Wizz Air's Hedging Loss Isn't Quite A Real Loss

The stock is down as a result of the announcement - this is an overreaction.

This is a peculiarity of the way in which hedging contracts have to be accounted for, not an actual reduction in profits for the period under discussion.

Wizz Air has reported a substantial loss from its fuel hedging program. This isn't, quite, a real loss in the way we normally think of it.

The basic airline problem

Over here in Europe, the basic airline problem is that a lot of the airports are closed entirely, at least some countries won't allow anything but emergency or repatriation flights and there are limits on flights everywhere else. This before we even get to the idea that rather a lot of people don't fancy the idea of sitting in close contact with strangers for some hours right now. Strange how that works really.

So, in the short term at least, the airline business is pretty much screwed. Which is why most planes are on the ground, crews laid off and all that.

All of which is already in stock prices as we've known all of this for some weeks now.

We're also aware that there are various support programs out there. Further, that we're really pretty sure people will return to flying once this is all over. People like flying, like going away, we don't think that's going to change. All of that is also currently in prices.

What interests therefore is new information, for it's new information which changes prices.

Wizz Air Holdings (OTCPK:WZZAF)

New information is just what Wizz Air has just given us. And it is my contention that the market has overreacted to this news, marking the stock down too far. I thus expect to see a bounce back in the short to medium term.

The problem is a little bit of accounting. Sure, detailed and recondite but true all the same. How we account for hedging transactions matters at times like these.

Here's the stock price:

(Wizz Air stock price from London Stock Exchange) We can see that everything's cool until late February, then the coronavirus becomes a European concern, by late March we're all feeling a little more confident and so on. It's this next bit that matters for my argument:

(Wizz Air stock price from London Stock Exchange)

It's that 10% drop today that I'm talking about. It comes from their announcement last night of this:

Wizz Air Holdings Plc ("Wizz Air" or the "Company"), the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe today provides a post-close trading update for the year ending 31st March 2020 ("F20"). Wizz Air announces it expects to report an underlying F20 net profit in line with the Company's latest guidance range of €350-355m.

Well, that's pretty cool, profits in line with previous expectations.

As recently announced, March 2020 traffic of Wizz Air was down 34% year-on-year. Wizz Air is currently operating 3% of its pre-COVID-19 capacity.

We already know all of that, that's why the stock has halved. We also know Wizz Air has decent cash stocks and so on, which is why the stock has only halved. It's this bit that has caused the drop in the price:

However, as a consequence of COVID-19 and in line with IFRS standards, Wizz Air will recognize exceptional losses in Q4 of F20 of €70-80m, specifically related to hedging losses for the months of March to May 2020. As a result, Wizz Air expects to report a statutory net profit of €270-280m for F20.

And that's the bit that is being overreacted to.

Hedging contracts

Fuel is perhaps 25% of an airline's operating costs so it pays to make sure you've got that hedged. Selling tickets 6 months ahead when you've no idea of the price of your major variable cost would be highly dangerous. So, hedging we're fine with.

Except there's a bit of accounting that has to be done. One explanation is here, and I'll make my one simple.

A loss on a hedging contract isn't really a loss in the normal sense. Sure, there is a loss, of course there is, but it's still different. Exactly because it's a hedge. We're not speculating to one side or other of the bet at all. We're working both sides of the price to make sure that we fix the price.

If the price subsequently rises, then we gain a nice profit on our hedge. At the same time as we make a nasty loss on our operations. The two balance each other - to the extent that we are fully or partially hedged - and that's why we're engaging in the activity at all. The price falls and we make a nasty loss on our operating expenses and a profit on the hedge.

That's in normal times of course. And there's a thing here. Accounting rules state that we've got to report the hedge separately. And also near immediately. As soon as the loss becomes obvious at least.

This is what Wizz Air has just done, reported the loss from the hedge. But of course it's not also reporting the gain that would come from having used the fuel.

Which brings us to two further points. Firstly, the rules about reporting the hedge losses immediately. Note that they say the losses from the hedge apply to March to May. But they're being put against the profit up to March 31. That's just what the accounting rules say you must do. But some two thirds (i.e., the April and May portion) of the loss refer to next years' accounts, not this. We're thus going to gain that back in the near future.

The other thing is that we also have a rather difficult situation here. Wizz Air isn't using any fuel at present, not with 97% of the flights grounded. So notional profits and or losses on fuel that isn't being used aren't of all that great an importance. Yet accounting rules still insist upon reporting the hedge losses as has been done.

My view

It's this detail of accounting for hedging contracts which is my point here. The convention is that such losses must be announced immediately they are known. And without reporting the other side of the hedge, we wait for that to come through in normal operating costs.

This means that losses from such a hedge can - and in this case have been - be allocated to different accounting years than the one they actually refer to. Wizz Air has taken 3 months of the hedge loss into this accounting year just gone, when only one month really belongs there.

Note, please, this is absolutely the correct accounting treatment they're using.

It's just that this is misleading to those who don't grasp this little subtlety.

The investor view

I think the market reaction to the announcement of this hedge loss is overdone.

Yes, obviously, airlines are having a terrible time of it and we don't know when it will all be over. European lockdowns are, just, starting to be lifted but a return to full on air travel who knows? My point here is specifically about the reaction to this hedge loss announcement.

I expect to see a mild recovery in the stock price as the full information about how hedge accounting works filters through.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.