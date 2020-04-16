Nvidia's Pristine Financials Support Its Outlook

Image Shown: A look at Nvidia Corporation’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Image Source: Nvidia – April 2020 IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Shares of semiconductor firm Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) have performed quite well year-to-date as the firm’s stock price is up ~21% while the S&P 500 index is down ~14%, as of the end of the normal trading session on April 14. Nvidia’s dividend yield is rather small (~0.2% as of this writing) in part because the firm likes to keep its annual cash dividend obligations relatively low, and in part because management likes to build up a nice cash position on the books which we really appreciate. In this article, we’ll cover Nvidia’s financial status ahead of a potential major acquisition and our fair value estimate analysis. Additionally, please note that while Nvidia will be negatively impacted by the ongoing coronavirus (‘COVID-19’) pandemic, given its relatively low capital expenditure requirements and net cash position, the firm is well-positioned to ride out the storm and emerge on the other side of the crisis with its financials intact.

Pristine Balance Sheet Ahead of Potential Acquisition

At the end of Nvidia’s fiscal 2020 (period ended January 26, 2020), the chip maker was sitting on $10.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities with no short-term debt on the books and $2.0 billion in long-term debt. On March 26, 2020, Nvidia filed a prospectus for a mixed shelf offering with the SEC that didn’t specify the company’s specific intentions. Free cash flows (we define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures), modest dividend obligations, and a managed share buyback program over the past couple of fiscal years have enabled Nvidia to build up a nice cash balance.

In fiscal 2020, Nvidia generated $4.8 billion in net operating cash flow and spent $0.5 billion on capital expenditures, allowing for $4.3 billion in free cash flow. Nvidia generated $3.7 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2019 (period ended January 27, 2019), indicating sequential improvement on an annual basis. Dividend obligations of $0.4 billion were easily covered with free cash flow, and share buybacks were negligible in fiscal 2020 (versus the $1.6 billion Nvidia spent buying back its stock in fiscal 2019) as Nvidia announced it would acquire the Israeli-based/American-based (the company has two headquarters) computer networking products supplier Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) for $125 per share in cash through a deal with a total enterprise value of ~$6.9 billion back in March 2019. That all-cash deal has yet to close.

Nvidia is waiting on the approval of Chinese authorities before the deal can go ahead, and while management noted that the transaction was expected to close during the first “part” of calendar year 2020, please note that this timetable has been pushed back from the end of calendar year 2019 originally. Approval from Chinese authorities has likely taken longer than expected due to the ongoing trade war between the US and China. The European Union approved the deal back in calendar year 2019, as did the US. Whether Nvidia will get the go-ahead from China remains to be seen. Even if the deal does go through, Nvidia should be in a position to retain its net cash balance which we appreciate.

Mellanox is billed as “a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure” and at the end of calendar year 2019, carried a net cash balance of $0.9 billion (comprised of cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and no debt on the books). The firm’s GAAP revenues and GAAP operating income have grown quite nicely over the past couple of years (Mellanox’s GAAP operating income flipped from a loss in 2017 to a profit in 2018 and surged higher in 2019), and historically speaking, Mellanox has been very free cash flow positive for similar reasons to Nvidia in the sense both company’s capital expenditure requirements are quite low. In 2019, Mellanox generated $0.4 billion in free cash flow. There are likely synergies to be had here in terms of incremental revenue generation opportunities, back office rationalization strategies leading to an improving cost structure, and other synergies.

Fair Value Estimate Analysis

The strength of Nvidia’s balance sheet combined with its quality cash flow profile (low capital expenditure requirements, ample net operating cash flows) has seen shares of NVDA hold up quite well during the market swoon. Through our discounted free cash flow analysis where we model out a firm’s free cash flows into perpetuity, discount those future forecasted free cash flows by the appropriate rate (referred to as the estimated weighted-average cost of capital), and then take balance sheet considerations into account, our fair value estimate for shares of NVDA sits at $220 under our base case scenario. However, under our bull case scenario, the upper end of our fair value estimate range sits at $277 per share of NVDA.

Please note that when we roll over Nvidia’s models to reflect its performance during the latest fiscal year (which we do on an industrywide basis after every company in our industry coverage universe publishes their 10-K filing with the SEC for the relevant fiscal year), there’s a decent chance that Nvidia’s fair value estimate will shift higher given its strong performance in fiscal 2020 and potential upside/synergies that could be unlocked from the Mellanox deal (keeping in mind its net cash position, and thus the contribution to its total estimated equity value from its net cash position, would move lower if the deal closed). For more information on discounted cash-flow valuation, read the book Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation.

However, its expected near/medium-term performance (depicted in the 'Year 1 – Year 5' column on the far left side of the chart in the upcoming graphic down below) will likely come under fire from the ongoing pandemic and the sudden slowdown in global economic activity. With that in mind, please note most of the estimated value of Nvidia's equity comes from the mid-cycle (depicted by the 'Year 6 – Year 20' column in the graphic down below) and perpetuity (depicted by the 'perpetuity' column in the graphic down below) part of the business phase which combined represents over 80% of Nvidia’s total estimated equity value (used to derive Nvidia’s fair value estimate).

Image Shown: Nvidia’s strong cash flow profile and growth trajectory underpins its solid technical performance during the pandemic and related market selloff of late. Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

Nvidia should retain its net cash position in the event the Mellanox deal goes through, based on how things stood at the end of its fiscal 2020, and we like the chip maker’s focus on maintaining a pristine balance sheet. Its high quality cash flow profile and net cash position lends strength to Nvidia’s financial and operational outlook during these harrowing times. Shares of NVDA are trading at lofty levels due to its quality financials.

Should its deal with Mellanox go through, that would enhance the free cash flow growth prospects of the combined company given the likely synergies the deal offers. A high-quality free cash flow growth outlook likely supported Nvidia's strong technical performance of late, as the firm is capitalizing on rising chip demand from companies operating in the gaming, autonomous/semi-autonomous driving, AI, virtual/augmented reality, and now network hardware space should the deal go through.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.