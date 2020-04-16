Pan African Among The Few South African Miners Benefiting From High Gold Prices

I think the company should be generating around $3.7 million per month in income from its surface operations.

Pan African has tailings retreatment operations that don't require a lot of workers and those can operate at 70% capacity.

Gold has risen by close to $200 per ounce since the start of 2020, but most mines in South Africa are closed.

Investment thesis

Since the beginning of 2020, the price of gold has increased by close to $200 per ounce, but most gold mines in South Africa can't benefit from this as they've been closed since March 27 when the country entered a lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus. A lot of the gold in South Africa comes from deep underground mines, which are labor-intensive. This means that re-opening them is as challenging as protecting so many workers in close quarters is difficult.

Open-pit mines and tailings retreatment operations are more automated and require fewer workers, which means they will be on the front-lines for reopening and are set to benefit from the high gold price. One such company is Pan African Resources (OTC:PAFRF), which just announced the restart of surface mining operations at 70% capacity with just 26% of its total workforce.

Pan African's business

(Source: Pan African Resources)

The company operates the Elikhulu and Barberton gold tailings retreatment projects in the province of Mpumalanga, as well as two underground mines at the same locations.

Elikhulu means "the big one" in Zulu and is Pan African's flagship project. It cost around $120 million to build and it processes 1.2 million tonnes of historic tailings per month. Its annual production stands at 65,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of just $700 per ounce, making it one of the lowest-cost gold operations in Africa. The life of the project is 12 years.

The Barberton gold tailings retreatment project, in turn, is designed to process 100,000 tonnes of tailings per month. It produces around 20,000 ounces of gold per year at AISC of around $650 per ounce. The project's life is nine years with three years at the current rate of production.

These two tailings retreatment projects also allow Pan African Resources to turn into profits its environmental rehabilitation liabilities arising from its underground mining operations.

Looking at the company's underground operations, the Barberton operation produces 80,000 ounces of gold per year and has a life of mine of 20 years. Pan African also has a high-grade underground project near Elikhulu, which was supposed to reach steady-state production around March 2020 and deliver around 30,000 ounces of gold per year at AISC of below $1,000 per ounce. The latter cost just $5 million and has a mine life of three years.

Also, there's a bacteria bio-oxidation (BIOX) processing plant at Barberton.

Overall, Pan African produced 90,602 ounces of gold at AISC of $1,113 per ounce in 2019.

(Source: Pan African Resources)

As you can see, the tailings retreatment operations have much lower operating costs than the underground operations.

(Source: Pan African Resources)

Regarding the reserves and resources, proven and probable reserves stand at 10.9 million ounces at an average grade of 1.57g/t. I think there's significant potential to increase them, as total resources are 36 million ounces of gold at the moment.

(Source: Pan African Resources)

Looking at the balance sheet, Pan African had a net debt of $123.7 million as of the end of 2019. Closure liabilities are fully funded with $25.6 million in rehabilitation trust funds.

The reopening of operations

At the moment, the South African Department of Mineral Resources and Energy can allow mines to reopen at a limited capacity. Pan African Resources was given a green light to reopen its tailings retreatment plants at 70% capacity as well as to undertake limited underground mining operations at Barberton to produce the required minimum feed for its BIOX processing plant.

I think that the amount of gold mined for the BIOX plant is insignificant, so let's focus on the surface operations.

If both Elikhulu and Barberton are operating at 70% of capacity, this means they should be producing around 4,960 ounces of gold per month. Since production is decreased, the AISC should be higher but it's unclear by how much. If we conservatively assume that they are higher by $200 per ounce, this means that Elikhulu and Barberton are producing gold at a margin of around $740 per ounce. On a monthly basis and using the current price of gold, this means that Pan African is generating profits of around $3.7 million from these operations.

The lockdown in South Africa was supposed to last 21 days but has been extended by two weeks and is scheduled to end at the end of April. I think there's a significant chance that it will be extended further, as many European countries have extended lockdowns into May. I live in Bulgaria and the lockdown here is scheduled to end on May 13.

You also have to take into account that restarting an underground mine is not like flipping a switch; in some cases, it will take at least a month to restart operations. We are looking at a long time until underground mines in South Africa start operating at a steady-state again, and this includes Pan African's two mines.

Conclusion

I think the lockdown in South Africa is likely to last until at least the middle of May. However, unlike many South African gold mining companies, Pan African can benefit from the high gold price thanks to its tailings retreatment operations. The company should be generating profits of around $3.7 million per month from its surface operations.

With an enterprise value of $377 million as of the time of writing, I think the company is undervalued and that its shares should be worth at least $0.20 apiece.

Keep in mind that the main listing of Pan African is in London and volume in the USA is very light.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.