A Likely Recession Presents A Buying Opportunity For Roper Technologies

A strong track record of growth in dividends, earnings, revenues, and total returns and has outperformed the S&P index during the last 19 years.

Dividend-paying companies that increased their payouts during the last two recessions are good candidates to buy during the next recession.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome James Marino as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Dividend-paying companies that did not cut or freeze their dividends during the previous two recessions are good candidates to buy during the next recession. These companies have produced a track record of paying increasing dividends for at least 19 years. I then describe the process that I use to examine and evaluate dividend contenders and dividend champions to produce my top choice. It consists of defining a set of key performance metrics to rank and score each company for each metric. You may be as surprised as me to learn that a dividend champion performed like a dividend growth stock and emerges as a clear winner. Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a Diversified Technology Company, is my top choice to buy.

The Approach

To date, there have been two recessions during the 21st century, the first from March 2001-November 2001 and the second from December 2007-June 2009. Given the recent economic downtown affecting us now, it seems likely that we may experience a third recession.

We have already seen a significant drop of over 20% in the stock market during the first quarter, and it seems none of the "experts" are sure when the market will bottom-out. Since many of us believe that the stock market is a market of stocks, there will be attractive opportunities for the intelligent investor to consider. I will be ready to act on my top choice should we experience a continued downturn or a likely recession.

Since dividend-paying stocks generally outperform non-dividend companies during a recession, according to Miller & Willams, I decided to use the Champions, Contenders, Challengers (CCC) list to source new buying opportunities. The Seeking Alpha community uses the CCC list extensively to research and source buying opportunities. For me, it has been an invaluable research tool for years, perhaps you agree.

I selected companies that had at least 19 consecutive years of paying increasing dividends (at least a dividend contender status), since these companies were in business and survived the two recessions, in 2001 and 2008 respectively. Moreover, these companies continued to increase their annual dividend payouts during the recessions. These are two critical considerations for me as a dividend investor.

I profiled one hundred and seventy-four companies that met the dividend 19-year streak criteria, as shown below.

43 Dividend Contenders

101 Dividend Champions

30 Dividend Kings

Weighted average Trailing Total Returns 10-year CAGR 13.4%

Weighted average Dividend 10-year CAGR 8.5%

Typically for my taxable account, I select higher dividend-yielding stocks since my dividend income is used to cover my budget expenses, which is my top priority. However, for my tax-deferred account, I generally like to select higher dividend growth companies to take advantage of compounding growth by reinvesting the dividends on a tax-deferred basis.

For this article, I have chosen to define the top-performing companies (TPC) from this group as having produced the following results for the period ending December 2019:

Dividend growth 10-year CAGR, at least 12%

Trailing total returns 10-year CAGR, at least 15%

Earnings per share 10-year CAGR, at least 16%

Accordingly, I applied these filters to the original list of 174, and 10 companies made the TPC final list: CTAS, FAST, HEI, LECO, LOW, OZK, PH, ROP, ROST, SHW. Now that I have a manageable list, I wanted to measure the stock performance of the TPC against SPY cumulatively during the last 19 years and also on year by year basis.

Figure 1: SPY vs. TPC Stock Performance

Figure 2: SPY vs TPC Annual Returns

Source: PorfolioVisualizer.com

I wanted to get a sense of how well the TPC portfolio had performed against SPY during the last two recessions through 12/31/2019 (Figure 1). I intentionally decided not to include the results of the first quarter of 2020 because of the distortion created during the first quarter of 2020.

As shown in Figure 1 above, the TPC portfolio outperformed SPY during the 19 years ending 12/31/2019, based on market value, $296,679 vs. $35,320. The 19-year total trailing return CAGR was 19.5% TPC vs. 6.9% SPY.

I performed this same exercise to understand how well the individual members of the TPC portfolio performed against SPY in a head to head match. Every TPC member (10) also outperformed SPY during the last 19 years based on trailing total returns, an outcome that I had not anticipated.

In Figure 2, the annual returns, the TPC portfolio outperformed SPY in 15 of the 19 years. You should also notice the TPC portfolio outperformed SPY during both recessions.

Scoring the Portfolio

Like other value investors, I perform fundamental research, but what I do that is different is to rate stocks comparatively, and not necessarily in the same sector. In my opinion, fundamentals are not about absolutes but choices, so having a way to compare them is critical. To do this, you have to convert fundamentals to ratios for comparison.

The first step is to create a process that would allow me to evaluate and comparatively score the TPC portfolio. Many different metrics could be considered; however, I eventually selected the ten metrics shown below, to score each of the ten stocks against each other. I assigned a score of 10 points to the best performing company in each metric and a score of 1 for the worst-performing company, with the remaining companies scoring between 1 and 10. In other words, I created a relative score ranking within each metric. I decided to equally weight each metric, although you may choose to weigh them differently. I summed the scores across the ten metrics to produce a final score for each company.

Figure 3: Scoring Model

Source: S&P Capital IQ Compustat

Table 3 represents the scoring model that I used to produce ROP as the top choice to buy. I decided to use these metrics because they represent performance, profitability, valuation, and financial strength metrics; however, you may feel other metrics are more appropriate. I considered several combinations of metrics and weighting schemes; yet, the process consistently produced ROP as the top choice to buy.

Fundamental Analysis: ROP

Business Profile- Roper Technologies defined itself as a diversified technology company starting in 2015, although S&P considers ROP to be an Industrial Conglomerate:

Roper Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. As per the Motley Fool:

Roper has built up a collection of relatively disparate businesses that tend to have high-profit margins and generate bundles of free cash flow (FCF). In a kind of virtuous circle of growth, the FCF generated is then used to pay down debt and make more acquitions.

The company's successful CEO Brian Jellison served as CEO for 17 years before dying in November 2018. Neil Hunn, who has worked at ROP since 2011, was appointed to serve as the CEO.

Writing his first annual report, CEO Hunn remarked that 2018 was a very successful year for Roper with steady organic growth, margin expansion, and excellent cash performance across the company's diversified set of technology businesses.

Beginning in early 2019, CEO Hunn reorganized ROP into four operating segments: Application Software, Network Software & Systems, Measurement & Analytical Solutions, Process Technologies. The significant downturn in the oil and gas markets has affected the performance of the Process Technologies segment.

Figure 4: 2019 Key Results

Figure 5: 2019 Segment Overview

Source: ROP Presentation

Figures 4 & 5 above show the substantial revenue, EBITDA, cash flow, and margins produced by ROP and within each business segment. These represent the four key metrics that drive performance at ROP.

ROP has acquired 32 companies, with 15 acquisitions completed during the last four years. Acquisitions have been a critical driver for producing strong CAGRs, significant cash flow, and a source of funding for making additional acquisitions.

Morningstar has assigned three of four segments a Wide Moat rating, and collectively the segments experience a 95% customer retention and usually are either 1st or 2nd in markets ROP serves.

The company's long history of superior shareholder returns is the result of Roper's simple yet powerful strategy:

Cash Generation Through Operating Excellence: Our business is comprised of niche, asset-light businesses with leading solutions and technologies that create significant free cash flow, enabling future investments for sustainable growth. Operating excellence, underpinned by our strategic focus on intellectual capital, product development, channel expansion and a high degree of customer intimacy, drives cash generation, with record performance in 2018, for operating cash flow and free cash flow. Disciplined Capital Deployment: We have a unique and disciplined capital deployment model that has guided the successful investment of billions of dollars in new businesses. Unlike many companies that use cash to pay large dividends and buy back shares, Roper uses most of its available cash to buy companies to fuel compounding growth and value creation for shareholders, as we did in 2018 with our deployment of $1.3 billion to acquire exceptional software businesses.

Figure 6: Performance CAGRsPerformance Trend Analysis-I wanted to drill down on the CAGRs for the four key performance measures to understand the trends during the past ten years.

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

Based on these measures, ROP fits the classic definition of a dividend growth stock (low dividend yield, high dividend growth), something that I would not have associated with an Industrial Conglomerate, as classified by S&P. Of all shares traded on the NYSE, ROP is one of 7 companies that has paid dividends for at least for ten years, produced 10-year CAGRs of at least 21% for trailing total returns, at least 18% for dividend growth, at least 20% for EPS growth and at least 10% for revenue growth. The most recent revenue CAGR shows the negative impact of the reduced prices in the oil and gas markets.

Fair Value: I begin the deeper dive into the research of ROP by examining the fair value over the most recent ten years ending December 2019. There are several tools to determine fair value, using Fast Graphs and Portfolio Insight.

Following Benjamin Graham, I prefer to think of fair value as a range, not an absolute, so I look at how the market has historically valued the stock. Figure 7 (below) plots the daily closing price of ROP (green line) against its "fair" price based on average ten-year trailing P/E (purple line) and a "fair" price based on an average P/E of 15 (blue line). This graph shows the fair value range of ROP beginning in 2010 and forecasted through 2022, based on the latest analysts' estimates.

Figure 7: ROP Fair Value

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

As you can readily see, Mr. Market applies a premium to the ROP price. It is not often that ROP trades within the fair value range, as it is evident from Figure 7. Below the blue line is in the margin of safety, and it represents the ideal place to purchase a stock. The recent price drop that occurred during February 2020 positions ROP as a potential buying opportunity.

Stock Performance

Figure 8: ROP vs. SPY

Source: PortfolioViuslaizer.com

Since 2001 ROP has outperformed SPY (assumes an initial investment of $10,000) based on market value, $242,056 vs. $35,320. ROP produced a 19-year trailing total return CAGR of 18.3% vs. 6.9% for SPY. The market has recognized and rewarded ROP's strong operating performance.

Peer Analysis: There area limited number of competitors (4) that are classified as Industrial Conglomerates and are part of the S&P index. I have intentionally excluded GE because of the significant issues that have confronted the company. I prepared the following chart based on the 10-Year CAGRs as of 3/31/2020.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

As you can see, Figure 9 indicates that ROP has outperformed its two competitors in each of the performance CAGRs by a significant margin. ROP's CAGRs are more consistent with dividend growth companies than they are with Industrial Conglomerates.

Qualitative Assessment: ROP is a shareholder-friendly company, as evidenced by the outstanding total trailing returns and the high growth rate in the dividends paid to shareholders, particularly during the past ten years.

The salary and incentive compensation plans align the interests of the Board of Directors and senior management team with the shareholders' interests.

Figure 10: CEO Compensation

Source: ROP DEF 14A Filing

In Figure 10, salary represented 5% of the total compensation paid to the CEO during 2018. In other words, the total compensation paid to the CEO (95%) was performance-based. A similar compensation plan is in place for the other executive managers. In essence, the plans demonstrate modest salaries are paid, with strong incentive compensation plans tied to ROP's financial performance and benchmarked against the S&P index.

Each member of the Board of Directors is required to purchase $1,000,000 of ROP common stock. Retainer fees are modest ($42,500), and the Directors' stock option plan is tied directly to the company's stock performance.

There is a strong operating culture, led by a young (45 years old average age) and experienced senior officer management team. There is a loyal customer base, ROP is the dominant player in the markets they serve, so the Wide Moat rating is well earned.

Risk Assessment

Although Mr. Hunn has only served as the CEO for one year, he has been with ROP since 2011. Mr. Hunn has been instrumental in driving Roper's performance and positioning the Company for future growth. He has played a vital leadership role in a broad range of operational initiatives, including spearheading growth across all of the company's software and medical technology businesses, and he has been instrumental in the company's investment in and development of its application software platforms.

In my opinion, this will likely be the key driver for continued growth, both organically and through additional acquisitions.

The recent upstream oil and gas market deterioration will likely continue to have a drag on the performance of the Process Technology segment since it represents about 25% of the segment's revenues.

ROP will have to continue to generate excess cash flow to fund acquisitions. Although opportunities will likely emerge given the economic forecast, will they be a fit for ROP? Acquisitions are the fuel that drives the engine.

Will ROP be successful with its transition from an Industrial Conglomerate to a Diversified Technology Company? Continuing this process during a recession will be challenging.

How does the downturn a recession affect ROP? No one can say with certainty, but ROP's experience suggests optimism for the investor.

Summary

My investment thesis: dividend-paying companies that did not cut or freeze their dividends during the previous two recessions are an excellent source to uncover stocks to buy during the next recession.

I used the CCC list to source the candidates, then selectively apply filters to produce the ten top-performing companies TPC. Next, I developed a scoring system to evaluate and rank the TPC across a series of 10 metrics. This process produced ROP as my top buying opportunity.

I used fundamental analysis to show ROP has outperformed its peers and the S&P index; also, I demonstrated that ROP's growth trend in Revenues, Dividends, EPS, and Total Returns were more consistent with a dividend growth company than an Industrial Conglomerate. I summarized this analysis by focusing on the two money charts.

Figure 11: EBITDA

Source: S&P Capital IQ Compustat

Figure 12: Cash Flow per Share

Source: S&P Capital IQ Compustat

The non-GAAP measure EBITDA focuses on the operating decisions of the business because it looks at profitability from its core operations before the impact of capital structure, leverage, and non-cash items such as depreciation are taken into account (CFI). Free cash flow per share signals a company's ability to pay debt, pay dividends, buy back stock, and facilitate the growth of the business. Also, the free cash flow per share metric can be used to give a preliminary prediction concerning future share prices. In essence, Figures 11 & 12 can also be used as leading indicators to understand ROP's ability to continue to be profitable and to develop the required cash flow to fund acquisitions and pay dividends.

The Board of Directors and management interests are aligned with the interests of the shareholders. Modest salary levels, coupled with robust incentive compensation plans, are the most reliable indicator. Shareholders have been rewarded through increasing dividend payments and significant capital appreciation since 2001.

ROP generates excess cash flow and uses it to fund acquisitions and fund internal growth, instead of a stock buy-back. The CEO has indicated his intention to continue with this strategy. Excess cash flow coupled with a low payout ratio (11%) implies that dividend growth will likely continue, consistent with the past trends.

ROP is a constituent of the S&P index, Russell 1000 index, Fortune 1000 company, and a member of Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions. Finally, Morningstar has awarded ROP a Wide Moat rating. Roper Technologies, a Diversified Technology company, is my top choice as a buy.

You should perform your research to determine if ROP is a fit for your portfolio. I am not recommending that you buy ROP. I do not currently own ROP, nor do I intend to purchase any shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.