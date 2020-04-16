MSA Safety Stock Is Overpriced

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) are down about 18% so far this year, and that price action put the company on my radar. I thought I'd check in on the name to see if now is a good time to invest. I'll attempt to answer this question by looking first at the financial history here, and by determining whether the dividend is sustainable or not. I'll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business. I'll also suggest a short put trade that I think makes a great deal of sense at the moment. For those who missed the title of this article, and who are also too impatient to read to the bottom, I'll come to the point. This is a great company, and the dividend is sustainable. The problem is that the market knows that, and the shares are expensive as a result. Thankfully, there's a way to make a decent amount of premia in the options market. If you want the specifics of that, though, you'll need to read on.

Before getting into the financial snapshot of the firm, I should comment on the growth drivers here. These are well summarized by a slide in an investor presentation the company did way back in November 2019. I think these drivers remain in place, and I think they'll re-emerge as factors in the post current crisis world.

Source: Investor presentation

Financial Snapshot

MSA Safety is a growth company in my estimation. Over the past five years, sales have grown at a CAGR of about 4.4%, and net income and cash from operations are up at CAGRs of 14%, and 24.5% respectively. This is fairly good evidence that the company has the capacity to boost margins over time. On the back of this growth in business, management has rewarded shareholders by increasing dividends per share at a CAGR of about 5.2% since 2015. They accomplished this by returning just under $270 million to owners since 2015 in the form of ever growing dividend payments.

In addition to the nice growth in business investors have enjoyed, the company is rare in that it has managed to improve the capital structure quite a bit. In particular, since 2015, long-term debt has fallen at compounded rate of 6.4% annually. This reduces the risk present greatly in my view, and has implications for the future of the dividend.

Is the Dividend Sustainable?

I think the sustainability of the dividend is of critical importance to investors, especially now. For that reason, I need to spend some time dealing with this question. I'll attempt to answer it by first looking at the schedule of future financial obligations, including debt repayments and capital expenditures. I'll then compare these obligations to cash on hand and other resources available to the firm. For your enjoyment and edification, I've compiled the list of future obligations the firm faces from the latest 10-K. The debt repayments are relatively self explanatory, and if anyone is interested in learning more about the debt here, they can check out pages 61-62 of the latest 10-K.

In terms of capital expenditure, the company revealed that they expect capital expenditures in the neighborhood of $45 million in 2020, followed by CAPEX expectations of 2.5%-3.5% of revenue going forward. Please note, then, that the post 2020 CAPEX figures are approximations, and that I've set these at just over $42 million for the next several years. I calculated this by taking the midpoint of the range (3%) and multiplying it by 2019's revenue. This is obviously not extraordinarily precise.

Note that 2023 shows the largest obligations coming due, but 2020 and 2021 are in the double digits also. We see that the company is on the hook to spend $65 million this year, and approximately $62 million next. Thankfully, the company has cash on hand of about $152 million, so I don't think there's any risk of needing to go back to the well anytime soon. In addition, the company's senior revolving credit facility has about $365 million of unused room. In addition, the payout ratio (47% of earnings and 39% of cash from operations) is quite low, suggesting there may actually be room for an increase. For these reasons, I would suggest that the dividend is reasonably secure at this point.

Source: Company filings

Source: Company filings

So, in summary, I'd suggest that the company is a growth business, and that the dividend is well covered. Additionally, management seems to treat shareholders well, and the growth drivers for the business will re-emerge after this current crisis ends in my view. There's nothing wrong with this business. Because investors access the cash flows of a given business via the stock market, it's necessary to spend some time looking at the shares as a thing distinct from the business. In particular, I want to work out whether the shares are reasonably priced or not.

The Stock

I think the stock is sometimes a very poor proxy for the health of the underlying, and for that reason I need to write about the stock itself. This is especially important in light of the fact that the only source of investor returns in my view, is the exploitation of the disconnect between sentiment as expressed by stock price, and reality as expressed in the company's business. This section is more about the market's perception of this business.

I judge the market's perceptions about a company's future performance in a host of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. The lower, the better in my estimation, because the more an investor pays for $1 of future economic value, the lower will be their returns. Additionally, buying cheap is by definition less risky than buying expensive stocks. When the market inevitably mean-reverts, the shares of already cheap stocks suffer far less than high flyers.

I want the shares to be inexpensive relative to both the company's own history and the overall market. The following chart demonstrates that the company is hardly cheap relative to its own history.

Data by YCharts

In addition to the simple relationship between price and earnings, I want to try to work out what the market must be assuming about the long-term potential of the business. As my regular readers know, in order to do this, I turn to the work done by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the "g" (growth) formula in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about long-term growth. Applying this methodology to MSA Safety suggests that the market is forecasting a growth rate of about 6.5% from this company going forward. I consider that to be a relatively optimistic forecast, even for MSA Safety, and for that reason, I can't recommend buying the shares at current levels.

Options As Alternative

Just because I think this wonderful business is a terrible investment at current prices doesn't mean I don't think there's potential value here. I'd be happy to own MSA Safety at the right price. This puts me on the horns of a dilemma. I can sit and wait for shares to drop to more reasonable levels, but this is a troubling option for two related reasons. First, it's painful for me to waste time waiting for shares to drop in price, especially when there's a good chance it'll take years for them to fall. To quote the character Cheryl from the animated series "Archer", "this is boring and forever taking!" Rather than wait for shares to drop, I'd rather generate a return today by taking on the obligation to buy this great company at a great price.

I'd accomplish this by selling put options on MSA Safety. My preferred short option at this point is the September put with a strike of $80. These are currently bid asked at $4.30-$5.70, having last traded hands at $4.30. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they'll buy at a net price of ~$75.70, which is about 28% below the current level. At that price, holding all else constant, the P/E drops to 16.75 and the dividend yield climbs to 2.22%. I consider this to be a great entry point for this dividend superstar. Obviously if the shares remain above $80, I'll simply pocket the premium, and that's no hardship either. This is why I call short put options like this a "win-win" trade.

In my estimation, the game of investing involves a host of risk-reward trade-offs and we do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be pretty self evident in early 2020. For those who are just returning to Earth, I'd suggest the risk-reward trade-off for stock ownership involves potential for capital loss weighed against potential for capital gain.

Put options are no different in this regard. Since I've already gone over (belabored?) the potential rewards of puts, I'll spend the rest of this section talking about their risks. I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer will be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices. Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income, and will therefore be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. One of the (MANY) ways that I'm, shall we say, "atypical" relates to the fact that I'll only ever write puts on companies that I'd be happy to own, at strike prices that represent good entry points for me. For that reason, being exercised isn't the trauma for me that is for many other put writers.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This is an objectively better circumstance than the person who takes the prevailing market price for the shares. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day. There's risk there, but it's far less than simply buying, in my estimation. I've never passed up the opportunity to belabor a point, and I'm not about to start now. Allow me to flesh this idea out further by using MSA Safety as an example. The investor can either buy the shares today at a price of ~$105.00. Alternatively, they can sell put options that oblige them--under the worst possible circumstance--to buy the shares at a net price 28% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think MSA Safety Incorporated is a fine company, with a shareholder friendly management team that treats investors by returning growing dividends to them. In addition, this dividend is well covered and safe in my estimation, so the risk of a reduction or suspension is very low. Also, the company has been cleaning up its balance sheet for several years. I think there's value here, but the price isn't attractive at the moment. Thankfully, the options market offers a great alternative to simply waiting for shares to drop in price. Since I would be happy to own the shares at ~$76, I can generate some cash today for taking on the obligation to do something I'd be happy doing for free. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, and I think price will drop to reflect value here over the coming weeks. For that reason, I can't recommend buying shares, but I can recommend selling the puts described above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 5 of the puts described in this article this week.