GSX Techedu Grows Sharply But Faces Post-Pandemic Headwinds

GSX has grown sharply as a result of the Covid19 pandemic but may see a significant drop in demand as the pandemic wanes and students return to school.

The firm provides online education services to K-12 and professional students in China.

GSX Techedu went public in the U.S. in June 2019.

Quick Take

GSX Techedu (GSX) went public in June 2019, raising $208 million in gross proceeds from a U.S. IPO.

The firm provides online education services to K-12 students in China.

GSX has grown sharply recently due to the demand for online education in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic.

While the company has benefitted markedly in recent months, I wonder how profitable it will be once it is past the current short-term bump from the pandemic.

My bias on the stock is Bearish at its current level.

Company

Beijing, China-based GSX Techedu was founded in 2014 to provide online after-school K-12 courses that inspire students’ genuine interest and in-depth interactions through its proprietary live broadcasting platform in China.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO Larry Xiangdong Chen, who was previously executive president of New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

GSX delivers its courses online through a large-class, after-school model which it believes to be the most effective and scalable solution to spread scarce high-quality tutoring resources to students in China.

Below is an overview image of the GSX’ website student interface:

Source: Company registration statement

Management states that GSX Techedu is the “third largest online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China in terms of gross billings in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan.”

The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades, both of which accounted for 73% and 75% of GSX’ total revenue in 2018 and for the three months ended March 31st, 2019.

Management reports its enrollment rate increased from 79,632 in 2017 to 767,102 in 2018 and from 70,845 for the three months ended March 31st, 2018 to 211,002 for the three months ended March 31st, 2019.

GSX has adopted a dual-teacher model - “staffing each class with an instructor and multiple tutors well trained in the relevant subjects or curriculum” - to instill discipline, improve efficiency and create an engaging learning environment under the large-class format.

The firm highlights its rigorous tutor selection process, which it claims to have less than 2% pass rate for the 15 months ended March 31st, 2019.

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by Frost & Sullivan, the Chinese after-school K-12 education market was valued at $51.8 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $82.6 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 10% between 2016 and 2021.

The main factors driving market growth are China’s large population and the dearth of high-quality tutoring resources.

The country’s competitive job market and low admission rate for tertiary education, estimated at 37% in 2017, is also expected to drive industry growth as it has put the emphasis on examination results which enforce parents’ anxiety over their children’s academic achievements.

The population of school-age children - between 6 and 18 years - has decreased from just over 210 million in 2005 to 181 million in 2014 due to China’s previous one-child policy, as shown by the graphic below:

Source: NBS, Frost & Sullivan, UBS Research

After the relaxation of China’s one-child policy in June 2016, the number of newborn babies increased from 16.6 million in 2015 to 17.9 million in 2016.

According to another 2019 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global private tutoring market was valued at $96.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $177.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2018 and 2026.

The market is projected to grow due to the increase in competition among students enrolling at renowned colleges that is fueled by rising household income.

Major competitors that provide online K-12 education services in China include:

TAL Education (TAL)

New Oriental Education (EDU)

ChinaEdu (CEDU)

China Distance Education (DL)

Talkweb Information Systems (002261:Shenzhen)

Xueda Education Group (XUE)

Recent Performance

GSX’ topline revenue by quarter has grown sharply in recent quarters, as the chart shows below:

Gross profit by quarter has also grown on a similar trajectory:

Operating income by quarter has been more uneven, as costs have varied by quarter:

Earnings per share (Diluted) grew sharply in Q4 2019:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, GSX’ stock price has tripled in value vs. the U.S. Consumer Services index’ rise of 1.0 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 8.2 percent over the last 12 months, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $7,490,000,000 Enterprise Value $7,310,000,000 Price / Sales 20.53 Enterprise Value / Sales 24.06 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 223.38 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $165,920,000 Revenue Growth Rate 432.30% Earnings Per Share [FWD] $0.43

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $18 versus the current price of $30, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

In its last earnings call for Q4 and full year 2019, management highlighted its strong growth in operating cash flow, which finished the year at 5x the previous year, or about $190 million.

The firm is focused on large, live online class services to students and believes that is the reason for its recent growth and profitability success.

Of course, the company has benefitted from the coronavirus pandemic which has forced millions of Chinese students to seek online schooling, playing directly into GSX’ business model.

Strategically, GSX is focused on its primary school business first and secondary school offerings second.

As to its financial results, fiscal year 2019 reported revenue growth of 432% and non-GAAP income grew 1,021% to about $3.8 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin rose from 68% to 80%, while selling expenses rose by more than 7x as the firm took advantage of the opportunity to market its service to students and parents.

The firm will likely benefit somewhat over the longer term from this marketing spend creating increased exposure to students as a result of the pandemic.

Additionally, management has plans to further expand in the ‘foreign language, professional and interest course’ offerings area, which have also seen billings growth of more than 220%.

Looking ahead, Q1 2020’s revenue is expected to grow at a midpoint of 308% over Q1 2019’s results.

With a market of 200 million primary and secondary students in China, the market for GSX’ services is large and has been kicked into high gear with the pandemic.

However, the challenge for firms such as GSX is to cost-effectively obtain new students and minimize churn into other competitive online tutoring services.

As happens in large markets within China, price wars for market share begin to break out, reducing or eliminating profits as customers are very price sensitive.

That in part explains GSX ultra-high EV/EBITDA of 223x. While the firm produced enviable gross profit margin growth, in my view it is the operating cost of the business that is the most subject to competition.

For investors impressed by GSX’ growth results, my suggestion is to ponder their profitability even after such an incredible and perhaps short-term growth spurt.

Absent the pandemic's impact in Q4 2019, GSX was basically at EPS breakeven.

Given my concerns about consistent profitability after the pandemic wanes, my opinion on the stock at its current level is Bearish.

