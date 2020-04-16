A Look At 4 eSports And Video Game ETFs That Provide Portfolio Safety From COVID-19

The uncertainty of COVID-19 continues to hit certain business sectors harder than others. Many industries including restaurants, hotels, and airlines have already started working on requesting financial help from the federal government due to huge lost revenue and the impact on employees. One sector that has seen growth during these uncertain times is video games and video game streaming. As people around the world continue to practice social distance, they find themselves playing and watching others play video games more than ever before. Add in the absence of major sports and many athletes and musicians playing video games to an audience, and you have a sector set to benefit from the current crisis.

The surge in playing video games and streaming video game related content offers a glimpse of how this may be time for video games and esports to shine brighter than original growth forecasts. Verizon reports use of their network for video game playing is up 75% in the United States. Video streaming is up 12% for Verizon in the United States. Nielsen reports that 39% of US gamers are spending more money on games than they were prior to when the pandemic started. The chart from the New York Times shows that spending on gaming trails only the increase in online grocers since the pandemic started. People have increased their spending on games during the pandemic in greater increase than many other items that have gotten the big media attention. This information came from the results of six million people’s spending habits with credit and debit cards during the first week in April.

Twitch, the popular game streaming service owned by Amazon, has seen a surge in viewership among the COVID-19 pandemic. Average concurrent viewers on Twitch were 1.64 million in March. That figure is expected to hit 2 million in April. Twitch traffic overall was up 10% in the start of April. In April, Twitch set a new all-time record with 4 million concurrent viewers, breaking a record of 3.99 million from back in August of 2018. Valorant, the new game from Tencent’s Riot Games had 1.7 million viewers for its first day of closed Beta playing, which was only 40,000 away from the 2019 League of Legends 2019 World Championships.

Twitch Tracker provides a deeper look at some Twitch statistics. Week 15 (April 6-12) saw 2.66 million viewers on average, a week over week increase of 28.2%. Week 14, Week 13, and Week 12, were up 8.9%, 9.5%, and 19.9% respectively on a week over week basis. The April numbers are well ahead of March, which saw an average of 1.64 million viewers. Through the first ten days of April, the average viewers was sitting at 2.43 million. Viewers in those first ten days had streamed 643 million hours of content, compared to 1,218 million hours in the entire month of March.

Steam, a video game distribution service, reach and all-time player peak during the week of March 13-14 with over 20 million users. Google’s YouTube gaming related traffic is up 15%.

Another exciting catalyst for video game stocks and the ETFS listed below is the launch of new consoles in 2020. Of course, there is the small possibility that COVID-19 delays some console or game release, but as of now that is not the case. Global X has some great insight into how some of the top video game companies have performed around the time of new consoles being released. The results are pretty astonishing as you can see EA, ATVI, and TTWO all gained over 80% in a near two year window versus a 47% gain for the S&P 500 in the same time period.

Perhaps one of the bigger news pieces in recent weeks other than the launch of Valorant was Sony’s (SNE) purchase of a stake in Bilibili (BILI). Sony spent $400 million for an equity stake in Bilibili that will give the company around 5% ownership. Bilibili started as a large anime and video game company in China, but over the years has diversified into music videos, documentaries, and esports. Bilbili said, “Sony’s investment further aligns us with the world’s leader in entertainment and technology, which will enhance our capability to bring high-quality content and services to our growing community.” The investment by Sony should highlight the long-term growth potential of companies that stream video games and also own esports teams. Bilibili has both of these growth items and I believe Sony was wise to secure this investment. You will see Bilibili below as a holding in all four ETFs, and a top ten holding in three of the four. This investment by Sony strengthens the bullish case for streaming companies and owners of esports teams that could have a ripple effect in the industry as large companies try to get a piece of the coveted growing esports market.

There are four ETFs that cover video games esports that are included and discussed today. The ETFs are Roundhill Bitkraft Esports and Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD), VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO), Global X Video Games and Esports ETFl (HERO), and ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR).

I covered NERD in detail back in September with a look at the holdings and also an interview with one of the founders of the ETF. NERD focuses on pure-play esports related companies and uses a weighting system to make its selections based on what percentage of revenue comes from esports related fields. NERD contained a higher percentage of media and streaming companies, versus game and hardware companies that the other ETFs prefer. I also covered ESPO in that article, discussing how that ETF had a heavier weighting to hardware and game stocks than NERD.

Here is a comparison between the ETFs. Information came from the ETF pages and also ETFdb.com:

ETF NERD ESPO HERO GAMR Inception Date 06/04/19 10/16/18 10/25/19 03/19/16 Assets $11 million $133 million $70 million $77 million Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.55% 0.50% 0.75% # Holdings 25 25 37 87 Top Ten % 51.7% 60.5% 57.6% 30.5% Year to Date Performance -4.5% +9.2% +7.5% +1.7% 1 Year Performance N/A, +29.3% N/A +1.1% Market Cap Breakdown Large 35%, Mid 31%, Small 31%, Micro 2% Large 76%, Mid 23% Large 53%, Mid 34%, Small 11%, Micro 2% Large 41%, Mid 30%, Small 15%, Micro 12% Top Countries United States 21%, China 21%, Japan 14%, Taiwan 9%, Sweden 9%, South Korea 6% United States 37%, Japan 22%, China 17%, South Korea 7%, Poland 5%, Singapore 4% United States 34%, Japan 26%, China 14%, South Korea 9%, Singapore 6%, France 5% United States 29%, Japan 19%, South Korea 13%, China 11%, Sweden 8%, Taiwan 4%

The following was the holdings of NERD as of April 10th:

Company US Ticker Country Percentage Afreecatv South Korea 6.5% Modern Times Sweden 6.2% Sea LTD SE Singapore 5.6% Huya Inc HUYA China 5.5% Activision Blizzard ATVI United States 5.5% Douyu Intl DOYU China 4.8% Razer Inc Singapore 4.7% Bilibili Inc BILI China 4.2% Nexon South Korea 4.2% Konami Japan 4.1% CD Projekt Poland 4.0% Electronic Arts EA United States 3.8% Ubisoft France 3.8% Take-Two TTWO United States 3.8% Netease NTES China 3.6% Micro-Star Intl Taiwan 3.6% Asustek Taiwan 3.5% Tencent China 3.5% Capcom Japan 3.4% Logitech LOGI Switzerland 3.2% Joyy Inc YY China 2.9% Mail.RU Group Russia 2.5% Gungho Online Japan 2.5% Acer Inc Taiwan 2.4% Tobii AB Sweden 2.2%

Taking a look at NERD now compared to September, when I last profiled the ETF shows several things. The top ten remains very similar with some shifting around. Bilibili makes the top ten now, when before it was a much smaller percentage. That is thanks to the significant rise in valuation of the Chinese company. Turtle Beach, which was a top ten holding before has been dropped from the ETF. Capcom fell out of the top ten from September. Douyu, another stock I profiled last year, has made it into the top ten. This was one of the questions I asked back in September if the stock would be a larger holding during a rebalance as the IPO of the Chinese streaming company was pretty fresh still.

I do love seeing BILI, HUYA, and DOYU all included in this ETF and all included in the top ten, as these three represent a huge portion of the Chinese market, which is the largest esports and streaming market in the world. Despite having 25 holdings, NERD offers exposure to the gaming and esports markets of 11 countries. NERD also offers the highest percentage of assets to the small cap sector, giving nice exposure for small companies under $5 billion. NERD has the lowest percentage dedicated to the United States (21%) and also the highest percentage given to China (21%), which in my opinion could be the best bet. If you are looking for the best way to capture the growing esports market, I continue to believe NERD is the best way to go.

Here is a look at the holdings of ESPO as of April 10th:

Company US Ticker Country Percentage Nvidia NVDA United States 8.3% Tencent China 7.8% Advanced Micro Devices AMD United States 7.2% Nintendo Japan 6.8% Activision Blizzard ATVI United States 6.4% Electronic Arts EA United States 5.6% Netease NTES China 4.8% CD Projekt Poland 4.7% Nexon South Korea 4.5% Ubisoft France 4.4% Zynga ZNGA United States 4.4% Take-Two TTWO United States 4.3% NC Soft South Korea 4.2% Sea Ltd SE Singapore 4.1% Bandai Namco Japan 4.1% Bilibili BILI China 2.9% Square Enix Japan 2.5% Micro-Star Taiwan 2.2% Konami Japan 2.1% Capcom Japan 2.1% Netmarble South Korea 2.0% King Soft China 1.7% Embracer Sweden 1.2% Pearl Abyss South Korea 1.0% Dena Co. Japan 0.8%

ESPO continues to be heavily weighted in hardware and gaming companies. AMD and Intel make up 15.5% of the ETF’s holdings. Despite the ESPO symbol and esports in the name, there isn’t a lot of media and streaming related companies in the top ten. Some of these names own games that have esports leagues, but the fund seems to be missing out on streaming in China, with Bilibil making up 2.9% and HUYA and DOYU not even included in the holdings. If you look at the table above, you will notice that ESPO only includes large cap and mid cap names, given no exposure to small cap stocks, which could leave out some of the best performers in recent history and also the future.

What I love about ESPO is the weighting of video games and the heavy percentage given to Tencent, the largest gaming company in the world. I often wonder why Tencent doesn’t make up a larger percentage in the other video game ETFs given its massive size and diversified role in the industry, and ownership in other gaming names.

Here is a look at the holdings in the HERO ETF as of April 10th:

Company US Ticker Country Percentage Nvidia NVDA United States 6.5% Nintendo Japan 6.4% Activision Blizzard ATVI United States 6.1% Electronic Arts EA United States 5.8% Netease NTES China 5.8% Take-Two TTWO United States 5.7% Bilibili BILI China 5.5% Nexon South Korea 5.2% Sea Ltd SE Singapore 5.1% Ubisoft France 5.1% Zynga ZNGA United States 4.8% NC Soft South Korea 4.6% Square Enix Japan 4.0% Capcom Japan 3.9% Joyy YY China 3.6% Konami Japan 3.1% Embracer Sweden 2.7% Douyu DOYU China 2.3% Netmarble South Korea 2.1% Stillfront Sweden 1.4% Pearl Abyss South Korea 1.3% Dena Co Japan 1.3% Gungho Online Japan 1.1% Keywords Studio Ireland 1.0% Huya HUYA China 0.9% Glu Mobile GLUU United States 0.7% Com2US South Korea 0.6% IGG Singapore 0.6% Gamania Taiwan 0.3% Neowiz South Korea 0.3% KLAB Japan 0.3% Webzen South Korea 0.3% Gravity Co South Korea 0.2% Akatsuki Japan 0.2% Gumi Japan 0.2% X-Legend Taiwan 0.2% Chinese Games China 0.2%

This is a great looking ETF, especially the top half. Many recognizable names stand out in the top ten, with exposure to video games and esports. The ETF also has a nice country split in the top holdings. I don’t love seeing so many companies at the end of the list with less than 1%.

Also, for an ETF that includes esports in the name, I question the exposure to esports as there really isn’t as much exposure to the largest names in the market. Tencent, the largest gaming company in the world is also not included in the ETF.

The GAMR ETF has 87 holdings, so we won’t list all of them below. Here were some of the top holdings as of April 10th along with some commentary below on others included in the fund:

Company US Ticker Country Percentage Bilibili BILI China 3.8% Embracer Sweden 3.2% Nexon South Korea 3.1% CD Projekt Poland 3.1% NC Soft South Korea 3.0% Capcom Japan 2.9% Ubisoft France 2.9% Zynga ZNGA United States 2.8% Netmarble South Korea 2.6% Micro-Star Taiwan 2.6% Activision Blizzard ATVI United States 2.6% Nintendo Japan 2.6% Electronic Arts EA United States 2.6% Pearl Abyss South Korea 2.5% Take-Two TTWO United States 2.5% Keywords Studios Ireland 2.5% Stillfront Sweden 2.4% Glu Mobile GLUU United States 2.4% Square Enix Japan 2.3% IGG Singapore 2.2% Com2US South Korea 2.0% Konami Japan 1.9%

As you can see, GAMR has a lot more holdings and also each stock represents a smaller percentage of the overall fund. This gives investors a bigger basket of stocks related to video games. Some of the largest holdings of other video game funds make up only a small percentage in GAMR. Gaming component companies like AMD, Nvidia, and Intel make up only 1.8%, 1.8%, and 1.7% respectively of the ETF’s holdings. Among the company’s holdings not listed above of note are Microsoft (1.6%), Apple (1.5%), Sony (1.4%), and Alphabet (1.4%). I am surprised that several of the names in this ETF have such small weightings compared to their peer ETFs. Some examples are Tencent (1.7%), Sea Ltd (0.6%), Netease (0.6%), and Huya (0.5%).

GAMR was the first ETF to tackle video games. With this ETF, you are going to get exposure to the most video game related companies an ETF can get you. This ETF also offers the highest portion of its assets to microcap stocks, which could turn into future gems as the market grows. With that said, the ETF doesn’t have as much exposure to esports or streaming players, rather just the companies that make the games. With two new consoles coming in 2020, this basket of video game stocks could do quite well.

Of course investing in esports and video games comes with risks. The growth has been strong for these sectors, but could level off and not hit forecasts predicted by analysts. Many of the companies that rely heavily on hosting live esports events could see ticket revenue drop sharply as events have been cancelled, postponed, or held without a live audience due to COVID-19. In 2019, there were more than 800 major esports events around the world. Ticket revenue for those events was $56.3 million, a rise from $54.7 million the prior year. That figure will likely come in lower in 2020, but makes up a small portion of the overall esports market.

Another risk with some of these names is their exposure to other sectors other than video games and esports. While esports and video games have seen growth, some other technology fields have and could suffer declines due to COVID-19.

A fifth video game related ETF closed for trading back in December. The Defiance Next Gen Video Gaming ETF did not attract a ton of investors and closed with less than $5 million in assets under management. Too many video game and esports ETFs or investors shying away from the sector could lead to additional ETF closings.

