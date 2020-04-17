9% Yielding Enbridge Is A Super SWAN With A Dividend You Can Trust In This Recession

Enbridge is one of the best ultra-high Super SWAN stocks you can buy today.

Management says it has $6.1 billion in liquidity, not just available but able to be tapped without hitting the upper end of its net debt/EBITDA 4.5 to 5.0 leverage range.

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei and edited by Brad Thomas.

As specialists in midstream, we must keep members updated about the state of one of most hated industries on Wall Street over the past six years.

We're collecting data on a weekly basis, both consensus estimates from FactSet, as well as a dozen analysts reports from the likes of Bernstein, BAC, Jeffires, Morgan Stanley, and SunTrust.

This is the pain that midstream investors have faced since early 2015, when midstream stocks were 33% overvalued and suffered a bear market that, with rare exceptions (such as Enbridge) never ended.

The worst oil crash in history (factoring in both magnitude and speed) has caused one of the most hated industries to suffer immensely, though top-quality corporate names like Enbridge (ENB), which pays a qualified dividend and doesn't use a K-1, have suffered less.

As part of a rolling deep dive series on safe midstream names, we wanted to update readers and DK/iREIT members on the state of the industry, as well as what the current energy crisis means for Enbridge's long-term dividend growth thesis.

The good news is that the US energy industry will almost certainly survive, though the coming two years are expected to be the most painful in industry history.

Enbridge is a Phoenix Portfolio holding (and a personal holding). It's an 11/11 quality Super SWAN, meaning 5/5 safety, 3/3 business model and 3/3 management quality.

That's because ENB represents one of the three safest dividends in the industry (EPD and TRP are about equally safe) right now, and thus a great source of generous and safe income while we wait for this unprecedented economic crisis to end.

In fact, as we'll now show, in this time of crisis for the entire energy industry, Enbridge is one of the best-positioned safe midstream companies you can own.

Not just is it likely to survive this economic/industry maelstrom with its dividend intact, but it's likely to rise like a Phoenix from the ashes of the great 2020 coronavirus hyperspeed recession and soar to new heights.

Today Enbridge is about 33% undervalued, making this nearly 9% yielding stock one of the safest choices for those looking for safe ultra-high-yield as well as the potential for very strong 10% to 17% long-term total returns.

And despite the incredible hardships likely coming to the US energy industry over the coming two years, Enbridge is likely to achieve dividend champion status (24-year growth streak) in 2021.

Basically, if you want a very safe nearly 9% yield that's likely to not just survive this unprecedented recession, but keep growing in the coming years, Enbridge is one of the best stocks you can buy today.

An Update On The State Of The Midstream Industry

The unprecedented nature of this recession (Goldman Sachs expects about 35% GDP contraction in Q2 in developed nations) means that oil demand is facing the worst short-term decline in history.

For context, during the Great Depression, oil demand fell by 30% over three years, resulting in a 75% crash in oil prices.

The International Energy Agency or IEA just released its estimates for April and May.

29 million bpd decrease in April (29%)

26 million bpd decrease in May (26%)

2020 total demand decrease of 9.3 million bpd (9.3%)

What took three years during the Depression is expected to happen in just two months this time, in this coronavirus hyper-speed recession.

With 100% compliance, those cuts could together total 10.7 million b/d from OPEC+. Another 3.5 million to 3.6 million b/d in cuts are slated to come from non-OPEC producers as part of a G20 deal, including the U.S., Canada, and Norway, according to IEA estimates." - Fortune

OPEC+ and the G20 have partnered for the first time in history to cut oil production by about 14 million bpd (in theory, if no one cheats). The cuts go into effect on May 1and are scheduled to last through June. Up to 5.5 million bpd in global cuts are scheduled to remain in effect through April 2022.

"We believe, in a few year's time, when we look back on 2020, we may well see it was the worst year in the history of global oil markets. And during that terrible year, the second quarter may well have been the worst of the lot. And during that quarter, April may well have been the worst month,” said Birol, on a call with reporters following the agency’s release of its monthly oil report." - Fortune (emphasis added)

Oil prices may well keep dropping for the next few weeks or even months, given that we have about 400 million barrels of storage capacity left according to IHS Markit. Cuts aren't coming for two more weeks and the supply glut is rapidly filling up storage capacity around the world. Morgan Stanley estimates that within three months 100% of global storage capacity will be filled.

What does this mean for midstream, which is a volume focused industry?

We've been collecting research reports from various leading analysts including AllianceBernstein, SunTrust, BAC, Jeffries, and Morgan Stanley in order to see what the top experts who cover this industry for a living think of the current oil crash and the coming decline in US production.

Here's Morgan Stanley's summary from April 14.

For the midstream sector, shut-in production pulls forward volume degradation and increases producer counterparty risk, which warrants caution in the near-term.... Accordingly, we continue to advocate for defensive positioning within the sector, as the prospects of physical storage constraints (crude and NGL), production shut-ins and producer restructurings create a challenged near-term path requiring substantial demand improvement to restabilize the operating environment. Taking into account regional price discounts and the MS forecast for WTI to fall below $20, we estimate up to ~2 MMbbl/d of US onshore supply is at risk of being curtailed due to economics." - Morgan Stanley

MS has stressed tested midstream for the next three years and estimates about 2% median EBITDA declines for the next three years. This is in the base case forecast.

In the base case, OKE suffers the most of any safe midstream stock, with about 21% EBITDA declines through 2022. That's slightly less than the 23% decline Jeffries is projecting (more on this later).

In Morgan's more pessimistic scenario, a 20% immediate shut-in of oil volumes, the results are once more hardest on OKE, which sees a 30% peak decline in EBITDA through 2022.

That's compared to a median decline of just 4% per year for most midstreams.

OKE's debt/EBITDA could rise as high as 6.3 in Morgan Stanley's estimation, which is the reason that I've downgraded it to 7/11 speculative quality (more on this in a moment).

For further industry specifics, we can turn to AllianceBernstein and Jeffries. Bernstein's April 14 report explains what sub-sections of the industry are most at risk.

At the current forward strip, we estimate the US needs to remove ~2mmbd of crude over the next two years (~15% of total US crude and ~10% of total US NGLs) while gas demand will recover putting <5% of volumes at risk (from slower LNG growth and industrial demand)… Gas pipelines are relatively safe with 95% of volumes in 15-20 year take-or-pay contracts and utilities forming a significant portion of the counterparties. Demand-pull volumes are safer than supply-push but we think this $31B in revenue is mostly safe... Crude pipelines are typically ~70% take-or-pay but contracted only for 7-10 years. If production falls 15%, that's a direct ~15% drop in crude pipeline EBITDA, with further downside from contract rolloffs, renegotiations and E&P bankruptcies. Notably, crude exports, at ~3mbd in 2019, would decline further on a percentage basis...This suggests that as the US drops from ~13mbd to ~11mbd, exports will decline by nearly 70%. Refined product pipelines are $9b in revenue and will likely bounce back by 2022 – we assume a 5% loss in volumes... NGLs are similar to crude...we'd expect revenues to fall as contracts roll off. $4.6B of NGL transport would see a 10% decline in line with falling NGL volumes... In all, this suggests 7% reduction overall in midstream revenues based on volume alone (with potentially more from E&P bankruptcy/renegotiation), with the biggest areas to watch crude pipelines, G&P in associated basins, and oil/NGL exports. We prefer gassy midstream names like KMI/WMB/LNG here as they have low volume downside" -Bernstein

(Source: AllianceBernstein)

A 7% decrease in revenue for the industry through 2022 is significant, but not severe enough for the strongest names in the industry to be threatened by bankruptcy, or even significant payout cuts.

(Source: AllianceBernstein)

Cash flow, not earnings are what matters to midstream, however, Bernstein's estimates for earnings reductions over the next two years are a reasonable proxy for how at-risk a midstream's cash flow might be during this energy crisis.

PAA/PAGP shows about 50% potential cash flow reduction, explaining PAA's recent 50% cut, which is what moved it to the Fallen Angel list and out of the safe midstream list.

Morgan Stanley's stress test estimates far less cash flow declines than some other analysts, which is why PAA isn't a "sell" but merely a "hold" on the Fallen Angel list.

The current dividend will likely be very well covered and PAA's peak leverage ratio of 5.0 should retain the BBB- credit rating now that it has more retained cash flow with which to deleverage.

EPD is the next biggest at risk name, 12% cash flow reduction potential (remember this is just one analyst estimate, not the consensus) due to its exposure to oil exports.

But Bernstein also noted in an earlier report that it would take a 30% cash flow reduction for EPD to see its distribution at risk (it calls EPD's payout "ultra-safe"). Current consensus estimates puts EPD at a 65% payout ratio in 2022 when the crisis is expected to end vs 83% safety guideline for the industry.

Here's Jeffries' take on the current situation in an April 14 report.

While we expect a return to more normal economic conditions in 2021, the impact of bloated US oil storage and E&P underinvestment will linger... Q2 and Q3 refinery run rate declines of 40% and 20%, respectively. Thus far, EIA data appears to support this view with trailing 4-week avg. US gasoline demand off ~25% y/y and accelerating, with last week down -54% y/y... we expect about 2.5 MMBbld of 2Q/3Q US crude production will be shut-in which, given our demand & net import forecasts... Midstream entities have non- uniform exposures to the fallout; this time they face the added impact of shut-ins... The drop in associated gas supplies stemming from oil shut-ins and sharp E&P capex cuts has supported natural gas prices and should bode well for gassy G&Ps. Amid cash flow pressure, we have already seen midstream entities slash capex, take steps to cut opex and G&A, shore-up liquidity, and pause growth in or cut dividends; we expect such actions to intensify as the magnitude of shut-ins is better appreciated." - Jeffries

What does all this mean for individual midstream names?

(Source: Jeffries)

Enbridge expected to grow earnings by 10% from 2020 to 2022 (with a 10% peak decline in 2020 compared to earlier estimate)

EPD expected to see 11% earnings reduction by 2022 with 16% peak decline in 2020 from the earlier estimate

ET expected to see 11% earnings reduction by 2022 (with 33% peak decline in 2020 from earlier estimate)

KMI 21% earnings growth by 2022 with 17% peak reduction in 2020 estimate

MMP 6% growth through 2022 with 20% peak decline in 2020 estimate

OKE 15% reduction through 2022 with a peak decline from earlier 2020 estimate of 19%

PAA 81% reduction through 2022 with 81% peak decline in 2020 from the earlier estimate

WMB 23% growth through 2022 with 8% peak reduction in 2020 estimate

Of course, it's important to remember the reason I use the consensus estimates for EBITDA and other forms of cash flow.

Analysts disagree, as you can see with Raymond James' estimates for various midstream MLPs and companies.

Sometimes the difference between individual estimates and consensus estimates can be very large, over 10%. That's why it's important to consider all the reputable analyst estimates.

Here are Morgan Stanley's cash flow based estimates.

Morgan Stanley and most analysts are forecasting that after a tough 2020 most midstreams will return to positive growth.

But for 2020 Jeffries is modeling a 23% reduction in demand due to the shut-ins created by the emergency cuts, with a 21% reduction in demand persisting through Q2 2020.

While no single analyst estimate is to ever be taken as gospel, for the sake of conservatism, we're using the most conservative estimates, in terms of potential cash flow declines this year to forecast the realistic worst-case scenario DCF payout ratios and basing the quality/safety ratings on those.

The actual DCF payout ratio that will show up in the DK/iREIT safe midstream valuation list will still be the consensus estimate but the safety/quality ratings will be based on the worst-case estimates I've come across.

What does that mean for the safety/quality ratings of the same midstream list?

How This Affects The Safe Midstream List

"While EPD is not immune to the sector headwinds, it does have the balance sheet and financial flexibility to weather the storm. YE19 leverage was 3.35x and EPD had ~$4.9B in total liquidity; it raised $3.0B in long-term debt in January, added $1.0B 364-day credit facility in April, and faces just $2.8B in 2020-21 maturities." - Jeffries

Enterprise Products' (EPD) safety remains 5/5 due to a projected worst-case peak DCF payout ratio of 73% vs 83% safety guideline, and a balance sheet that has little short-term debt maturities and access to almost $5 billion in low-cost liquidity.

Under Morgan Stanley's stress test coverage would never fall below 1.55, a 65% peak payout ratio, that would then return to its current 63% by 2022. Leverage would never exceed 4.0, meaning very little risk of EPD losing its industry-leading BBB+ credit rating.

For Energy Transfer (ET), the situation is also not excessively worrisome.

We are lowering our 2020 adjusted EBITDA estimate by ~12% as we model a drop in volumes in 2Q/3Q due to COVID related disruptions...our 2021 EBITDA estimate decreases by ~8%...it will take multiple years for ET to get back to 2019 EBITDA levels. However, this slowdown accelerates ET's march towards a FCF positive entity in two years."- Jeffries

MS's stress test indicates ET's worst case is -17% on cash flow.

ET's worst-case cash flow reduction which would mean its DCF payout ratio could hit 84%, just above the 83% safety guideline. The MLP remains 8/11 quality and 4/5 safety for now, because the current EBITDA consensus is for 4.7, below the 5.0 safety guideline.

BUT ET is considered "speculative" meaning a 2.5% or lower max portfolio risk cap recommendation (hold if you own more than that). That's because if Morgan's stress test is correct and EBITDA falls about 20% at the bottom of this downturn then leverage could hit 5.7.

That could put the BBB- credit rating at risk, and in a worst-case scenario force management to cut the distribution (as Bernstein has pointed out).

We'll be watching for the consensus leverage ratio for 2020 to rise to 5.1 and if it does, then ET will be downgraded to 3/5 safety and 7/11 quality, but the max risk cap rec would remain 2.5% or less.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) remains a 3/5 safety and 9/11 blue chip quality MLP.

We are currently modeling 2020E EBITDA and DCF of ~$1.3B & ~$1.02B, respectively, resulting in coverage of ~1.07x. We see MMP leverage peaking at 3.8x in 2020 and working back down to ~3.3x in the out-years. Furthermore, MMP currently has ~$1B of liquidity and faces just ~$550mm of maturities through 2024.

Given MMP's asset mix, conservative balance sheet, significant liquidity and less capital intensive business model, we see the company being particularly well positioned to weather the challenging operating environment ahead." - Jeffries

That's due to Jeffries' estimate of 1.07 coverage in 2020 being below the 1.2 guideline for self-funding midstreams. However, that's the most conservative estimate on MMP coverage we've seen and the consensus is for 1.14 (88% payout ratio).

Morgan Stanley isn't worried about Magellan, seeing little risk to its payout ratio or very low leverage ratio. However, given that refining volumes are collapsing right now and MMP's average refining pipeline contract is for three years, we consider no change to its cash flow rather optimistic.

Thus the reason for using Jeffries' 1.07 coverage ratio estimate when determining its safety and quality rating.

MMP was downgraded one point on safety a week ago when we did a huge safety update on all Master List stocks. The new information merely confirms MMP's 3/5 safety, 9/11 quality, and position on the same midstream list.

MPLX (MPLX) had 1.42 coverage (70% payout ratio) and 4.1 leverage at the end of 2019.

Morgan calculates its financials a bit differently but expects just 3% cash flow declines over the next two years. The 90% peak payout ratio for MPLX is likely because Morgan is including all capex spending in its coverage ratio calculations (DCF excludes growth capital spending).

However, the reason that we're not overly concerned is for two reasons.

First, MPLX's consensus DCF payout ratio is 75%, and analysts agree that cash flow won't take a significant hit this year (virtually no change over the past month to consensus forecasts).

Second, MPLX has already said it was planning to be FCF self funding by 2021 meaning that retained cash flow would cover both maintenance and growth apex with money left over for deleveraging or buybacks.

Morgan's stress test calculations show that this is still an attainable goal, despite the severe stress most of the industry is facing. MPLX's business model is primarily focused on Marcellus/Utica gas gathering and processing and supplying Marathon Petroleum's (MPC) refining capacity.

MPC's contracts with MPLX have about seven years remaining and are 100% volume committed with MPC sporting a BBB credit rating. America's largest independent refiner is not likely to break those contracts because the increase in gas and refined product demand is expected to be sharp once the economy reopens in Q3.

ONEOK (OKE) already was speculative due to the high exposure to gathering and processing in North Dakota.

We reduce our 2020 adjusted EBITDA forecast to ~$2.79B, from $3.1B, ~13.5% below the mid-point of the guidance range, We also project 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $2.98B, ~23% below the implied guidance offered in late February; JEF estimates are ~9% below the Street consensus in both years. We also assume a suspension of dividend growth for the remainder of our forecast period." Jeffries

Jeffries is not as conservative as Morgan Stanley, whose 30% EBITDA decline over three years is the most pessimistic we've seen and would push the DCF payout ratio to 87%, above the 83% safety guideline for midstream.

However, that would also push the debt/EBITDA ratio to 6.3 and potentially cost OKE a downgrade to BBB- (under Jeffries estimate) from its current BBB. If OKE's leverage did hit 6.3 then OKE might even fall to BB+ junk bond status unless it cut its dividend to retain cash flow for deleveraging purposes.

Under Morgan Stanley's stress test you can see a 31% decrease in cash flow by 2022, confirming OKE's sensitivity to North Dakota shut-ins and bankruptcies of major producers.

Morgan points out that based on current break-even prices and regional crude prices, Bakken producers, who are OKE's primary clients, are most at risk.

Permian producers, who MPLX, EPD and ET service, are least at risk of long-term negative cash flow production.

EPD's customer base in the Permian is strong and diversified with dividend aristocrat Chevron (CVX) being its single biggest client in the formation.

ET's biggest Permian clients is Exxon Mobil (XOM), literally the highest-rated oil producer in the world, and with the lowest debt/capital (11% vs 30% safety guideline for the industry).

Morgan estimates OKE's payout ratio could peak at 85% and its net leverage at 5.4, supporting my downgrade of the safety rating by 1 point.

As a result, we're downgrading OKE to 3/5 safety and 7/11 quality, which means its margin of safety requirement for a potentially good buy rises to 25%.

At a 49% discount to fair value, OKE is a potentially strong buy (Jeffries agrees and just instituted a buy rating on it.) As Jeffries mentions, no dividend cut is expected, though the dividend is expected to remain frozen for the next two years.

Morgan's stress test analysis also indicates OKE isn't likely to need a cut, but the downgraded safety and speculative rating (and 2.5% or less max risk cap rec) is there to indicate higher dividend cut risk than most safe midstreams.

Williams Companies (WMB) is similarly well-positioned as America's most gas-focused big midstream company.

We reduce our 2020 adjusted EBITDA forecast to about $5.0B, from $5.15B, and cut future dividend growth to ~2% annually... We see WMB as very well positioned amid this uncertain economic the backdrop as its gas-oriented G&P franchise should benefit from improved natural gas prices and producer counterparty health while its FERC-regulated transmission network is pillar of stability in almost any climate."- Jeffries

A peak 64% DCF payout ratio should not only help WMB avoid a dividend cut, but keep growing it at a token rate through this industry crisis.

Morgan Stanley's stress test also confirms that WMB's dividend is likely safe, with modest cash flow declines offset by lower capital spending over time. The peak 4.9 leverage ratio should not put the BBB credit rating at high risk of a cut.

Finally, there's Kinder Morgan (KMI), another gas-focused midstream corporation with no K-1.

We cut our 2020 adjusted EBITDA forecast to $7.03B, from $7.55B. We also expect KMI to forgo its planned 25% dividend increase this year, shave ~10% of its growth capex, and see YE leverage creep to about 4.7x; we project about 5% annual dividend increases in 2021-24." Jeffries

KMI's worst-case DCF payout ratio would hit 50% under Jeffries estimates, and leverage would peak at 4.9, both under the safety guidelines for the industry. This is why Jeffries expects the dividend to be frozen until next year and then grow at a modest but still industry-leading pace.

Under Morgan's stress test, KMI's cash flow would decline at a peak of 6%, resulting in a peak leverage ratio of 4.6, and a peak DCF payout ratio of 60%, far below the 83% safety guideline for the industry.

But this article is primarily about Enbridge so let's take a look at why this Super SWAN is on the Phoenix list and my favorite energy stock of all right now.

And Why Enbridge Is One Of The Best Positioned Industry Giants To Survive And Thrive Beyond This Recession

What about Enbridge's specific fundamentals during what's likely to be the worst year for oil in history?

Here again, is Jeffries, explaining why it expects a 6% decline in EBITDA but why Enbridge remains well-positioned to survive.

We are reducing 2020 estimates due to the supply/demand imbalance caused by COVID-19 related disruptions; we are now 6% below ENB's adjusted EBITDA guidance primarily due to a miss in the Liquids segment. As discussed in our recent upgrade, ENB's liquids pipelines are more resilient to disruptions as ~340 MBbld of Canadian crude flows on rail at much higher tariffs and curtailments in WC are still in place. Moreover, the variable cost of production supporting ENB's pipelines is much lower than the variable cost for US shale. As such, we believe our 2020 estimates are conservative and demonstrate the resiliency of ENB's asset base... In terms of liquidity, the company remains well capitalized with over C$12B in liquidity and 3/4 of the total maturities in 2020 already refinanced." - Jeffries

ENB has $8.5 billion it can borrow under its credit facilities, $6.1 billion of which can be tapped without pushing its leverage above 5.0.

And here is Morgan Stanley's stress test of ENB, under both the base-case and conservative (20% immediate production decline) scenario.

Morgan estimates that ENB's leverage is currently 4.8 on a net debt basis, and even in the conservative scenario it should peak at 5.1 in 2020 and decline to a safe 4.9 by 2022.

Under MS's most conservative stress test, ENB's payout ratio would peak at 83% this year before falling back to 75% in 2022. Under its base case scenario, ENB's payout ratio would peak at 80% in 2020 and then fall to 70% in 2022.

Here's the latest ENB safety data based on the consensus estimates.

75% 2020 consensus DCF payout ratio (1.33 coverage ratio) vs 83% industry safety guideline

45% debt/capital vs 60% safety guideline

BBB+ credit rating

4.7 debt/EBITDA vs 5.0 safety guideline

2.7 interest coverage vs 2+ safety guideline

ENB's 5/5 safety score is a result of having all fundamentals within safety guidelines for the industry.

(Source: Investor presentation)

It's also courtesy of having secured virtually all the funding it needs to complete this year's growth spending, and management planning to bring leverage down below its target range of 4.5 to 5.0 by 2021 (4.3).

Management says it has $6.1 billion in liquidity, not just available but able to be tapped without hitting the upper end of its net debt/EBITDA 4.5 to 5.0 leverage range.

What does that mean? Here's my former mentor and Motley Fool's chief midstream analyst Matt DiLallo explaining the bottom line for ENB's dividend safety.

Because of that financial flexibility, Enbridge should have no problem maintaining its payout during these challenging times." - Matt DiLallo

Management's self-funding plan, meaning zero equity issuances and funding growth via retained cash flow (65% payout ratio long-term goal), is what's expected to allow ENB to continue to deleverage over time to less than 4.5, which is below the 5.0 credit rating agencies want to see.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Here's what credit rating agencies think of ENB's financial position and the low-risk nature of its business model.

When it comes to stable cash flow you literally can't beat ENB, which as Morgan Stanley points out is the most utility like midstream operator.

In fact, it literally owns the largest gas utility in Ontario and is Toronto's source of natural gas.

(Source: Investor presentation)

And no matter what happens with the economy this year, there's no denying that Enbridge is essential to the functioning of the North American economy over the long term.

Its infrastructure transports 25% of all oil in this continent and supplies 20% of the natural gas used in America.

Just 2% of its cash flow is sensitive to commodity prices, the rest being provided by long-term, volume committed contracts, 95% with investment-grade customers.

That's not to say the rest of the safe midstream list is unsafe. The highest commodity exposure of any name of the list is ET's 10% to 15% which is basically tied with EPD's 14% exposure to commodity prices.

And the coverage ratios of both EPD and ET are strong enough to withstand even severe declines of up to 30% without likely requiring a payout cut.

The Bakken is the most at risk shale formation right now and ENB has just 2% exposure to that. Like most large midstreams on the safe list, ENB is incredibly diversified with utilities and gas storage being its two biggest businesses, accounting for 31% of cash flow.

And while true that volumes are going to fall on ENB's mainline (the crown jewel asset that makes it wide moat) here's Morningstar's Joe Gemino explaining why he considers ENB's dividend safe.

Contrary to popular belief, the Mainline isn’t the only driver of Enbridge’s profitability and cash flow generation. Almost 75% of Enbridge's 2019 adjusted EBITDA was generated from its other assets that are underpinned by secured contracts. Because of this, the dividend looks safe even when the Mainline is operating at lower utilization levels." - Morninstar

(Source: investor presentation)

ENB's oil contracts are incredibly strong, being 97% with investment-grade customers including AA rated Imperial Oil (IMO), and A-rated BP (BP).

(Source: investor presentation)

And as for its gas business, which analysts expected to suffer a 5% or less demand reduction, those also are under long-term volume committed contracts, 91% of which are with investment-grade utilities.

And while true that no one should expect ENB to pop quickly Morningstar agrees with my assessment of Enbridge that it's one of the best choices for conservative income investors interested in energy and high, safe yield.

Wide-moat and 4-star-rated Best Idea Enbridge remains one of our top picks in the energy sector. We recognize that our bullish thesis is driven by our long-term forecasts for production growth and pipeline utilization. As such, it could take years for the market to come around to our way of thinking. However, the long and winding road brings significant upside potential for long-term investors. At about $30 (CAD 40) per share, we see 40% upside in the stock coupled with an 8.2% yield." - Morningstar

(Source: investor presentation)

Basically, ENB, which has more than 40 sources of cash flow, is one of the most stable dividend payers in this industry. No matter what happens with commodity prices or the economy, its cash flows remain incredibly stable over time, which is what's allowed it to raise its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

While the current cash flow outlook is certainly in flux, ENB also benefits from having one of the strongest growth outlooks in the industry.

The average consensus growth rate for safe midstream stocks is now 5.0% CAGR which is down about 2% since the oil crash began.

In contrast, Enbridge's growth outlook remains highly stable at 6.5% CAGR according to FactSet. That's backed up by Morgan Stanley's forecast, which calls for a one year decline this year, and then continued growth in 2021 and 2022.

Enbridge Growth Matrix

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Dividend (YOY) 10% 5% 7% Operating Cash Flow/share 7% 6% 5 EBITDA/share 11% 7% 7% EBIT/share 12% 12% 11%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

For now, analysts still expect ENB to post growth this year and the next two due to a large number of projects coming online in the next few years is expected to result in some of the strongest cash flow growth in the industry.

(Source: Investor presentation)

ENB already has secured most of the low-cost funding it needs to complete its remaining backlog, which is expected to drive about 6% CAGR growth through 2022.

The highly stable and utility-like nature of Enbridge's business model is why analysts are so good at forecasting its results. Over the last 20 years, it's missed 12-month cash flow estimates just 18% of the time, within a 10% margin of error. It's also beaten estimates by at least 10% 18% of the time.

Obviously, in 2020, the unprecedented nature of this recession and the worst oil crash in history could result in ENB missing expectations, though that's the reason for using the most conservative estimates when determining safety and quality scores.

What does Enbridge's growth profile look like when we consider all analyst consensus forecasts as well as its track record of meeting, beating and missing estimates?

ENB Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 6.5% CAGR

FactSet growth consensus through 2022: 6.2% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 3.2% CAGR

Reuters' five-year growth consensus: 5.5% CAGR

Management long-term guidance (may change soon): 5% to 7% CAGR

Realistic Growth Rate: 2% to 7% CAGR

(Source: YCharts)

Now it's certainly true that long-term growth estimates can be volatile, and even turn negative, as seen during the last great oil crash.

This is why we continue to monitor all safe midstream names closely, with full updates every few weeks (for fundamentals, safety/quality, valuation, growth forecasts, and total return potential).

But as we'll now show, ENB is priced for -2% CAGR growth, which means that as long as it grows at 0% or faster, attractive long-term total returns are as close to guaranteed as you can find on Wall Street.

Valuation Remains Highly Attractive, Even With Likely Slower Growth Prospects

Valuing a company can be hard right now when fundamentals are so in flux.

The way we approach this critical task is in a disciplined and methodical approach based on the simple principle that Ben Graham pointed out when he invented securities analysis and value investing decades ago.

(Source: Imgflip)

Graham and David Dodd had several key insights that have served value investors well for decades.

Over time the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company" correctly

14 to 15 times earnings/cash flow is a "reasonable and sound" valuation to pay based on 200 years of historical market returns (6.7% earnings/cash flow yield = historical market return)

Companies growing between 0% and 3.25% CAGR over time are worth between 8.5 and 15 times earnings/cash flow

As we've just seen the entire midstream industry has just seen its growth prospects dim considerably. This is where the rules of thumb from Graham/Dodd (which Chuck Carnevale endorses and are built into FAST Graphs) prove so useful.

In order to best estimate what a company is actually worth today, we apply the consensus fundamental estimates for dividends, cash flow, earnings, etc., to the historical multiples that investors have actually paid for these metrics in the past.

But only during periods of similar fundamentals and expected growth rates.

In the case of midstream, with the industry now expected to see little growth over the long-term (and negative growth in the medium term), that means using the seven-year time frame in FAST Graphs, which includes a period of virtually zero growth for ENB.

It also represents 100% midstream bear market valuations, resulting in a conservative estimate of what the company's fundamentals are worth.

Enbridge Valuation Matrix

Metric Midstream Bear Market Fair Value (7 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 5.1% $48 $48 $51 Operating Cash Flow 9.7 $37 $39 $41 EBITDA 7.9 $37 $39 $42 EBIT 12.4 $40 $45 $50 Average $41 $43 $46

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus, Yieldchart, Reuters)

You can see that the market has valued ENB's fundamentals below the 15 Graham/Dodd rule of thumb. We don't argue with the market, because while the intrinsic value is a function of discounted future cash flows, the true value is also a function of what people are willing to pay over time.

And keep in mind that during the above time period, when ENB was valued at about 10X operating cash flow, it grew at zero, not the 2% to 7% that analysts and management actually expect it to deliver.

We estimate that ENB's intrinsic value is between $37 and $48 with the average fair value of $41 representing a reasonable estimate of what it's worth today (Morningstar estimates $44).

We then apply the following table to determine how strong of a buy 10/11 SWAN quality Enbridge represents today.

Classification Discount To Fair Value For 10/11 Quality Companies 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $41 Good Buy 5% $39 Strong Buy 15% $35 Very Strong Buy 25% $31 Ultra-Value Buy 35% $27 Today 33% $28

At a conservative 33% discount to fair value, Enbridge is a very strong buy, even assuming a return to just bear market multiples created during a time of very little growth.

Why should income investors consider Enbridge, when the market has pummeled it so ferociously in recent months?

(Source: YCharts)

Because it's trading at the best valuations in a decade, and priced at a private equity valuation right now.

Private equity deals in illiquid assets, with five- to 10-year lock-up periods. Low double-digit multiples is what private equity strives for in order to achieve about 15% CAGR long-term target returns.

ENB is now trading at such a valuation, on an EV/EBITDA basis.

On an operating cash flow basis (industry version of PE ratio), Enbridge trades at

7.5 times OCF

Prices in long-term growth of -2% CAGR

13.2% cash flow yield

12.6% cash flow yield risk-premium vs 3.7% average for the S&P 500 since 2000

ENB's reward/risk ratio is 3.4X the market average over the past 20 years

Graham/Dodd/Carnevale rule of thumb is to seek an investment with a reward/risk ratio of 1.7

ENB is a high-quality blue chip offering twice that

According to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula, 8.5 times cash flow is fair value for any company expected to grow at zero. A 7.5 multiple is fair value for a company expected to grow at -2% CAGR forever.

Here's why we're so confident in recommending Enbridge today, and why the Phoenix portfolio has bought it twice now (about 2% of the portfolio).

ENB Total Return Potential If It Grows At Zero

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's ENB's total return potential if it grows as zero and trades below its bear market norm of 9 to 10 times operating cash flow.

But remember that ENB is expected to grow 2% to 7% CAGR which means that eventually, it's likely to return to those multiples and thus could generate long-term total returns like this.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

10% to 17% CAGR total return potentials are possible if ENB grows as expected and returns to its bear market historical nine to 10 times OCF.

Here's the FactSet long-term consensus return potential, using the consensus 6.5% CAGR growth rate and mid-range bear market historical 9.5 times OCF.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

ENB is more likely to achieve the high end of its return potential than the low end.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If ENB grows as expected through 2022 (which it does 82% of the time) and returns to mid-range bear market historical fair value, then investors could see 20% CAGR total returns over the next three years.

But remember that ultimately owning Enbridge is about maximum safe yield. There are few 8.5% yielding stocks right now that offer stronger dividend safety or better long-term growth potential than Enbridge, which is what makes it such a potentially attractive long-term income growth investment.

But just because ENB is a very strong buy today does not mean you should run out and buy too much of it too quickly.

The Right And Wrong Way To Own Enbridge In Your Portfolio

There's no way to eliminate risk, just minimize its potential to destroy your long-term financial goals. That's through prudent risk management such as these guidelines we've spent over six years developing.

Risk Management Guidelines

Always begin with proper asset allocation (with annual rebalancing) meaning owning enough bonds/cash equivalents to avoid selling quality stocks for less then they are worth during market downturns.

Own a diversified portfolio of 15 to 60 companies in 9-11 sectors, and use ETFs/mutual funds to target sectors/asset classes you're not experienced with (such as bonds).

limit individual holds to 1% to 7% of your portfolio.

1% or less for speculative companies (such as Fallen Angels like Boeing (NYSE:BA)).

2.5% or less for 7/11 average-quality companies or speculative companies (regardless of quality).

5% or less for 8/11 above-average quality companies.

7% or less for 9+/11 blue chips, SWANs or Super SWANs.

Limit industry exposure to 5% to 10% or less of your portfolio.

Limit sector exposure to 10% to 20% or less of portfolio.

These are the guidelines Dividend Sensei uses in running all portfolios, including his retirement portfolio. He's fine-tuned it after consultation with mentors with more than 100 years of asset management industry experience.

Feel free to use lower risk management limits on individual companies, industries or sectors, as you build your diversified and prudently risk-managed SWAN portfolio.

In no way are we saying ENB can't fall more, since all stocks are risk assets that tend to fall during recessions. Buy ENB is small chunks, nibbling, not gulping this undervalued Super SWAN.

The point is that owning Enbridge is very safe, if you own it as part of a well-diversified and prudently-risk managed portfolio.

Bottom Line: Enbridge Is One Of The Best Positioned Midstream Giants That Will Likely Survive The Worst Oil Crash In History

To say that the last six years have been tumultuous for midstreams like Enbridge would be an understatement.

It has been one body blow after another, with three oil crashes, regulatory changes from FERC, broader market corrections, pullbacks, and now this hyperspeed bear market.

The worst oil crash in US history is likely upon us, meaning that safety and quality become the most important factor when investing in this space.

Enbridge is the most utility like midstream, literally the largest gas utility in Ontario

While its cash flow isn't immune to the recession or oil crash, it's among the least sensitive and the result is one of the most dependable 8.5% yielding dividends on Wall Street.

We'll continue to closely monitor all the same midstream names in the coming weeks and months, as part of our normal Dividend Kings Master List/Research Terminal fundamental updates.

But as things stand now, despite the two years of pain coming for the US energy industry, Enbridge appears to be one of the best positioned and thus most attractive choices.

Its long-term growth outlook is now above-average for the industry, which when combined with its industry-leading balance sheet and strong access to low-cost liquidity is why it and EPD are the only two energy names in the Phoenix watchlist and portfolio.

At about 33% undervalued, ENB has the potential to generate 10% to 17% CAGR long-term returns while you collect a very safe and still growing 8.5% yield.

In a world of extreme uncertainty, Enbridge is one of the best ultra-high Super SWAN stocks you can buy today.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.