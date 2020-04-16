Bank Of America In The Rapids Now, But Still In Good Shape

Like other banks, BoA is socking away reserves; the bank's capital looks adequate for now, but uncertainty remains the key word today.

Bank of America missed by around 5% at the pre-provision profit line, but the bank's results were otherwise generally consistent with what other large banks are reporting.

In a pretty short period of time, major banks like Bank of America (BAC) have seen their operating environments shift from more or less stable (with some questions about economic growth and credit quality, sure) to whitewater rapids. Adding to that is the fact that there really isn’t a roadmap for what happens next – bank management teams have experience with recessions, credit bubbles, and so on, but epidemic-driven challenges are a new twist.

I believe the high-quality majors, including Bank of America, JPMorgan (JPM), and PNC (PNC), will get through this okay, but with so much uncertainty about when businesses (and the economy in general) will get back to normal and what the credit losses will look like in the meantime, it’s hard to have much confidence in modeling. I do believe that Bank of America is undervalued here, though, and worth consideration even though the next year (or two) will be challenging.

A Mostly Par-For-The-Course Report

With a half-dozen major banks having reported now, it looks like Bank of America’s first quarter earnings are broadly consistent with what’s going on in the group. Net interest income was better than expected, helped by both a better spread and greater balance sheet growth, but fee income was worse. Expenses tracked a little higher, and provision expense was much, much higher as the bank built reserves.

The more important takeaway for me, and not a particularly positive one, was that Bank of America posted a mid-single-digit miss at the core pre-provision profit line (though arriving at an average core PPOP estimate is tricky given differences in what analysts deem “core”).

Adjusted revenue declined 1% year over year and rose 2% sequentially, with net interest income down 2% yoy and roughly flat qoq. Although Bank of America is significantly more rate-sensitive than most of its peers, net interest margin declined less than expected, with 18bp of yoy decline and 2bp of qoq decline. Excluding the Global Markets business, NIM was basically flat sequentially.

Fee income rose 1% yoy and 5% qoq, but missed expectations by around 6% despite strong results from the capital markets business (fixed income trading up 13% yoy and equities up 39%). As you might imagine given the slowdown in activity tied to Covid-19, card and service revenue declined meaningfully on a sequential basis.

Operating expenses rose about 2% both annually and sequentially. Adjusted pre-provision profits declined modestly on a sequential basis, missing expectations by around 5%. Tangible book value per share was up 8% from the prior year and about 2% from the prior quarter.

Provisioning expense soared, rising almost $4 billion sequentially, as the bank built reserves ahead of what will likely be a spike in bad debts driven by the Covid-19 outbreak and the economic fallout.

Balance Sheet Growth As Companies Rush To Secure Liquidity

Like JPMorgan (and other banks with significant corporate business), Bank of America saw a rush of customers securing drawdowns from revolvers and/or establishing new credit lines to ensure their liquidity through this challenging time.

That drove significant balance sheet growth, with Bank of America seeing average loans grow almost 2% qoq and end-of-period loans grow almost 7%. Not surprisingly, there was more growth in commercial lending (up 1.9% on average) than consumer lending (up 1.4%), but residential mortgage activity was strong until March. At this point, most of the corporate drawdowns are going right back to Bank of America as deposits, leading to 10% qoq growth in end-of-period deposits and more than 19% growth in non-interest-bearing deposits.

Bank of America continues to see worse-than-average pressure on its loan yields (down more than 60bp yoy), but is also continuing to see very low deposit costs, with total deposit costs down about 20bp yoy and 10bp qoq.

The bank did see non-performing loan balances rise 13% qoq and the non-performing asset ratio ticked up slightly. Unlike JPMorgan, Bank of America was incrementally more aggressive on charging off loans, with the net charge-off ratio moving up 3bp yoy and 7bp qoq (JPMorgan was basically flat qoq), with flat charge-offs in consumer and a 10bp increase in commercial charge-offs.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Unfortunately there’s no good answer to that question. Business has ground to a halt for now, with Bank of America noting a sharp reduction in consumer loan production in the first two weeks of April (cards down 55%, mortgages down 40%, autos down 60%). At least some states may try to get businesses open again in May, but it remains to be seen what will happen with that in terms of infection rates and hospitalizations. In the meantime, the second quarter is going to see a sharp drop in economic activity and a spike in non-performing loans; some of these will return to performing status once the economy gets going again, but not all will.

I’m not going to nitpick Bank of America, JPMorgan, PNC, Wells Fargo (WFC) all that much for their respective reserving decisions. It seems to me that JPMorgan is arguably under-reserving at this point, but differences in the loan books make those comparisons tricky. Specific to Bank of America, I think we could see provisioning reach $15 billion to $16 billion in 2020 (versus $4.7 billion in the first quarter) with another $9 billion in 2021 (versus $3.6 billion in 2019).

How much charge-offs grow is clearly the critical other half of that equation. Bank of America charged off about $3.6 billion in 2019, and at this point I think $8 billion to $9 billion is a decent estimate for 2020 and $10 billion to $11 billion in 2021. I think charge-offs will drop back below $10 billion in 2022, but suffice it to say a swing of $1 billion in charge-offs makes a difference when you model bank earnings.

The Outlook

I don’t believe this newest crisis is going to really change much for Bank of America. It will temporarily slow the bank’s efforts to hire more bankers, enter more markets, and so on, but I see no change to the basic plan. Bank of America believes they can double their consumer banking share over time (suggesting 25% deposit share), and I believe we will see more consolidation of the banking sector, favoring large players like Bank of America, JPMorgan, PNC, and Wells Fargo, as they have the scale to offer a broader range of services and products at lower cost.

As was the case with my modeling of JPMorgan, the Covid-19 impacts lead to a much lower medium-term growth rate (below 1%), with significant (nearly 50%) declines in my 2020 earnings expectations, but some catch-up growth over time. My long-term growth rate does shrink some, but still remains above 2%, and that still supports a fair value over $30.

Markets don’t really reward long-term discounted earnings models during a crisis, and given the huge modeling uncertainties, that’s not unreasonable or unfair. Unfortunately, short-term modeling approaches have their problems too, as Bank of America’s results over the next 12 months are in no way going to be “normal”. If I use my 2021 ROTCE estimate (which is below my long-term estimate and my prior estimate, but not as abnormally low as 2020), I arrive at a fair value of around $26, which still suggests undervaluation albeit again with the caveat that both ROTCE and tangible book value (the two key parts of that approach) could be lower than I currently expect.

The Bottom Line

Bank of America again looks cheaper than JPMorgan, and I’m not sure I agree completely with the difference in valuation. JPMorgan is certainly a great bank (I own the shares…), but Bank of America is hardly “Miss Congeniality”. I think owning either, or both, will work out fine over the long term, but investors should go in with open eyes as to the significant modeling uncertainty and business risk at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.