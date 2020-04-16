Wells Fargo: Easily Absorbing Losses

The stock is a buy trading at the lowest level since early after the financial crisis back in 2012.

The large bank stock suddenly has a large 7.2% dividend yield while key leverage ratios such as the CET1 are strong at 10.7%.

Investors selling Wells Fargo (WFC) after reporting Q1 results are missing the big picture. Sure the bank sector saw substantial profit hits, but the key is that the bank still generated a profit. in the midst of building reserves for future losses. My investment thesis remains very bullish on this bank stock with a dividend yield of 7.2% and plenty of capital to survive and thrive during the economic weakness.

Image Source: Wells Fargo website

Still Profitable

The amazing part of the quarter is that Wells Fargo took a $3.1 billion reserve build, a total of $4.0 billion in credit loss provisions and another $950 million impairment of securities and still generated profits. For the quarter, the large bank generated net income of $653 million, though only $42 million was applicable to common shareholders.

Even with the tough environment in March, the large bank generated $4.7 billion in pre-provision income. In essence, Wells Fargo has plenty of income during a tough quarter to absorb credit provisions on a quarterly basis.

The bank stocks have dipped due to the concerns over the size of the bank reserve builds, as the market expects bigger builds. The bank has plenty of capital to cover additional loses. The CET1 ratio remains substantially above the 9.0% regulatory minimum at 10.7%.

Source: Wells Fargo Q1'20 presentation

The CET1 amount dipped from 11.1% in the prior quarter as Wells Fargo still repurchased 75.4 million shares during the quarter while paying the large dividend. In total, the company returned $5.0 billion to shareholders during the quarter.

The biggest question amongst investors is the suddenly massive dividend yield at 7%. The yield is now the largest since the financial crisis where the dividend yield has hardly even topped 4% during the period.





The management team didn't do the greatest job in providing safety to the investor community of maintaining the dividend in a prolonged economic slowdown. Too many investors are looking at whether the company will have the earnings to cover the annual $2.04 dividend while the key is the strong capital ratios. As long as the capital ratios remain far above the minimum regulatory requirements, investors should expect Wells Fargo to pay the suddenly large dividends.

Non-Performing Loans

The biggest question with the banks surrounds future non-performing assets and the level of net charge-offs in the quarter. With the economic downturn only occurring towards the end of the quarter, Wells Fargo saw limited actual increase in loan charge-offs or any increase in net charge-offs.

For the quarter, nonperforming assets were only $6.4 billion, down from the $7.3 billion last Q1. The number creeped up from $5.6 billion in Q4, but the increase was mostly inline with the normal quarterly levels last year.

Source: Wells Fargo Q1'20 presentation

The company has exposure to several high risk industries including energy, transportation, retail and CRE. The risk doesn't appear any different than a normal large bank with lending across the spectrum of industries.

Wells Fargo has $14.3 billion outstanding to the energy sector and $27.8 billion in loans to the retail sector. As well, entertainment, recreation and transportation sectors combined for another $28.1 billion in outstanding loans.

All of these industries will likely see defaults, but the levels should be manageable as Wells Fargo is tied into areas like restaurants with drive-throughs that are still open an airlines receiving government aid.

The biggest area of concern is the commercial real estate sector where the large bank has a combined $143.6 billion in outstanding loans. Most of the loans are in areas such as office buildings and retail shopping centers that could face years of reduced use with people working from home and ordering online.

Source: Wells Fargo Q1'20 presentation

What investors aren't seeing is some of the positives of Wells Fargo pruning weak assets from the balance sheet. The large bank will end the year with a far stronger loan book.

When the bank ended last year with a net charge-off rate of 0.30%, the biggest risk to an investor was an eventual recession where loan losses would surge. Now, an investor can purchase Wells Fargo with this risk reduced going forward.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo has plenty of capital to survive several quarters of negative economic activity while still paying a current 7.2% dividend yield. The stock is a Strong Buy here below $28.50 as the bank works to improve the efficiency ratio under new CEO Charlie Scharf and comes out of this crisis stronger while the stock trades at levels not seen since shortly after the financial crisis in 2012.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.