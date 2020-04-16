The Efficient Market Hypothesis Is On Trial (Summer Infant Edition)

81% of SUMR's products are sold at Amazon, Walmart, and Target. And other key customers end points are Home Depot, Lowe's, and Buy Buy Baby.

During its Q4 FY 2019 earnings call, held on March 19th, its CEO, Stuart Noyes, stated they would achieve $6 million in tangible savings in 2020.

As of April 15, 2020, SUMR had a market capitalization of $5.4 million and enterprise value of $50.7 million.

As a person that earned a bachelors degree in finance and later spent three years in night school, tooling and eventually earning my evening MBA, while working during the day as a Senior Investment Associate in group that managed $50 billion of investment grade bonds, I am familiar with many academic textbooks on 'high finance'. As part of that line of formal training, and more specifically, students were encouraged to consider, if not accept, the Efficient Market Hypothesis.

Per Investopedia:

What Is the Efficient Market Hypothesis (EMH)? The efficient market hypothesis (EMH), alternatively known as the efficient market theory, is a hypothesis that states that share prices reflect all information and consistent alpha generation is impossible. According to the EMH, stocks always trade at their fair value on exchanges, making it impossible for investors to purchase undervalued stocks or sell stocks for inflated prices. Therefore, it should be impossible to outperform the overall market through expert stock selection or market timing, and the only way an investor can obtain higher returns is by purchasing riskier investments.

Source: Investopedia

Lo and behold, unlike Einstein's theory of relativity or other proven scientific theories, the subject of economics is full of 'grey areas' and nuances and the EMH theory never made sense to me. Moreover, I would argue that most Seeking Alpha readers, also, don't believe in EMH, otherwise why would they spend so much time reading articles on SA?

Given the Covid-19 induce pandemic, there is heightened uncertainty. After all, we haven't had a global health pandemic since, well 1918, and during the Spanish flu. Because 99.99% of people alive today weren't even born in 1918, it is hard for us to comprehend and envision the 1918 Spanish flu. Anyway, in a new series, I plan to highlight the Efficient Market Hypothesis Theory Is On Trial.

And given the mission of Seeking Alpha, using a crowd sourcing model, with an open source of authors who voluntary submit and share their best ideas to arguably the world's most diverse set of investors, this EMH Trial awaits.

To that end, I have distinct honor and heavy responsibility of arguing on behalf of the prosecution that nano-cap company Summer Infants (SUMR) is mis-priced, and inefficiently so, and therefore, we have an example of where the EMH theory doesn't hold up in a practical and market oriented sense.

For perspective, SUMR just filed its FY 2019 10-K and as March 16, 2020, and after a recent 1 for 9 reverse split, there are 2,108,743 share outstanding. As of April 15, 2020, shares of SUMR closed at $2.57. So $2.57 per share x 2.108 million shares equals a market capitalization of $5.4 million. As of fiscal year end, December 28, 2019, SUMR also had $45.3 million of long term debt. So we talking about a company with an enterprise value of $50.7 million.

As my esteemed colleague, the defense will I'm sure argue next, Summer Infant, because of its capital structure and its expensive cost of debt capital, Mr. Market is signaling that its equity value will slowly erode into the ether.

Well, I'm afraid it is far too soon to make that giant leap and rush to judgment.

Let's take a look at SUMR's capital structure.

Source: SUMR FY 2019 10-K (pg. 23)

Revolver

As the revolving facility is the largest piece of the two tranches, per the 10-K, we learned that, SUMR has an outstanding balance of $32.2 million, with $6.9 million of unused capacity, and this loan accrues interest at 6.50%. This facility matures on June 28, 2023, as long a SUMR stays within its debt covenants.

As of December 28, 2019, the interest rates for base-rate loans and LIBOR-rate loans under the Restated BofA Agreement were 6.50% and 4.625%, respectively. At December 28, 2019, the amount outstanding under the asset-based revolving credit facilty was $32,226, total borrowing capacity was $39,109, and borrowing availability was $6,883.

These covenants include minimum sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and fixed charge coverage ratios.

Through the end of fiscal 2020, the Company is required to achieve (I) a minimum net sales amount for each three consecutive months, measured at the end of each month, and (II) a trailing 12-month minimum adjusted EBITDA amount, measured at the end of each month. In addition, if availability falls below a specified amount, a springing covenant would be in effect requiring the Company to maintain a fixed charge coverage ratio at the end of each fiscal month of at least 1.0 to 1.0 for the twelve-month period then ended.

Term Loan

Now the second tranche of debt is a $17.5 million term loan issued by Pathlight Capital LLC. This term loan matures on June 28, 2023, mirroring the maturity date of the revolver, and bears interest at LIBOR +900 Bps. Per the original loan, in additional to monthly interest payments, $219K principal amortization payments were due quarterly. However, for the quarter ending periods, March 2020, June 2020, and September 2020, the $219K principal amortization payments will switch to PIK (payment in kind) at a 4% interest rate.

Now that we covered the nitty gritty of SUMR's debt profile, let discuss the business and why I believe Summer Infant's equity is mis-priced.

Because of the global pandemic and because of its currently high debt to market capitalization level as well as EV to EBITDA level, the market is essentially saying SUMR is destined for a ticket to equity hell, translation - bankruptcy court. Since we are engaged in a trial, here, for all you law school 'gunners', on the jury, I submit to you Exhibit A, by fellow SA Contributor, Timothy Stabosz, who wrote an in depth piece about Summer Infant, on December 27, 2018. For anyone that has read Tim Stabosz's work, he is very thorough and spent a lot of time, describing his investment thesis.

For me, however, I am a more simple minded barrister. Instead, I think the market is simply not accurately discounting the following two facts:

CEO, Stuart Noyes, turnaround specialist

SUMR's interim CEO, Stuart Noyes, is a turnaround specialist. And subsequent to the Q4 2019 earnings call, which was hosted on the morning of March 19, 2020, Summer Infant issued a shiny press release on the morning of February 14th that was the proof in the puddling, which displayed Stuart's turnaround chops.

Firstly, Stuart hit the market with a double barrel shotgun consisting of $7.5 million in targeted cost savings.

The Company has begun enacting a strategic restructuring plan that it anticipates will result in annualized cost savings of approximately $7.5 million when complete. In addition to headcount savings and supplier cost concessions already implemented, the Company expects to sublease a portion of its warehousing facility in Riverside, California and vacate its UK distribution center, as well as undertake other identified initiatives. The UK closure, scheduled for the end of March, is expected to result in operating efficiencies and better customer service; international product distribution (outside North America) will, henceforth, be handled by the Company’s existing third-party facility in China.

Secondly, Stuart announced tangible savings in the form of tariff reductions, starting February 15, 2020.

We continue to focus on the fundamentals – reducing costs and taking steps designed to speed products to market – as we work towards improving the Company’s underlying financial performance.” said Stuart Noyes, Interim CEO. “Recently-enacted initiatives and those in process are expected to save the Company approximately $7.5 million on an annualized basis, and, in the near future, we will begin benefitting from tariff changes already announced with China. Specifically, a 50% reduction in the List 4A tariffs – from 15% to 7.5% -- becomes effective February 14, positively impacting cash flow. We remain committed to delivering higher bottom-line results and increasing shareholder value going forward.”

Moreover, on the Q4 FY 2019 earnings call, Stuart quantified $6 million of savings occurring in 2020.

We expect to net $6 million in cost savings this year on plans already underway and are also upbeat about several recent product introductions.

If the jury would kindly indulge me, I would like to reiterate that SUMR's CEO, as of March 19, 2020, stated that in his professional judgment, the company will achieve and realized $6 million of cost savings in 2020. Keep in mind that, as of yesterday, this company was sporting a $5.4 million market capitalization!

I also want to add, if look at the tale of the tape, back on February 14, 2020, shares of SUMR leapt 270%, moving from $2.43 to close at $9. Note that nearly 1.4 million shares changed hands that unique day. Keep in mind SUMR only has 2.108 million total shares outstanding.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Fast forward to today, and investors can buy this business, at $2.57, essentially the same before the February 14th cost savings findings were presented to Mr. Market.

The only thing that has changed since then is the global pandemic driven by Covid-19. Again, for a timeline, on March 19th, CEO, Stuart Noyes, stated SUMR should achieve those $6 million in savings.

Summer Infants Sell Its Products Places That Remain Open During the Pandemic

Per the company's 10-K, in FY 2019, 81% of its sales occurred at Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Sales to the Company's top seven customers together comprised approximately 81% of our sales in fiscal 2019 and 77% of our sales in fiscal 2018. Of these customers, three generated more than 10% of sales for fiscal 2019: Amazon.com (26%), Walmart (25%), and Target (17%). In fiscal 2018, three customers generated more than 10% of sales: Amazon.com (23%), Walmart (23%), and Target (16%)

If I can kindly remind the jury, if you are reading media headlines, sales at Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) have been robust, throughout the pandemic, as these stores are deemed essential (and Amazon is e-commerce).

Per the company's 10-K, in addition to the big three (AMZN, WMT, and Target) it cites Buy Buy Baby (BBBY), Home Depot (HD), and Lowe's (LOW) as other key customers. Lo and behold, all three of these places are deemed essential services.

In North America, our customers include Amazon.com, Wal-Mart, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Home Depot, and Lowe's.

Now in case you are wondering about sourcing delay or snags, out of China, given the extended January and February quarantines in many parts of China (notably Wuhan and Hubei provinces), Stuart noted the following:

In the mean time, I would like to let our investors know that SUMR Brands has already taken steps to mitigate the impact to shipments caused by disruptions in China’s supply base. First, we had as an ordinary course of business, already stocked up on inventory in preparation for the Lunar New Year Holiday during which, production in China normally grinds to a halt. This is something we do every year like many folks. And so I had goods on hand when suppliers began being impacted by the virus. In addition, our previous efforts to diversify production out of China helped to some extent reduce product disruptions. Having said that, our Chinese partners are currently still operating at reduced runrates although they are ramping up production as the situation there comes under control. We get updates from them daily and most are not back at capacity due to shortages, labor or raw materials. We expect such delays to possibly impact our second quarter results, but as I noted earlier, we already have the inventory in place to meet first quarter demand. The Chinese government’s strong approach to quarantining, and testing individuals has resulted in many fewer new cases than just a month ago. And the situation does appear to have stabilized in China. We will watch developments closely, but are cautiously optimistic about production returning to more normal levels in the near future.

Valuation

Next let's discuss valuation. In FY 2019, SUMR generated $7.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

Source: SUMR Q4 FY 2019 earnings

Let's say they do achieve that $6 million of savings. Well, $7.1 million in FY 2019 + $6 million of savings equals Adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million.

However, due to Covid-19, let's hair cut the figure by $2 million to $3 million.

Well, if in FY 2020, SUMR delivers Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million, up from $7.1 million, its debt to equity ratio will look a lot better.

Now it is $45 million / $7.1 million or a relatively high 6.3X.

However, at $10 million of Adjusted EBITDA, at year end FY 2020, the ratio could drop to 4.5x (assuming excess free cash flow isn't used to reduce debt principal)!

Moreover, if you read the subtext of the Q4 FY 2019 call, you work out that management is streamline its sourcing, product assortments, and focused on innovation.

That innovation was briefly mentioned during the call. See below.

From a product perspective, I am pleased to announce that our new – or our car seat and travel system 2 models are now available at Buy Buy BABY stores, as well as on Amazon. While the impacts in the first quarter will likely be minimal, the products have been reviewed favorably and we are optimistic about the potential growth for this year. In addition, one noteworthy event in quarter one is that, we have now have a new stroller, the 3Dgo in Wal-Mart locations across North America. This is the first time we had a stroller in actual Wal-Mart stores versus just online opening up a large market opportunity for the company. This stroller is an innovative convenient model for the price-conscious consumer.

Risks

Let me be crystal clear. Summer Infant is a nano-cap company. On most day, the stock is thinly traded, so this a very much an investment, not a trading vehicle. As such, if you decide to play, sizing is critical. This is binary in nature. For example I wouldn't risk more than 4% of my portfolio, but a 1% allocation might be better suited for many.

Also, despite posting modest Adj. EBITDA, the company's top line has been stagnant. The cost savings are great and prove its CEO is capable at controlling what he can. However, to really have this bet work, management needs to show they can grow the top line and/or improve gross margins. Given that Summer Infant lacks the scale of a Newell (NWL), they need to execute flawlessly. The cost cuts are a great first act and extend the runway on this call option, so to speak. However, we really need management to be firing on all cylinders.

Source: Summer Infant IR

And although, this week, the U.S. consumer (most anyway) will be receiving $1,200 per individual and $500 per family member (for people that earn less than $75K per year), there is extended and enhanced unemployment, and the U.S. Congress pass a record $2 trillion plus stimulus package, there is uncertainty on the consumer spending front. Will consumer hold onto their cash or simply use it to pay down debt and buy groceries. It is hard to know.

That said, I would argue that (baby strollers, baby gates, carseats, etc.) are recession resistant but the question still remains can management deftly find the right profit pool. Moreover, can they deftly skim that profit pool, if they find it, such that they are competitively priced, but where they can generate healthy gross margins and healthy in store sell throughs.

Source: Summer Infant.com

Again, this stock is thinly traded and this is only a $5.4 million market capitalization company. If you decide to play, size it according, use a limit order, and understand that the company is risky, hence the low market capitalization and high Debt/ Adjusted EBITDA ratio.

Conclusion

I would argue that shares of Summer Infant are being incorrectly valued by Mr. Market and this is a violation of the Efficient Market Hypothesis. Because of the Coronavirus and the heightened uncertainty surrounding its effect, a highly leveraged nano-cap companies, like SUMR, and its equity valuation is being thrown out with the bath water. On February 14, 2020, the day the massive cost savings and reduced tariffs were unveiled, the market responded resoundingly. Yet, here we are, offered the chance by Mr. Market to essential buy shares at the same price on February 13th. Moreover, we are talking about baby products, which are practical, affordably priced compared to many of its peer group and essential for all parents. And, because 81% of SUMR's sales take place in Amazon, Walmart, and Target, these stores have been open and thriving during Covid-19.

Those are my closing arguments. I leave it you, the jury to render your final verdict!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUMR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is a 2% sized bet. I don't plan to size it more than 3%.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.