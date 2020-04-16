Superior Drilling Products Will Require Deeper Cost Cutting And A Healthier Balance Sheet

SDPI Lacks A Stable Balance Sheet Structure

Superior Drilling Products' (SDPI) larger-diameter DnR tools can see improved margin in the medium-to-long term. The company's EBITDA margin contracted in Q4 2019, but I expect the amortization expense to fall in the medium term, which would ease the pressure on margin. The decision to reduce executives' pay and other cost-cutting measures will be critical to managing the current energy market downturn. Nonetheless, I think the issue of corporate governance related to the executive pay structure is not over yet. It also faces the risks of revenue concentration due to the dependence on two key customers.

SDPI's high leverage and falling cash flows indicate the balance sheet weakness. In the current scenario, maintaining a strong balance sheet can pull an oilfield services company out of trouble. In that sense, I do not expect a rebound in its stock price in the short term.

The U.S. And The Middle-East Drivers Change

The company has agreements with three global oil field service (or OFS) companies for channel partnership and one for service level partnership in the Middle East. Using these partners, it signed contracts with several OFS companies to supply the Drill-N-Ream wellbore conditioning tool to the large nationalized oil companies (or NOCs) in that region. It provides the Drill-N-Ream tool to National Energy Services Reunited Corp. in Kuwait. The agreement extends up to June 2020. In the Middle East, the company has started receiving orders for larger-sized bores, running up to 22-inches. It has doubled its capacity on the larger-sized tools in a turning center that it put in place. Read more on the company's DnR tools and Strider tool technology here.

In the polycrystalline diamond compact (or PDC) drill bit category, too, it has been manufacturing diamond drill bit of sizes 16-inch and above, and supplying them to the legacy partner. In the Utah facility, the company combines all of the PDC application, including combining the Drill-N-Ream and PDC bits.

The company's channel partner in the U.S. is Drilling Tools International (or DTI). Although the company has more than 25% market share in selling DnR tools in the Permian, DTI has not achieved the defined market share goals. So, it does not currently have exclusive marketing rights, and SDPI can work with other customers to expand its reach. Baker Hughes (BKR) is the most significant customer for the company in the U.S. I explained how the company earns revenues in its sale process in my previous article here. Investors may note that the company generates revenues from the refurbishing of PDC drill bits for Baker Hughes and from the sale of the Drill-N-Ream tool to DTI. These two customers account for nearly all of its revenues (92% in FY2019). So, the loss of a key customer can cause a gaping hole in its revenue base.

The Current Energy Market Scenario

The crude oil price has crashed by ~55% in 2020 so far, while the natural gas price, too, is down considerably this year. The U.S. onshore rig count has fallen by ~17% since the start of 2020. In the key unconventional shales, the drilled wells have declined sharply in the past year (24% down). However, DUC (drilled but uncompleted) and the completed wells have been relatively resilient.

On April 13, Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to cut production by 10 million barrels per day, or ~10% of the global supply. Although this was a welcome relief after their earlier talk broke down, the cut was less than what many analysts expected. I think it would still act as a support to the energy price. In this backdrop, the company aims to increase the market share of the tool sales to 16% to 17% range in the U.S. However, in Q4, the company's sales in the U.S. went down by 25% compared to the previous year. Despite that, the company held onto its market activities, and indeed, increased its market share. If the crude oil price rises from the current level, the upstream producers can operate with greater freedom, although the pricing pressure will continue until it rises considerably from the current level.

Analyzing Q4 2019 Performance

In Q4, revenues from Contract Services decreased by 24% compared to Q3, while Rental Tools sales and Other related product sales were relatively resilient (12% and 7% fall, respectively). Despite the sequential drop, revenues from Contract Services increased compared to a year ago following the company's geographic expansion, additional tools repairing, and more custom manufacturing. However, throughout FY2019, the company's tool sales saw sales weakening compared to FY2018.

Cost and EBITDA Margin

Year-over-year, the company's depreciation & amortization costs declined by 9% in FY2019. In May 2019, it fully amortized a part of its intangible assets, which led to lower amortization expense in the following months. In May 2021, it plans to undertake a similar amortization exercise, which will lead to lower amortization costs in the periods after that.

On the other hand, depreciation costs can increase because the company is building tools primarily for the Middle East market. During FY2019, the company's costs increased due to the new facility in Texas and a repair facility in Saudi Arabia. Also, I think its operating leverage of the fixed cost base will start to trend up in the short term if volumes start falling following the on-going demand crash.

Between Q4 2018 and Q4 2019, the company's adjusted EBITDA more than doubled. Despite that, the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted as it deflated to 20.9% in FY2019 versus 27.8% in FY2018. The management expects to reach the adjusted EBITDA margin to expand to mid-20% if it can grow international sales. Also, it will need to restructure costs to release the pressure on the margin. However, I do not think it can achieve this in the near-term because of the current crisis in the energy market.

In a recent update, the management revised its outlook. While its previous revenue forecast of $5 million in Q1 2020 was based on higher DnR sales in the Middle East and steady adoption in the U.S., its focus has shifted to cost control following the pandemic-led demand fall. It plans to reduce 20% of its executive officers' salaries and other salary expenses by 5% to 10%. Plus, it targets to reduce the workforce by 20%. It will not invest in new technology like the Strider oscillation system soon. In the new cost structure, it expects to turn cash breakeven at ~$1.1 million in revenue per month. It also plans to refinance a couple of its loans, which I will discuss next.

Cash Flows And Debt

In FY2019, Superior Drilling's cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased by 80% compared to a year ago. Although the year-over-year revenues remained resilient, adverse changes in working capital led to the deterioration in the CFO in FY2019.

The company's debt-to-equity stood at 1.1x as of December 31, 2019, which was steeply higher than its peers' average (LBRT, BKR, and NCSM) of 0.38x. Between the borrowing capacity from the revolver and cash balance, the company's liquidity was ~$3.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

During FY2019, the company paid down $2.4 million in debt. Approximately $7 million would be due for repayment between 2020 and 2021 unless further refinanced. So, there is a gap between its cash flow needs and cash flow generation. In February, it sold an airplane and raised $170,000. Either the company needs to improve cash flows significantly, or it requires selling assets to avoid further strain on the balance sheet in the medium term. In the current economic backdrop, keeping such high leverage could push the company towards bankruptcy.

Insider Holding And Compensation Issue

Insiders hold approximately 50% of SDPI's shares outstanding. Through the Meier Family Holding Company and Meier Management Company, the Meier family has substantial control over the ownership of the company. G. Troy Meier is the Chief Executive Officer (or CEO), and Annette Meier is the COO of the company.

Between the CEO and COO, the company paid total compensation (salary plus bonus) of $2.1 million, which would be ~11% of its FY2019 revenues. This raises an issue of corporate governance, especially because the company did not generate any profit during the year. In FY2018, too, the compensation was strikingly high (~10% of revenues). While it plans to cut the compensation level by 5% to 10%, as I discussed above, I think a bigger cut would release some of the funds necessary for other more pressing needs.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Superior Drilling Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.6x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.3x, which implies a marginally higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. It is currently trading at a discount to its average (10.7x) between FY2017 and now. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, none of the sell-side analysts rated SDPI a "buy" in April, while two recommended a "hold," and none recommended a "sell." Sell side's consensus target price is not available, though.

What's The Take On SDPI?

SDPI's larger-diameter DnR tools are still seeing active demand in the Middle East, which can improve margin in the medium-to-long term. To tackle the sharp drop in demand, the company has shifted its focus entirely on cost management. Incidentally, the company's executive pay is high. Although the recent cost-cutting measure will address the issue, I think the company leaves further steps necessary to achieve the desired results. However, the expected fall in future amortization expense can improve its EBITDA margin, which contracted in Q4. In the current volatile market, the company is exposed to operational concerns because of its significant revenue concentration with two key customers. Also, DTI's failure to achieve the targeted market share can result in a change in channel partnership in the U.S.

SDPI's falling cash flows can be concerning given the debt repayment load. Its high leverage can spell financial trouble in a scenario when the energy companies' balance sheet health is vital to survival. Although the long-term growth drivers are still reliable, I do not expect a rebound in SDPI's stock price in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.