suppressed the price of gold and many other assets. This has distorted the financial system, and we are now looking for the markets to find the real prices of various assets. The market broke. The volatility we are seeing from stocks to commodities to bonds is a reflection of this attempt to re-calibrate the prices of all of these assets. No one really knows what is going to happen at this stage. We are in the midst of a major economic transformation. We have a triple threat of an economic, health, and political crisis all at once. Although the times seem very gloomy, this is a time of truly one of the greatest opportunities in decades. The whole spectrum of markets is seriously depressed, which means they are offering great opportunities. Some of the biggest corrections we have had going back to the 1930s were also some of the biggest opportunities. I hope you are in a position to consider those opportunities.

With the lockdown, production has come to a halt for the first time in history. It is difficult to ponder the ramifications of such a shutdown. No one has any idea of what all this will mean. We are beginning to see some of the effects. As one example, Ecuador is an oil producing developing country in Latin America. They pegged their currency to the US dollar. It seemed like a major mistake when Ecuador did that. There is a painful adjustment when a country tries to peg a currency to the US dollar, given the economic disparities between the two countries. If anything happens to the US dollar, Ecuador will be in serious trouble. COVID-19 happened, and now, Ecuador cannot print dollars, as the US is doing. This is the trap that Ecuador did not realize it was entering when they pegged their currency to the dollar. Therefore, the government can't do anything to help their own people. They don't have the funds. The US can subsidize almost everything by creating more money, even buying junk bonds. Ecuador cannot do that. Italy faces the same issue within the EU. Italy cannot alone print more euros; only the EU can do that, leaving Italy in a dire economic situation.

The IMF has now tried to step in with financial support, but there are dozens of developing countries that already need help facing dire liquidity issues. Ecuador also has it worse because it is an oil producer, with oil now selling for less than $20 a barrel. Ecuador also doesn't have dollar reserves to cushion the collapse. They can't devalue their currency to lessen the impact of their debt because their currency is tied to the US dollar. Ecuador is now trying to re-calibrate their laws and system to try to deal with what has happened. Governments around the world have to step in to provide liquidity and the confidence to reassure people that we aren't going to go into another Great Depression.

The precious metals are becoming a real safe-haven asset once again. It is one of the ways to hedge against the potential crises that we are facing. This huge adjustment to the crisis also presents massive opportunities, such as in the precious metals markets.

Gold: Technical Analysis

We purchased about 10,000 JNUG at 6.68 this morning (April 15, 2020), and we are up already about $2,300. It is a fast market in gold. We recommend to our subscribers to cover all short positions. We are getting some really good buying coming into the market. We've activated a buy signal since the market closed above the Buy 1 daily level, according to the proprietary artificial intelligence of the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI).

It looks like we came down to a level of support after the highs yesterday at $1,788.80. The $1,781 level appeared to be a good level to take profits. The market activated a short trigger from that level. It then met the target of not only the daily mean of $1,768, but also the target of $1,753, which was completed.

Gold came down to the VC PMI's Buy 1 level of $1,748. It then found some interest down at that level. The VC PMI tells us to expect buyers to show up at that level. This type of activity indicates that sellers are capitulating, and we are getting buying interest in the market. Right below the daily Buy 2 level of $1,722 is the weekly signal of $1,715, which is the average. Below that is the Buy 1 weekly of $1,576. The artificial intelligence tells us that, at these levels, we can expect buyers to enter the market at the Buy 1 trigger of $1,748. Once activated, there are three choices of stops. The most conservative is a close below using the 15-minute bar. You can also do a dollar stop based on your personal risk or you can wait until the close and carry the risk accordingly. I do not recommend using a straight stop. The program does not use straight stops.

Trading can be a very exciting and lucrative business to go into, if you look at it as a business. You have to take the emotion out of the equation; if you do, you will be a lot more successful. The VC PMI removes emotion from trading as much as humanly possible. We let the algorithm show us the way to know when and where to enter a trade with the highest probability of making a profit.

We are starting to get confirmation of the completion of this correction, which was a counter-trend correction. It came right into the level of $1,732, which the VC PMI was recommending.

Once the VC PMI makes its recommendations, you have to analyze your financial situation and risk tolerance to know how to use that information. The precious metals are extremely volatile right now, so it can be very risky. Gold is trading $20 to $50 in a day, when it used to trade in the $3 to $5 range per day. The crisis has disrupted the supply chain, and we are starting to see that disruption enter the physical gold market. Buying gold has become very difficult. Any buyer must pay a hefty premium to get physical gold.

Once we return to work, is the velocity of money going to increase? Will we experience inflation and even hyperinflation? If either occurs, then gold prices may significantly increase, especially since the supply of gold is already very low.

Gold has activated a buy signal from $1,748. The initial target is $1,768. A close above $1,768 will activate the daily Sell 1 level of $1,789 to the Sell 1 weekly level of $1,793.

Silver

Silver is at $15.70, down about 42 cents. The market came into the target zones all the way up to $16.30. This has been the distribution area of supply as we came into this week. The target was completed. Once it was completed, even though it went all the way up to $16.30, when it closed below at $16.09, it activated a short trigger. Your target below was $15.98. Silver met the target a couple of times and activated another short signal from the Sell 1 of $15.88. When it activates another short trigger on a close below $15.88, you have a new target of $15.63. If you were short, you can lighten up or take profits at $15.88, and then go short again from $15.88.

The daily and weekly targets are almost the same or are in harmony. You can expect the price to revert from that level since the daily and weekly are in harmony. We are maintaining our upward bias with instruments like VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG), and Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT), which we buy and hold as cash value assets. We believe the prices will go much, much higher in precious metals, even as we take advantage of short-term short trades.

Artificial Price Suppression

Silver is the most oversold asset. The price does not reflect the current economic condition which we are in. It has been suppressed, just as gold has been. It is easier to suppress because so far, it is a very thin market. The money that is manipulating silver can move the price fairly easily. They also use silver as the weaker sister to influence the price of gold. The predators who have sold record amounts of naked short positions in gold and silver for supply that does not exist can keep the price down. They sell 10 or 20 times the amount of shorts as there is physical silver. The uptick rule was eliminated in 2012, allowing short-sellers to manipulate the price of precious metals away from their true means. The current crisis is seeing the end of this process of artificial suppression of the precious metals. When it ends, funds will move aggressively into precious metals, and the price will rise fast and far. It will also exacerbate the physical availability of gold and silver, leading to even higher prices. We also don't know when mining companies will be allowed to even go out and start producing again or even transport the gold they have. Those issues also apply to food, so we are recommending looking at wheat, corn, and other food commodities as potential great opportunities for a great return on your investment.

Nothing is going to be the same. It is time to wake up. It is time to adjust. Make the best of the current situation. Look for the positives and try to take advantage of the opportunities that are presented. Our leaders have failed us. The system has collapsed. Do what you can for others, but also try to seize the opportunities presented. The old system could not afford to carry the debt that it carried. That system broke down, and now, we are heading for a new system. The COVID-19 virus is going to be used as an excuse to explain the failure of the past financial and economic policies that loaded the world with immense debt for the past 50 years or more. A new economic and financial system is going to replace it. With some fears that cash may be infected with the coronavirus, it may be a time to introduce a virtual currency backed by gold. Maybe.

We believe that the precious metals markets, and especially gold, are going to do very, very well during and after the current crisis. Gold may be the way to restore confidence in the monetary system.

