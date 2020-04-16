Mid Penn Bancorp: Macroeconomic Factors To Elevate Provisions Expenses And Drag Earnings

A surge in provisions expenses will likely drag earnings this year. The lockdown and prospects of economic contraction will most probably drive up provisions expenses.

Earnings of Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) will likely plunge this year because the prospects of an economic contraction will drive provisions expenses. Moreover, the federal funds rate decline will compress yields more than the funding cost. On the other hand, continued growth in gain on sale of investment securities will likely support the bottom-line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 26% year-over-year in 2020. The December 2020 target price implies a high upside from the current market price, making MPB a feasible investment. However, the uncertainty related to the impact of the lockdown on provisions expenses makes MPB quite risky. Due to the riskiness, I’m adopting a neutral rating on MPB.

Lockdown to Drive Provisions Expenses

MPB’s provisions expenses will likely surge this year due to the possibility of an economic contraction. The International Monetary Fund forecasts the US economy to contract by 5.9% and the global economy to shrink by 3% this year, according to news reports. Additionally, the World Trade Organization expects global trade to fall by between 13% to 32% in 2020. The recent hike in unemployment will also boost provisions expenses, especially in the residential mortgage and consumer loan segments. Around 16 million jobs were lost in the three weeks ended April 4, 2020, according to news reports.

On the plus side, MPB operates in Pennsylvania, which is less affected by the lockdown than other states. According to Moody’s Analytics, Pennsylvania is one of the states that are least exposed to the financial impact of the COVID-19 lockdown. This is because Pennsylvania’s economy is not heavily reliant on vulnerable sectors like oil and gas and tourism. Based on these factors, I’m expecting MPB’s provisions expenses to increase to 13bps of gross loans in 2020, as opposed to 8bps of gross loans in 2019.

Interest Rate Decline to Affect Yields More than Costs

Due to an asset sensitive balance sheet, the federal funds rate cuts will have a greater impact on MPB’s average yield than average funding cost. Consequently, the interest rate decline will lead to a fall in net interest margin, NIM. However, around 32% of total loans carry predetermined rates (or fixed rates), of which 91% have a maturity of greater than one year. These loans will mitigate the pressure on NIM. Additionally, around 57% of time deposits will mature this year, which will further ease the pressure on NIM. According to the results of a simulation disclosed in the latest 10-K filing, as of December 31, 2019, a 200bps decline in interest rates could reduce net interest income by 4.99% in the next twelve months. The simulation results show that the NIM is fairly sensitive to interest rate changes. Consequently, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 28bps on average in 2020 compared to 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Loans are likely to continue to grow this year, which will partially offset the adverse effect of NIM compression on net interest income. However, the loan growth rate is likely to be lower this year compared to previous years. MPB focuses on commercial real estate, where demand for credit will be low during the lockdown. MPB also focuses on commercial and industrial loans, C&I, where demand for relief loans is likely to surge. However, commercial lenders will probably get crowded out by the Small Business Administration’s paycheck protection program in the C&I segment. Overall, I’m expecting loan growth to slow down to 4.1% in 2020 from 8.5% in 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

The expected NIM compression will undermine loan growth. Consequently, I’m expecting net interest income to decline by 3.9% year-over-year in 2020.

Fixed Income Portfolio to Offer Some Respite

MPB booked gains of $1.9 million on sales of investment securities in 2019. Going forward, I’m expecting MPB to continue to book high gains as the decline in interest rates will give an opportunity to realize capital gains on its fixed-income portfolio. The majority of MPB’s $173 million investment portfolio is comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and state and political subdivision obligations. I’m expecting other non-interest based income sources to remain fairly stable this year. In total, I’m expecting MPB’s non-interest income to increase by 4.9% year-over-year in 2020.

Earnings Expected to Plunge by 26%

The expected increase in provisions expenses and NIM compression will likely drag earnings this year. On the other hand, an increase in non-interest income will offer some support to the bottom-line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 26% year-over-year in 2020 to $1.54 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The duration and financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are still uncertain. If the impact exceeds my expectations, then provision expenses can surpass the estimate. Moreover, NIM can miss its estimate if the Fed takes its federal funds rate into negative territory to support the economy. As a result, the uncertainties surrounding the lockdown can cause a major variance between the earnings estimates and the actual results posted.

I’m expecting MPB to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.18 per share. The threat of a dividend cut is low because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 50%, which is sustainable. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The combined effect of earnings and dividends will likely increase the book value per share by 2.8% to $28.86. The new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, will not affect equity because MPB will postpone the implementation until 2023, as mentioned in the latest 10-K filing.

Year-end Target Price Suggests Substantial Upside From Current Market Price

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value MPB. The company has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.04 since 2013. Instead of taking this simple average, it is better to take a trimmed average due to the outlier in FY17. Excluding the outlier gives an average of 0.95x, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the trimmed average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $28.9 gives a December 2020 target price of $27.4. This price target implies a 52% upside from MPB's April 14 closing market price. The table below shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The 52% upside suggests that MPB is offering a good opportunity for capital appreciation. However, as discussed above, the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic pose risks to earnings, and consequently, to the valuation. Due to the risks, I’m adopting a neutral rating on MPB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.