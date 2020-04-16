NortonLifeLock: Reasons To Be Positive

Given the huge margin of the consumer security business and the ease of using marketing insights to manage CAC and EPS, I find the focus on driving total shareholder return attractive.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) is a bet that the high margin consumer security business will witness a growth stabilization as the cross-sell of LifeLock and Norton drives ARPU. This can be propelled by smart marketing campaigns and favorable cybersecurity trends. Given the huge profit margin and opportunities for more cost savings after the sale of Symantec, NLOK has the chance to drive more growth in the coming quarters.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

NortonLifeLock sits at the center of the remote work theme. As more households remain hindered from leaving their apartment due to the shelter-in-place orders, demand for consumer safety and security offerings that protect mobile devices, PCs, and WiFi networks is expected to grow. However, investors should remember that organic demand continues to face headwinds from the availability of free antivirus solutions in mobile app stores and the adoption of next-generation endpoint solutions. The expectation is that companies will equip their employees' work tools with the right productivity and security software. Since most next-generation endpoint solutions solve the problem of cloud security, users are expected to relax their spend on extra security solutions. This is expected to impact the Norton antivirus solution. The LifeLock solution will continue to see demand for individuals who want to safeguard their online identity and financial transactions as more online trading activities attract cybercriminals.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: NortonLifeLock

Growth is supposed to be driven by targeted marketing. The product department has been trying to use Norton to cross-sell LifeLock and vice versa to reduce churn and improve ARPU. Getting Norton 360 with LifeLock SELECT for $9.99 a month sounds like a steal if ransomware attacks spike across the globe. The strategy is to win using a combination of volume and ARPU. Assuming sales are able to lock in one million new customers on Ultimate Plus ($299.99 a year) rather than Standard, which is $39.99 a year, that makes a huge difference in growth. The flattish forward growth guidance shows that management hasn't observed any strong trend that will drive such a level of product adoption. There are only a few people who will dole out more than $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) on an antivirus solution after buying a smartphone (most smartphones now sell for less than $100).

The lockdown restriction will help simplify NLOK's marketing strategy as it can simply use strict geolocation targeting to digitally reach its target audience's top residential areas. Going forward, there will be no other period where NLOK will have its customers spend the bulk of their time where it wants them to be. So, my assumption is that NLOK will try to experiment with a lot of marketing strategies to gauge its most effective channel. This will help accelerate OPEX optimization.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

In terms of cash flow, assuming churn stays flat and ARPU continues to trend higher due to the success of its bundling strategy, NLOK will continue to be a high margin profitable business.

Source: NortonLifeLock

Assuming NLOK succeeds with the timeline of the elimination of stranded costs, it will achieve its guide for annual FCF of $900m and cash of $2.6b. Investors should remember that Norton has an overall debt of $4.5b, mostly long-term convertibles. $750m of that debt is due by September.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

A top macro trend for NLOK this period will be the decline in consumer spending if we don't successfully navigate the current bear market. Competition is expected to be intense from other AV vendors and endpoint security players. On the other hand, if cyberattacks spike, consumers will be incentivized to spend on ID-theft and AV solutions to protect their IP-enabled assets at home.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

NLOK is a $600m per quarter business trading at a P/S of roughly 3x due to the fear that churn will outpace ARPU growth. Earnings will be a function of stranded costs elimination and marketing ramp near term. This makes it tough to consider NLOK a bargain as its EBITDA doesn't factor in the huge interest payment of its debt and the tax payment from the sales of the enterprise division. There are a lot of levers pulling its P/E. The share repurchase program will be accretive to earnings while I expect EPS to be impacted by a ramp in SG&A to drive growth. Assuming COGS is flat at $100m per quarter and SG&A is optimized to $300m per quarter (bullish), that gives an EBIT of $200m per quarter before interest and tax (EBITDA of $250m assuming D&A of $50m). Assuming interest and tax of $100m, we get earnings of $100m a quarter before unusual items. Using shares outstanding of 630m, this gives an EPS of $0.158. That's equivalent to a P/E of $28 before minor adjustments and an EV/EBITDA of 3.15. This assumes max opex optimization, which is nearly impossible due to customer churn.

Source: Author (assumes V-Shaped bear market recovery)

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author

NLOK is a bet that LifeLock can stop the churn of the antivirus business. The business generates attractive margins now and the focus on returning excess cash to shareholders is an attractive move from management. It's tough to go wrong if you are laser-focused on maximizing total shareholder return. If NLOK can somewhat turn the tide and get people renewing their AV subs either due to a massive wave of cyberattacks compelling people to take cyber insurance seriously or a strong marketing campaign reinforcing the importance of having strong identity protection solutions, Norton might be able to remain a business of over $2 billion in yearly revenue.

