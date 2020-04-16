iShares 0-5 Years Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF: A Stable Income In Time Of Uncertainty

ETF Overview

iShares 0-5 Years Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) focuses on short-term investment-grade corporate bonds in the United States. The ETF tracks the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade 0-5 Index. SLQD has low credit risk as all of the bonds in its portfolio are investment-grade bonds. The fund also has a low interest rate risk due to the fact that its portfolio of bonds has an average duration to maturity year of 2.18 years. The ETF has a bond yield of 2.39%. Given the fact that the Fed has started purchasing investment-grade corporate bonds, we think this is a good fund to own as it offers investors a stable income.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of high-quality investment-grade bonds

SLQD only holds investment-grade corporate bonds (see chart below). This makes it a much better choice than other bond ETFs that also hold non-investment-grade bonds. In fact, the average default rate of investment-grade bonds is only about 0.10% per year (based on the 32-year period measured). On the other hand, the average default rate for below-investment-grade bonds is forty times higher (about 4.22% per year). Therefore, credit risk is very minimal for SLQD.

Source: iShares Website

Low exposure to the energy sector

As the illustration below shows, its exposure to the energy sector is only 7.5%. This low exposure is beneficial because the energy industry is currently going through some rough times as demand for fuel dropped sharply due to lockdowns caused by COVID-19 outbreak. It is difficult to know how long the impact of COVID-19 will last. Therefore, SLQD's low exposure to the energy sector is beneficial and this reduces its credit risk.

Source: iShares Website

Low interest rate risk

SLQD's portfolio of bonds has an effective duration of 2.18 years. Its short maturity term means that the fund's performance is not sensitive to the change of interest rates and treasury yields. As can be seen from the chart below, QLTA's fund price has only increased by about 1.12% in the past 5 years. On the other hand, the 10-year treasury yield has dropped by 60.82% in the past 5 years.

Data by YCharts

Should we invest in SLQD now?

It appears that SLQD is not sensitive to interest rate risk given its short effective duration of 2.18 years. Its credit risk is also low as the ETF only invests in investment-grade bonds. We noted that about 37.17% of its total portfolio is BBB-rated bonds (the lowest grade of the investment-grade bonds). Therefore, it is still possible that these bonds will be downgraded to non-investment-grade bonds if the current economic condition deteriorates. This might cause some panic selling. However, investors should take comfort especially after the Federal Reserve announced on April 9 that it will also purchase bonds downgraded from investment-grade ratings as of March 22 or later that are now rated at least BB-/Ba3. Therefore, this effectively reduces the risk of owning ETFs such as SLQD. Therefore, we think this is a good fund to own now if investors' goal is to seek some stable income.

Investor Takeaway

SLQD offers an average yield to maturity of 2.39%. This is much better than the current 2-year treasury yield of only 0.25%. Given its low credit and interest rate risks, we think this is a good fund to own especially in this time of uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.