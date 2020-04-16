Lockheed's Lucrative ME Sales May Dry Up This Decade, Rest Of World Not Looking Promising Either

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to develop from one day to the next, it is increasingly hard to predict what the stock market or any individual stocks will do this year, or perhaps even next. For shorter-term investors, investing will be more like a lottery, with very little analysis to base decisions on. For those of us whose average buy and hold and then sell time is measured in years, there are already some decent indicators in regards to what one might expect going forward, given how the crisis is changing the world. Lockheed Martin's (LMT) prospects for the future can be analyzed from two perspectives. The first is its past performance metrics, which are a testament to demand for its products as well as Lockheed's ability to execute its contracts profitably. The second has to do with analyzing its primary market, namely governments. It is in this regard that we have to examine the effects that the current crisis is having in regards to future government priorities, given the fiscal damage that is likely to be incurred as well as shifting priorities that governments may have this decade. One government, in particular, namely Saudi Arabia, which has been one of the main sources of revenue and profits growth for Lockheed will most likely have to make deep cuts to its military budget. Together with military budget cuts elsewhere, it may bring Lockheed's growth path to an end and perhaps even cause a reversal of fortunes for the company and its investors.

Lockheed's past financial performance is impressive

Lockheed's full-year results for 2019 show continued improvement in revenues as well as profits. Total revenues hit $59.8 billion, compared with $53.8 billion in 2018. Net earnings increased from $5.05 billion in 2018 to $6.23 billion last year. Guidance for 2020 revenues was for $62.8 billion on the low-end and $64.3 billion on the high-end. It remains to be seen how things will turn out given possible disruptions to contracts, but even so, it is one of the few companies which are likely to continue being profitable this year and maintain revenue levels or perhaps even see an increase for the year.

For now, what we know is that Lockheed continued to rack up sales contracts with Saudi Arabia. Just at the end of last year it was announced that Lockheed won a contract to deliver four multirole frigates to the Saudi military for $1.96 billion. Several smaller deals were also announced last year, but there was one $15 billion deal for missile defense systems that stands out. Saudi Arabia's neighbors including UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and others have been buying weapons from Lockheed in the past decade as well, making this region a vital market for not only Lockheed Martin but also for the overall US arms industry. I cannot stress enough just how important it is for many expensive weapons design projects to achieve profitability through scaling up beyond what the US military is willing to purchase. These extra sales help fund innovation and development which is key to Lockheed's global technological leadership position.

Saudi Arabia and others in the Gulf region are irreplaceable Lockheed customers

For decades now the US and the Persian Gulf Arab states have had a very special relationship. American military hegemony in the world allowed the US to offer protection for the newly rich petro-states in the Arab World. In return for that protection the Arab states used their petroleum riches to prop up the US dollar by only accepting America's fiat currency as payment for their oil. A large chunk of that money has been spent on buying American made military hardware, which helped increasingly sophisticated projects that needed scale to be viable. While other important markets around the world, including the members of the NATO alliance as well as US partners in Asia and elsewhere, helped the US arms industry become arguably the most advanced and sophisticated through providing the needed scale, the loss of the Gulf region clients will likely be a major blow.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are America's most important arms export market by far

Data source: Statista

Note: I choose to use export value data for 2019 to prevent distortions caused by US government preferential prices and other effects

In unadjusted terms Saudi Arabia bought $3.4 billion worth of weapons from the US in 2018. It has been the largest weapons importer in the world for the past five years or so. Its military budget has been ranked as third in the world, behind the US and China. Unlike most other countries that rank near the top in terms of military spending, it has a very limited ability to produce its own sophisticated weapons, which is why it is the top importer in the world.

The oil price collapse and other factors that will lead to a drastic cut in weapons spending in the region

As I pointed out in a recent article entitled "Saudis Will Cry Uncle" assuming an average Brent price of oil of $30/barrel, Saudi Arabia is looking at a hole in the budget of about $123 billion for this year. This estimate does not include any additional fiscal pressures that the COVID-19 outbreak may put on the kingdom. Saudi Arabia's total FX reserves amount to about $500 billion, which may seem like a lot, but given that it currently imports about 80% of its food needs as well as many other goods and services that it is not self-sufficient in producing for the domestic market, it is not such a comforting cushion. It is a cushion that will be reduced drastically this year.

Even if we are to assume that things will get back to some sort of normal in the not very distant future, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other countries in the region will have to take economic diversification and other investments more seriously. This means that there will be far less money available for defense spending, which was never going to be sustainable at the high levels that the Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia have been spending at. I should point out that even under normal circumstances with an assumed price of $58/barrel for Brent oil Saudi Arabia was set to run a deficit of $51 billion or 6.5% of GDP. In other words, even before this crisis it was on an unsustainable path. With welfare spending being a vital pillar of Saudi social stability the other big-spending item that will most likely be cut by default will be military spending. Saudi Arabia spent almost 9% of its GDP on the military in 2018. I do believe that it will bring it in line with most other countries around the world in the next few years.

Other factors that are likely to dampen demand for Lockheed products

One of the main reasons why Saudi Arabia has been so aggressive with its military spending in the last few years has been the perceived need to counter Iran's creeping influence in the region. It spearheaded a disastrous military intervention in Yemen, where militias allied with Iran threatened to take over the whole country. It was also active in supporting militias in Syria against the Assad regime, which is closely aligned with Iran. In case that a confrontation with Iran would become a full-blown conflict, Saudi Arabia justifiably feels vulnerable. It needs to export oil and import massive volumes of food and other goods. All Iran has to do is disrupt those flows. Its domestically produced missiles, drones and other capacities are proving to be enough of a threat to those flows that Saudi Arabia felt it needed to acquire enough high-tech solutions to counter the threat.

The successful strike on Saudi oil facilities executed by either Iran or its proxies with apparently rather simple drones which managed to evade Saudi air defenses exposed the limits of hi-tech defense systems when faced with unconventional tactics. It helped to highlight the shortcomings of making massive investments into technologies that are mostly meant to fight a conventional war while facing a potential opponent that managed to develop technologies and tactics which can get around such defenses. Cheap, plentiful and effective drones have the capacity to not only evade technologies that have been developed more for conventional planes and missiles, but they can also overwhelm defenses with their sheer volume that can potentially be launched at any particular target.

In addition to the inadequacy of certain technologies in counteracting new threats such as cheap drones, the Iran threat is also arguably diminished by the fact that it is faced with an economic crisis, in large part due to the US sanctions. Iran may not necessarily have the economic resources to fight a war against its main regional rival. It may not even have the resources to adequately back some of its regional allied militias in Yemen and Iraq. A weakened Iran poses less of a threat to Saudi Arabia, UAE and others, therefore it may provide an extra incentive for these countries to cut back on their military spending.

Lastly, we should acknowledge the fact that there is an emerging competition for Lockheed's products. Russia's S-400 air defense system seems to beat most competitors purely on price/effectiveness. In other words, systems like Lockheed's Patriot and THAAD are winning contracts not so much based on pure quality/price versus the S-400 but rather based on long-standing alliances and relationships. This too is not necessarily a sustainable situation. We already saw NATO member Turkey break ranks in this regard. India resisted US pressure and bought the system as well. Egypt, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia expressed interest although it remains to be seen whether they will go for it or not.

NATO allies may not have the means to increase US arms purchases either

Since the 2008 crisis no continent performed worse economically than Europe. EU average growth since then has been about half that of the US. To make matters worse Western Europe is the region worst hit by the COVID-19 epidemic thus far. There has been a great deal of hope placed on the idea that President Trump's policy of pushing European countries to increase their military budgets to 2% of GDP will lead to growth in US arms sales this decade. The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in Europe which led to most economic activities in the EU shutting down is likely to leave some very deep economic scars that will last beyond this year. Several countries such as Italy are set to see their government debt, which is already dangerously high rise even further.

Most EU countries will likely not only look to keep government spending and deficits in check to stem the long-term fiscal deterioration that this crisis will inflict, but will also shift investment priorities towards more health system preparedness and other considerations, with military spending most likely losing out. For instance, there is a strong push in the EU to make the post-crisis recovery a green one. In other words, governments will be encouraged to invest heavily in cutting emissions resulting from economic activities. As far as investing in the military, there is also a strong push within the EU to shore up its domestic arms industry, so there are new projects, such as a new German-French fighter that is being implemented.

Lockheed still priced for growth

With a P/E ratio based on last year's results currently at over 16 as I write this, Lockheed stock can only be considered to be reasonably priced if we are to assume continued growth in sales volumes and profits. Even though it is off of its all-time high price of just under $440/share, at a price of over $360/share, it did not see much of a correction when compared with the overall market. It is true that unlike most other companies around the world Lockheed is not as likely to lose revenues this year, because most of it will come from contracts that were agreed to in previous years. Beyond this year however new international contracts will become harder and harder to come by. It remains to be seen whether American resolve to maintain current military spending levels this decade will materialize or not and at least help preserve Lockheed's domestic market. My guess is that something will have to give, because the market may not tolerate trillion dollars or higher deficits indefinitely, neither will the Federal Reserve be able to maintain a policy of propping up the US credit market year after year. In the last two months it increased its balance sheet by about two trillion dollars. In the meantime, there is growing pressure on the US budget with a perceived need to spend elsewhere, such as on infrastructure, education, green tech and so on.

When looking at past data and trends, it is hard to argue that Lockheed Martin's stock is not a strong buy going forward. There has been a steady growth in revenues, and the growth has been profitable. For instance, look at its dividend cover. Its full-year earnings per share were $22, while its dividend per share was $9 for the full year. Its dividend cover ratio, therefore, is 2.44. Any ratio with a value higher than 1 tends to be considered decent. Lockheed's dividend looks as safe as it can be at this point. Currently, the dividend yield is just under 2.6% which is not particularly generous, but there is very little indication that it may be cut any time soon, which is not something that can be claimed about many other companies these days.

Lockheed stock is priced for the data we have from the past, which is expected to be seen in future trends as well, whether in regards to growth, or profitability. Given that its sales are based on the future willingness of governments to spend on military hardware at a time when most governments around the world will see their fiscal positions devastated by this year's events, it should not be taken for granted. It is arguably outright foolish to expect this decade to be the same as the last one, given the way we started. Things will be very different and it does not look like Lockheed will be among the winners.

