Aehr Test Systems Is Nearing An Inflection Point

With the shares really quite moderately priced, we see limited downside and significant upside for the shares.

While there could very well be some headwinds for a couple of quarters due to the pandemic and the economic fallout, we think the company benefits from long-term tailwinds.

The company is making steady progress in terms of market acceptance of its solutions, as well as in terms of financial performance.

We think that, slowly but surely, a critical mass of customers is accumulating for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a supplier of critical testing devices for the semiconductor industry. This critical mass not only refers to market acceptance but also with respect to financial performance of the company. Given modest valuation of the shares, we see limited downside even in brutal times like these.

Q3 results

Results have been on the up, with Q3 revenue increasing a whopping 93% y/y to $6.1M and 34% for the first nine months of FY2020 to $18.5M.

There was an 11% sequential decline, reflecting a decrease of $841K in wafer-level burn-in revenues. Bookings in the third quarter totaled $3.1M. Backlog at February 29 was $3.6M, compared to $6.5M at the end of Q2 and $6.9M at the end of Q3 last year. The 10-Q hasn't yet been filed, but from the 10-K, we get the following:

The contactors are basically consumables for the systems, like the FOX systems (10-K):

One of the key components of the FOX systems is the patented WaferPak contactor system. The WaferPak contactor contains a full-wafer single-touchdown probe card which is easily removable from the system. Traditional probe cards contact only a portion of the wafer, requiring multiple touchdowns to test the entire wafer. The unique design is intended to accommodate a wide range of contactor technologies so that the contactor technology can evolve along with the changing requirements of the customer's wafers. The WaferPak contactors are custom designed for each device type, each of which has a typical lifetime of 2 to 7 years, depending on the device life cycle. Therefore, multiple sets of WaferPak contactors could be purchased over the life of a FOX system.

There are more of these consumables (10-K):

A key new component of the FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems is the patented DiePak carrier system. The DiePak carrier contains many multi-module or die sockets with very fine-pitch probes which are easily removable from the system. Traditional sockets contact only a single device, requiring multiple large numbers of sockets and burn-in boards to test a production lot of devices. The unique design accommodates a wide range of socket sizes and densities so that the DiePak carrier technology can evolve along with the changing requirements of the customer's devices. The DiePak carriers are custom designed for each device type, each of which has a typical lifetime of 2 to 7 years, depending on the device life cycle. Therefore, multiple sets of DiePak carriers could be purchased over the life of a FOX-XP or FOX-NP system. Another key component of our FOX-XP, FOX-NP and FOX-15 test cell is the WaferPak Aligner.

So, this is a bit of a razor and blade model, and these consumables are needed with each new device customers introduce or with each device shrink or new design. There are two things to notice:

Revenues from consumables are rising steadily (reaching 51% in Q3 reaching $2.9M, with $2.3M of that from a single customer for DiePak).

Consumables enjoy higher margins, pushing overall margins up (see below).

What is also promising is that the company is engaged with a large number of potential new customers, evaluating their systems like the FOX-MP, XP, and CP. What they experiencing also is customers trying to pull-in plans for new programs and products as a result of the rising demand to build out communication infrastructure, especially for silicon photonics (see below).

COVID-19 impact

Supply chain unaffected (moved to dual sourcing earlier, and much of it is part of critical infrastructure as Aehr itself is a global supplier to critical infrastructure).

Little to no operational impact.

Their customers are 'open for business'.

Management does take a conservative stance nevertheless and has withdrawn their guidance for FY2020.

For their cash levels, see below.

Management argues that they have so much customer engagement that they're very busy. On the other hand, management also sees a general cautiousness on the part of customers, especially with respect to new systems.

This is, of course, not surprising as many businesses are trying to see through the fog of COVID-19 and take a wait and see approach, especially with relation to CapEx.

What they haven't experienced, at least not yet, is cancellation of orders.

Growth

The company has a major ramp coming with a very large FOX-CP customer in the data storage market, which is likely to increase capacity demand for the FOX-CP towards the end of the fiscal year and into FY2021. And this is by no means the only one but most of the upside is likely to come from the silicon photonics market related to 5G and data storage. The first is reaching an inflection point (Q3CC):

because it just at a price point, it stops it where shifting where it fiber optic bandwidth is as cheap as copper. It says, there's all you can build as best as I can tell, it is 100% supply limited. There's not enough silicon photonics out there. Every one of them being bought up.

The company's FOX systems offer a unique solution here, which allows customers to stabilize the output power of the lasers simultaneously, from the Q3CC:

FOX like the intel of the world, they are out claiming is the scalability basically taking a silicon wafer, creating all of the transceiver components on it and then effectively overlaying or attaching these laser processes so that the laser is directly attached to the silicon. The trick is those lasers still must be aged or stabilized. And what we do is we can stabilize them in wafer form. We test all the lasers on a single wafer, thousands of them in parallel which gives. It allows you to maintain the cost effectiveness in the scale of doing wafer level silicon photonics devices.

Or from the 10-K:

The FOX systems are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously, thus enabling full wafer parallel test and burn-in. They are also used for parallel test and burn-in of singulated die or very small multi-IC modules.

They have a lead customer here, and they shipped another FOX-XP system to them in the quarter. They have a pipeline of 14 potential customers just for the FOX systems, and another half dozen for other systems at the package level.

The company's packaged part and OEM chamber business experienced a bit of a lull the last couple of quarters, but management sees renewed market demand and (Q3CC):

We see the need for high voltage capabilities in both wafer level and packaged part now as the new high growth opportunity

This is a result of a shift towards higher voltages in smartphone and automobile markets.

Margins

Margins have been on the up in the last couple of quarters because of a rising share of higher-margin consumables and also as a result of a cost cutting program involving the closure of their Japanese subsidiary and direct sales force in Europe, saving some $120K a year.

OpEx decreased by 7% sequentially and by 19% a year ago to $2.7M. It has to be pointed out that the year-ago quarter (Q3 2019) margins were negatively impacted by a $795K inventory write-down.

Cash

Q3 isn't yet reflected in the graph above, but the company has struggled with cash flow over the last five years. The company ended the quarter with $5.1M in cash and equivalents on the book, but this was helped by a decrease in working capital.

Management was asked about their cash levels on the CC and pointed out that the contracts they close for systems and consumables usually contain a provision for a 30% upfront downpayment, while the lead times for the consumables are down to 8 weeks.

Management also believes that they are at a sustainable level of base business at the moment (in the addition of which come the support contracts done annually, providing roughly $1M a quarter).

All-in-all, they think that their cash position can last them 5 quarters at the minimum. Since two financing rounds a couple of years ago, dilution hasn't been problematic:

Valuation

Analysts expect exactly $0.00 in EPS this fiscal year (ending in May), rising to $0.10 the next. Despite rising to breakeven, the shares are close to a historic low in valuation.

Conclusion

We acknowledge there might be some temporary headwinds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout. However, end markets like 5G and datacenters aren't likely to slow down anytime soon, and we feel that Aehr Systems is reaching a point of critical mass that manifests itself on two levels.

First and foremost at the level of market acceptance, notoriously conservative industry players are increasingly open to the advantages of Aehr's technology solutions.

Secondly, even at present operational levels, the company is essentially breakeven already. The upshot is that, given the low valuation, we see limited downside and really substantial upside, even if that isn't likely to come all at once but in the form of a slow and grinding process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AEHR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.