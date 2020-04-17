Spirit Realty Is A Defensive REIT With Major Upside

The triple-net lease REIT has transformed their portfolio and strengthened their balance sheet over the course of the past three years.

The news has improved lately around the globe and in the United States with the increase in COVID-19 cases beginning to slow, showing some light at the end of the tunnel. However, things are still increasing nonetheless and the economic damage has been and continues to affect millions of workers and businesses alike.

Businesses have had to shutter their doors for weeks and shelter in place restrictions are still in place across the country, which has put massive amounts of pressure on businesses and their management. This pandemic has led to business leaders being forced to furlough and lay off millions of employees, 17 million to be exact, in only a three week period of time, based on the latest job report. That number accounts for 10% of the US workforce and is expected to skyrocket in the next few jobs reports.

CNBC recently published an article stating, "The economic data is even worse than Wall Street feared", and this is exactly what I have been trying to warn investors of over the past week. Far too many investors, evidenced by the surge in buying including the best week in the S&P 500 since 1974, are merely focused on the COVID-19 cases and deaths rather than the economic impact to come.

As I stated, 17 million are unemployed and that number is expected to rise substantially once the new jobs report is released. Businesses such as JP Morgan Chase (JPM) are putting out warnings as well in their earnings call presentation last week, predicting unemployment levels to reach 20% in the second quarter.

The economy is in shambles, but that does not mean there are some stocks worthy of a closer look. As stocks fell market wide in March, some companies were beaten down far more than they should have, presenting a long-term opportunity. One of those opportunities is by way of triple-net lease REIT Spirit Realty Capital (SRC).

A Golden Long-Term Buying Opportunity

Some of you that follow REITs closely may have heard of Spirit Realty Capital before, but for those who have not, they operate in the net-lease REIT environment investing primarily in high-quality operationally essential real estate. Over the years, the company has strengthened their portfolio to be more reflective of that of Realty Income (O), which happens to be the gold standard for net-lease REITs.

These triple-net leases the company enters into are long-term in duration providing some stability to the portfolio and reliability for investors. Having to not re-negotiate or look for new tenants to fill vacancies gives both the company and investors some peace of mind. The company's weighted-average lease term at the conclusion of 2019 was 9.8 years.

As of the close of 2019, the company owned 1,752 properties occupied by 291 different tenants with an aggregate gross leasable area of 33.7 million square feet. In 2019, the company added $1.34 billion in real estate acquisitions.

The company had a phenomenal year in 2019, delivering shareholder returns of 48%, including dividends. These are outstanding results considering where the company was three years ago. In 2017, the company had gone through a bankruptcy of their largest tenant Shopko, which accounted for 30% of revenue at that time. Since then, the company laid out a three-year plan to strengthen not only their portfolio, but their balance sheet as well.

We have seen this transformation taking place over the years through strategic acquisitions and the diversification in terms of properties and tenants. In Q4 alone, over 16% of the company's $590 million acquisitions, were related to new tenants. In addition, the company received credit upgrades from S&P and Fitch to BBB.

Source: SRC Investor Relations

The company has a concentration of 22% on their top 10 tenants and 37% on their top 20 tenants. For comparable purposes, Realty Income has a concentration of over 37% on their top 10 tenants and 53% on their top 20 tenants.

Here is a look at SRCs top 20 tenants.

Source: SRC Investor Relations

Of the company's top 20 tenants, half are shared with the likes of Realty Income. However, one area of concern for both companies is their exposure to movie theaters. Movie theaters in my opinion will be one of the last areas to return to business as usual once this virus passes, as I believe consumers will be a little more reluctant and cautious about close encounters. SRC has theater exposure of 7.1% compared to Realty Income having a 6.7% exposure to theaters, so quite similar.

If we do in fact slip into a full blown recession due to this COVID-19 pandemic, the need for convenience stores, grocery stores, drug stores, and even health & fitness facilities should be able to properly weather a recession storm due to the need consumers have for these property types. Health and Fitness in my eyes will return, albeit not quickly, but this generation is much more focused on health and wellbeing as generations past.

Here is a look at the breakdown by industry for the portfolio.

Source: SRC Investor Relations

Though it is a smaller piece of the pie, I do like the SRC exposure to Medical Office Buildings (MOBs), which I have discussed further for the likes of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) in my article titled, "Physicians Realty Trust Is A Reliable REIT On Sale." In addition, data center space is another area I like as well. Thankfully, hotels is the smallest exposure.

As I alluded to earlier, some companies were unfairly dragged down in the market-wide sell-off more than others, which has created some great buying opportunities. First, let's look at the last decade of trading for the VNQ to put the drop into further perspective.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see from the chart above, the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) dropped roughly 42% from the February high to the March low, but has since regained a big chunk of that back in the past few weeks.

Next, let's see how SRC and O have done in the past year.

Source Yahoo Finance

As you can see, over the past 12 months, SRC was actually outperforming Realty Income until the March collapse. From the highs in February through today, SRC has fallen over 51% compared to Realty Income falling 31%, which is more in-line with the broader real estate market.

This is where I see the opportunity in SRC. The company has completely transformed their portfolio and strengthened their balance sheet, but a fall of an additional 20% does not seem warranted to me. Sure, these landlords will experience some rent deferrals in the coming quarter, but that is the point, more of these will be rent deferrals rather than missed checks.

With SRC trading at all-time lows, look for opportunities to add this quality REIT to your portfolio.

Preliminary Q1 Earnings Discussion

The company recently conducted a Q1 preliminary earnings call to give investors an early idea of how the company is handling the ongoing pandemic. Through Q1, the company operated at 99.4% occupancy, with only 11 properties vacant.

The company acquired eight new properties totaling another $213.4 million that were primarily in the industrial space, according to CEO Jackson Hsieh. AFFO for the quarter is expected to be around $0.78, which is within the company's previously issued guidance.

During the call, Mr. Hsieh mentioned that the company began reaching out to tenants in early March regarding their financial situation. To date, the company has received 126 tenant requests for rent deferrals and no rent forgiveness has been offered. The company is taking a methodical approach to reviewing financials as it relates to the deferral requests.

The company has received April rent from 9 of their top 10 tenants and 17 of their top 20. As of April 9th, 62% of the portfolio was fully open for business with another 10% partially open. The company is expecting to collect 65% to 70% of April rent by the conclusion of the month.

Investor Takeaway

These are certainly uncertain times we are living through with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. We saw a fall from grace in recent months with the broader market shedding roughly 30% in market cap, only to be followed by a large buying surge.

That large buying surge has largely been focused on mega cap names like AMZN and AAPL, which has provided opportunity for high-quality REITs like Spirit Realty.

Spirit Realty went through their fair share of challenges a few years back, but the management team put a plan in place to revamp the company into who they are today. Focusing on high-quality tenants and portfolios all while strengthening the balance sheet, which has caught the eyes of credit agencies, whom bumped up their rating in the prior year.

I discussed the comparisons between SRC and the likes of Realty Income, and one thing that has really separated Realty Incomes from other triple-net lease REITs is their low cost of capital. The company has phenomenal balance sheet and has proven themselves over the years, which has led to the low cost of capital. With SRCs transformation, they too are beginning to enjoy the benefits of a low cost of capital combined with a period in which interest rates have flat lined.

There is no doubt we are in tough times, and the current pandemic is awful, but with a proper mindset, there are trading opportunities out there today that could change your future for years to come.

Source: FAST Graphs

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!



