An Insider's Views On Shale Investing: The Importance Of Micro Data

Given the state of the shale industry, it is now more important than ever to have the complete picture before investing.

Gathering the micro data - well performance and production data - while comparing it to and vetting the same data released in the macro view (press releases, presentations) completes the picture.

While those macro items are important to follow, they do not show the full picture and often are reactionary in nature.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Crude Man as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Difficult times call for "difficult" measures. I put difficult in scare quotes here because, in reality, I'd say these difficult times call for better due diligence - which may indeed be more difficult, but should be something we strive for regardless of the times.

The difficult times I reference here apply to the shale industry, and more specifically, the public shale industry. For over a decade, this industry has plodded along with questionable operating practices and strategy - sacrificing prudent development and economic ventures for hysterical speed and production growth, profit be damned.

Thus, with three major price collapses in the span of a six-year period (2014, 2018, 2020), the industry is reaping what it has sown. Bankruptcies of once celebrated pioneers such as Whiting Petroleum (WLL) are increasing in frequency, and Whiting is likely just the tip of the storm. Peers such as Chesapeake (CHK), Oasis (OAS), and others may not be able to survive a prolonged downturn.

However, even without the most recent (and pronounced) downturn, these companies were not in smooth financial waters. Indeed, Whiting and Chesapeake were almost certainly headed for bankruptcy in the near-term even had prices remained stable. While the writing has been on the wall for them (and others) per what I call the "Macro" view of these companies for several months/a couple years now, as an industry insider who studies well performance on a daily basis, what I call the "Micro" view of these companies has been a type of canary in the coal mines for well beyond that, and has also confirmed the signs of the macro troubles without a doubt.

Therefore, with the difficult times and the importance of being as informed as ever before choosing to invest in the shale patch now, be it in a company that will weather the storm, or in a company that is exiting out of bankruptcy with a more manageable situation, I'd like to suggest and share how to delve into the Micro side, in order to have a complete picture and data set with which to drive investment decisions.

Macro vs. Micro

What is Macro and Micro, then, in regard to a specific company?

I define Macro as the big-picture items, what the casual investor/news reader will see. This includes press releases, presentations, quarterly and annual reports, etc. This information is indeed quite important. Combined, they allow for the investor to scrutinize financials, be kept abreast of major developments, delve into the overarching strategy and performance of a company. In practice, Macro data is typically lagging, and thus, to the investor, is reactionary by nature.

I define Micro as the well, field, and play level results of a company. These are the results that, when combined, make up the Macro items, or at least should in theory. Studying the micro results of a specific well, especially one that is mentioned in the Macro material that companies provide to the public, can inform you beyond what the companies want to tell you, beyond the hype. This can work in your favor in multiple ways as an investor. In practice, though micro data is lagging in nature due to delays in reporting and posting to public databases, the amount of lag is considerably less than that of Macro data, and, more importantly, it can be tracked and digested whether the company wants to focus on it or not. In essence, this data allows the investor to vet a company's performance at any time, be it prior to, during, or after a company focuses (or ignores) it.

In difficult times such as these, it is very important to vet what companies are telling you with their Macro data. It allows you to reduce risk in investing.

A Macro vs. Micro Lesson - Chesapeake Turner

To illustrate the importance of being a Macro and Micro investor, not simply relying on the former, I'd like to bring your attention to a recent example from Chesapeake in the Turner formation of the Powder River Basin, in Converse County, Wyoming.

The Macro setting is that Chesapeake, for years struggling with legacy debt and a gas portfolio when the gas supply/demand/pricing picture has been in shambles, had embarked on developing a sizable acreage position in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming, with regards to multiple stacked formations, but most noticeably the Turner formation, with the goal being to increase their oil production. Chesapeake's position is situated in the deepest part of the basin, and thus pressure and maturity encourage basin-best performance in several formations, including the Turner. Indeed, in their Annual Report for the year 2017, they highlighted their early success in the Turner:

Source - 2017 Annual Report

And for good reason - those were in fact basin-wide leading results.

However, as shale companies are keen to do, Chesapeake quickly sped up the development process. Rather than orderly developing and testing, to delineate the extent of the formation on their acreage and the performance that could be expected, they went head-long into immediate spacing tests. Chesapeake, like their shale company peers, and like multiple times in their own storied past, embarked on a voyage to drill wells in various densities (how many wells in a given area are best to develop the reservoir) and use early-time production data to declare what the correct density for full development should be. This is a detailed subject that I will get into in another article, but suffice it to say here, this is a destructive and wasteful practice that has come back to bite many shale companies, including Chesapeake, many times.

This is because you may not see interference between wells in a year, or two, or three. But if you see it in year four, it can destroy the economics of your wells. Thus, relying on months worth of data - not even a year or more - to dictate the development plans of multi-million dollar wells (ballpark range of $7-$11M per well for long laterals through the last few years) and to bring in several rigs and expedite development based on that, can lead to ruin of even the best of assets. And that, sadly, is what happened with Chesapeake's Turner.

A mere few month's later in July of 2018, Chesapeake's Macro data was relaying their efforts to delineate and spacing test the play:

Source - Utica/PRB Update

Just three months later, in October 2018, Chesapeake gave an update on these spacing tests, suggesting that their early data was indicating that a well spacing in the Turner of 1,980' between laterals, or, three (3) Turner wells per section (1 mile, 5,280') was out performing their initial, unbounded wells, and thus suggesting that was the correct density to develop at:

Source - 3Q 2018 Earnings

A quick note about public data in Wyoming, is that operators may keep their results confidential for 6 months after the deadline to file logs on a well, which is 30 days after the running of logs. The last logs to be run for horizontals are mud logs while drilling the laterals or cement bond logs after cementing a liner in place. Thus, should the well be completed immediately after running logs (a rare occurrence), the operator would have nearly 7 months of confidential production before their production reports to the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) would become public data.

There is typically a delay measured in months between logs being run and a well being completed, but generally there is a delay in getting production data off confidential. Further, operators are required to report production for their wells to the State by the end of the month following a production month. For example, production for January must be reported to the state by the end of February. Finally, there is a lag time in which the WOGCC is able to transfer that production data from the operator's reports to the public data for the well. In essence, there are several layers of time delay in order to get production data for wells, in particular new wells.

All of that to say, by the time of Chesapeake's January 2019 update, in which they again updated their spacing tests, the wells in question were public data, and "Micro" investors could pull up this data to see for themselves. However, without giving well names, it's hard for even the "Micro" investor to quickly vet their data. Though still possible, I'll keep it more simple with this example, and rely on Chesapeake naming wells.

Source - January 2019 Update

Chesapeake named wells in their 1Q 2019 Earnings Report. Though interestingly (and red flag) they did not name the same example they had for a year, they shifted to the "BB" pad, in order to highlight a record performing pad:

Source - 1Q 2019 Earnings

While names had been named, those wells were still confidential at the time. It wasn't until the 2Q 2019 report in August that those wells were not only named, but production performance was highlighted, as shown below. Note that though it was a 5 well BB pad (see above slide again for reference), they only highlighted one of the 5 wells, the BB 2-35-71 USA A TR 16H:

Source - 2Q 2019 Earnings

A quick note about well naming for Chesapeake (and many other shale companies). The numbers you see (2-35-71) indicate the surface section (2), the Township (35N) and the Range (71W). The "TR" indicates the formation - Turner. This is useful to help search for specific wells, as the WOGCC website allows searches for well name and section-township-range, among other custom options.

Now, if you're looking a macro investor looking at the 2Q slide, you're going to think hey, look at these excellent results. They clearly are improving things, and with all the remaining locations they could have, this could be a game changer for Chesapeake. However, a micro investor doesn't have to assume. You can look it up and see for yourself. After all, they showed in the 1Q slide that the BB pad had 5 wells, so why not look them up and see how all of them are doing, not just the one they chose to share?

Let's walk through how to do that.

Step 1: Go to the WOGCC website

Step 2: Go to the "Data" tab:

Step 3: Click on "Wells":

Step 4: Click on "By Nine Section Area" (this allows you to see offsetting sections and wells that exist in them):

Step 5: Type in 2 for the section, 35 for the Township, and 71 for the Range

Step 6: Scroll to section 2 and find the BB 16H well that Chesapeake highlighted:

Step 7: Click on "Production":

Step 8: Click on "Rate vs Time Oil and Gas" under Table:

Here you can see the historical production for the well, broken out by month. Note that the rows are each labeled accordingly. At the bottom of each month there is a date in blue. That is the date in which the WOGCC uploaded the data to the public website. As you can see, as previously discussed, there is a lag in time from the month of production and when it is actually posted to the website:

Now that we have found the production data for the subject BB 16H well, we can find what sections the well was actually drilled in (Chesapeake only lists the surface section in their well name). To do this, go back to the well page, and look in the upper left. It shows the surface location description, and the bottom hole location description:

The surface hole is in the far southern end of section 2, but the bottom hole is in the far SWSW part of section 14. This shows that the well is a 2 mile long lateral, with an actual DSU (Drilling and Spacing Unit) of sections 11 and 14. Now, because there were 5 BB Turner wells drilled off the same Pad, but, as shown in their 1Q slide, two went in one DSU and the other 3 went in another, we can check the other BB Turner wells at the same surface location as the BB 16H, and figure out what sections each well goes to, as well as where their bottom hole locations (and thus spacings) are. In doing this, we find that the BB 18H was drilled in the middle of the sections 11/14 DSU, and the BB 20H was drilled on the east-edge of the same DSU. The 15H and 19H were both drilled to the north in section 2, and are only one-mile long laterals. As they are a lower density and shorter laterals, we'll focus on the 11/14 wells, especially since the 16H was specifically highlighted by Chesapeake.

Now that we have this data, we can recreate the Cum vs Time graph that Chesapeake shows in the 2Q slide. Simply take the oil production data from the production link for each of the wells and put them in a 3 column table per well as shown below. Note that unlike Chesapeake, I like to do days online, not months, as each month may have shorter days either from the actual days in a month, or down-time that may occur during the month:

Now, by simply reviewing the data, we can see that Chesapeake highlighted the 16H for good reason - it is far and away the best well in the spacing unit. Through the 4 months of data that had been presented in the 2Q slide, the well had made 137,583 BO, compared to only 55,453 BO for the 18H (the middle well) and only 48,582 BO for the 20H (the far east well). That is an astonishing difference, and leads to questions of why the disparity? First, though, let's plot the data on a cum/time plot like in the 2Q slide:

That really highlights the difference. Also, to note, from the 2Q slide, Chesapeake's average Turner well cum through 4 months was 70 MBO, putting the 18H and 20H here well below the average. The average through 6 months for Chesapeake was ~ 100 MBO, whereas the 18H and 20H were only in the 65-75 MBO range. So up to that time, our "Micro" study is showing us:

The BB 16H was premiere (Chesapeake's words, looks good on data) The other two wells, directly offsetting this record well in the same spacing unit, are woefully below the average Chesapeake well, which is also well below the 16H Something is causing this. What could it be?

In situations like this, there could be two reasons for the discrepancy in performance - Geological differences, and interference with other wells/drainage.

Exploring the geological differences is very difficult given a lack of geological data - Chesapeake is drilling most of their Powder plays based on 3D seismic and limited old vertical wells with logs over the target intervals. While we have access to the logs from the WOGCC website, we don't have access to Chesapeake's seismic. Further, the likelihood of it being geological over such a small difference is slim, especially given the large expanse of Turner wells offsetting this spacing unit to the North, South, and East. Notice I didn't say West.

The interference/drainage question is a lot simpler to review. All one must do is search for offsetting Turner wells and see when they were brought online, how far away they are from the wells in question, and what the performance has been in comparison to and in concert with the wells in question. Typically, if interference/drainage is the issue, we would expect the middle well (18H) to be the poorest performer, as it is going to be impacted from both sides in terms of interference (the 16H to the west, the 20H to the east). Yet, in this case, the 20H is the poorest performer. Why is that?

The answer is two fold. First, looking at the bottom hole locations, the 20H did not reach it's planned total depth and is a slightly shorter lateral than the 16H and 20H. The main reason, however, is that there was already a Turner horizontal right across the section line boundary that had been producing.

The Chesapeake operated BB 25-35-71 A TR 21H, with a surface location in the far north of Section 25 of 35N 71W and a bottom hole location in the NW of section 13 of 35N 71W, was brought online in October of 2018. This wellbore is a quarter mile from the section line with section 14 (the bottom hole section of the BB 2-35-71 A TR 20H), and that well is an 8th of a mile from the section line. So these two wellbores, for the last mile of the 2 mile laterals they each have, are 3/8ths of a mile away from each other, or roughly 1980' (the same distance that CHK settled on from their "spacing tests"). Yet, because the BB 25-35-71 21H came online in October 2018 - 7 months prior to the BB 2-35-71 20H, it had 7 months of time to drain what is becoming clear as the shared drainage area of the two wells. Indeed, plotting the production data for the BB 25-35-71 21H, we can see where the BB 2-35-71 20H was completed, and the negative impact that had on the BB 25-35-71 21H:

Note that in March, the well produced a partial month while the offset well was completed. This should be a red flag to begin with, as Chesapeake was clearly anticipating immediate impact from the offset completion. Notice then, the impact from the BB 2-35-71 20H. In February, the last full-month before the completion, the well made 11,776 BO, 20,101 MCF, and 6,463 BW. In April, the first full month after the BB 2-35-71 20H was completed, the water volume spiked to 13,711 BW for the month - more than double. The oil volume cratered to 6,370 BO for the month - nearly half, and only recovered to 7,809 the next month in May. The gas cratered even further, down to 4,630 MCF in April and recovering in June to 7,664 MCF, still nearly a third of the pre-offset completion rate.

Those are astonishing, immediate impacts, and they only applied to one half of the lateral, as both wells had the first half of their laterals not interfering with any offset wells at the time!

That is very compelling evidence. Further evidence is the terrible performance of the 2-35-71 20H and 2-35 71 18H, as both have close offsets and were clearly in the drainage of the 25-35-71 21H.

The final piece of evidence is the 2-35-71 16H. It, again, is far and away the best well of the three in the 11/14 DSU. This can be explained because:

It is a full mile away from the BB 25-35-71 21H, and thus outside of its drainage area, with which that well had been draining for 7 months before the 11/14 DSU was drilled. There are no offsets in the Turner to the west of the 16H. Therefore, it is only interfering with the wells to its east, which, as shown, had already been partially depleted and are poorer producers anyway.

Lesson Conclusion

As of the release of the 2Q report in August of 2019, "Micro" investors could have reviewed the highlighted data that Chesapeake shared with the BB pad. In so doing, their investigation and vetting would show that the spacing density that Chesapeake had been developing their Turner position with, with up to 5 rigs running in the play at a time, had serious interference problems. Indeed, the very wells in the same DSU as their chosen well to highlight were so impacted by interference, that they would never come anywhere close to paying out their investment in a $60 oil price environment, let alone the $50 environment seen in that time span. Further review of Chesapeake wells in the area would show that they had been drilling dozens of these wells, with similar interference impacts, raising a big red flag about the economic prospects for Chesapeake's oil program in the Powder.

And lo and behold, in August of 2019, "Micro" investors would have been a full 6 months - half a year - ahead of the "Macro" investors, who were given the admission by Chesapeake management in the 4Q conference call the morning of February 26th, 2020, that Chesapeake had been drilling substantially more wells than necessary, and that they were having to lower the number of wells they could drill:

Source - 4Q Conference Call

Note that Frank may be a bit inaccurate in his explanation. "We said no to three." That appears inaccurate, as a review of their position shows. They have a mix of 2 wells and 3 wells in the Turner per DSU, but a substantial amount of those is 3, and even the 2 wells interfere, as they admit here.

Given the sizable investments that Chesapeake made in this play over the last 3 years - 107 wells with public production data as of this article - at a price range of $5-12M per well depending on lateral length and when it was drilled - potentially a BILLION dollars of gross investment (with a high net ownership) - this is too late to notice this, let alone tell investors of this drastic mistake.

This highlights, again, a common theme of shale companies - race to increase production, race to implement spacing tests, race to implement density - without taking the proper amount of time and data gathering to ensure proper, economic development. It is one of the main reasons that companies like Chesapeake are in such dire financial straights, and it is a lesson that these companies cannot seem to learn, no matter how many times it attempts to teach them.

But as a "Micro" investor, you can see these problems in as close to real time as is publicly possible. You don't have to rely on the Macro data, months after the fact, and be entirely reactionary. You can gather and vet the data ahead of time, and be as informed as possible, vetting what the companies want you to see, as well as what they don't show you. And that, is a significant tool at your disposal, especially in such difficult times. There are literally thousands of examples of this to be found when utilizing public data as a Micro investor. This is just one of many, and highlights it well, given Chesapeake's slides on the subject through time.

As Chesapeake has just undergone a reverse split, seemingly addressing the listing requirements and buying it more time, Micro investors can have an advantage when reviewing the company's performance going forward. Companies tend to focus on positive news, and as commodity prices bottom and parts of the country and world start to return to economic activity, there could be a chance for the stock to improve, especially with positive catalysts such as global news and specific company reports. Using Micro data can help you vet the company reports. If history with this company is any guide, it may show that staying on the sidelines, or looking to short, may win out compared to heeding only the Macro noise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As an owner in oil and gas wells and properties, I have a business relationship with multiple public oil and gas companies. This relationship is limited solely as a minor, 3rd party owner in the wells, wherein my only authorities are to make elections on participating in proposed wells, and subsequent operations on those wells. While I am able to discuss operations with operators, I have to make my own elections and decisions, and the operators control the process. I have never owned any wells or properties as a 3rd party with Whiting or Chesapeake.