China Tower: Beneficiary Of Accelerated 5G Roll-Out

China Tower's is a key beneficiary of accelerated 5G roll-out in Mainland China, but investors are still concerned about network sharing and unfavorable lease terms upon contract renewal in 2023.

While the majority of businesses in Mainland China and around the world have been negatively impacted by the current coronavirus outbreak, China Tower is a notable exception.

I upgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese telecommunications tower infrastructure service provider China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCPK:CTOWY) [788:HK] from "Bearish" to "Neutral", as China Tower is a key beneficiary of accelerated 5G roll-out in Mainland China, as the Chinese government uses infrastructure construction as a policy tool to boost the Chinese economy. Furthermore, China Tower's Restricted Share Incentive Scheme could act as a catalyst for the company's revenue growth in FY2020.

But there are still concerns relating to a lower number of tenants in the short term as a result of network sharing and unfavorable lease terms following contract renewal in 2023 for China Tower's core tower business. In addition, China Tower has the lowest trailing twelve months ROE and ROA among its peers, which justifies the company's valuation discount to peers.

Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, a "Neutral" rating for China Tower is fair.

This is an update of my prior article on China Tower published on November 14, 2019. China Tower's share price has increased by +6% from HK$1.61 as of November 13, 2019, to HK$1.71 as of April 15, 2020, since my last update.

China Tower trades at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples of 6.5 times and 37.3 times respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 1.48 times P/B and offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 1.4%.

Limited Impact From Coronavirus Outbreak

While the majority of businesses in Mainland China and around the world have been negatively impacted by the current coronavirus outbreak, China Tower is a notable exception. China Tower highlighted that the company "was not aware of material adverse effects on the financial statements as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak" in its FY2019 financial results announcement published on March 18, 2020.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 18, 2020, China Tower disclosed that there were some very minor disruptions to the company's businesses as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. For the company's core tower business, China Tower noted that 5G-related construction and roll-out have been delayed in certain residential areas, due to various restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus.

With respect to the company's non-core DAS or Distributed Antenna System business (provision of indoor coverage solutions in areas such as tunnels and buildings) and TSSAI or Trans-sector Site Application and Information business (provision of data information services to non-telecommunications clients), China Tower's discussions and negotiations with corporate clients on new deals have been affected to a certain extent as well.

More importantly, China Tower noted at the recent earnings call that approximately 90% of the company's employees have resumed work, and the current coronavirus outbreak should have a limited impact on China Tower's full-year FY2020 financial results.

Accelerated 5G Roll-Out Is Positive For Core Tower Business But There Are Still Concerns

On March 24, 2020, Reuters reported that China's Ministry of Industry and Information has asked local governments to "optimize and promote the application of 5G in the fight against the new coronavirus epidemic." In the same article, it was highlighted that the number of 5G base transceiver station installations could potentially increase from 130,000 last year to more than 600,000 in FY2020.

China Tower is a key beneficiary of the potential accelerated 5G roll-out in Mainland China, as the Chinese government leverages on infrastructure construction as a policy tool to counter the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Chinese economy. China Tower is Mainland China's largest tower company with a 97% market share of the Chinese telecommunications tower infrastructure market in 2019 in terms of the number of tower sites, and the company's core tower business contributed 93.4% of its revenue for FY2019.

However, there are two key investor concerns with respect to China Tower's core tower business, and these relate to a lower number of tenants in the short term as a result of network sharing and unfavorable lease terms following contract renewal in 2023.

In September 2019, the second and third largest telecommunications services providers in China, China Unicom (CHU) (OTCPK:CHUFF) [762:HK] and China Telecom (CHA) (OTCPK:CHJHF) [728:HK] announced that both companies will co-build a nation-wide 5G access network and co-share spectrum. China Tower acknowledged at its FY2019 earnings call on March 18, 2020, that this will have a negative impact on the company's number of tenants in the short term.

But China Tower believes China Unicom and China Telecom will eventually have a more extensive 5G roll-out (capitalizing on cost savings derived from the collaboration) compared with what they would have built separately on their own. This should imply stronger telecommunications tower infrastructure demand in the medium term, which is positive for China Tower.

Another concern for China Tower relates to potentially a lower mark-up on costs and higher co-location discounts (leading to lower tower lease revenue) as part of revised terms for the company's new service agreements with the Chinese telecommunications service providers (such as China Unicom and China Telecom) in 2023 after the existing five-year service agreements expire in end-2022.

With the three major Chinese telecommunications companies owning in aggregate a 69% stake in China Tower, there are fears that the terms of the new service agreements might not be in China Tower's favor. However, China Tower stressed at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 18, 2020, "market factors" will determine the terms of the company's new service agreements with the Chinese telecommunications service providers.

Nevertheless, this might still remain as an overhang on China Tower's share price, as there is no certainty as to the revised terms of China Tower's new service agreements with the Chinese telecommunications service providers till they are eventually signed.

Restricted Share Incentive Scheme Could Be A Catalyst For Revenue Growth In FY2020

China Tower's management team and key employees were granted with 1.21 billion restricted shares in 2019 under the company's Restricted Share Incentive Scheme, and these restricted shares are unlocked if and when certain conditions are met.

If China Tower grows its revenue and earnings by +8% and +92% in FY2020 vis-a-vis FY2018 and achieves a ROE of at least 2.7%, 40% of the restricted shares will be unlocked. In FY2019, China Tower has already met the earnings growth and ROE target for FY2020. But the company would have to increase its revenue by approximately +8.1% YoY to achieve the revenue growth target required for the unlocking of 40% of the restricted shares.

China Tower increased its revenue by +6.4% YoY from RMB71,819 million in FY2018 to RMB76,428 million in FY2019, and market consensus expects the company to grow its top line by +7.8% YoY to RMB82,365 million. It is likely that China Tower will beat consensus revenue estimates this year, with the company's Restricted Share Incentive Scheme acting as a motivating factor.

Valuation And Dividends

China Tower trades at 8.6 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 6.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$1.71 as of April 15, 2020. The stock is also valued by the market at 51.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 37.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. China Tower trades at 1.48 times P/B.

The company achieved a ROE of 2.9% and a ROA of 2.3% for FY2019, and market consensus expects the company's ROE and ROA to grow to 5.2% and 2.8% respectively in FY2020.

China Tower offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 0.9% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 1.4%. The company proposed a dividend of RMB0.01455 per share for FY2019, which is equivalent to a dividend payout ratio of 60% representing an improvement from FY2018's 55% dividend payout ratio. At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 18, 2020, China Tower reiterated the company's commitment to a minimum dividend payout ratio of 50%. The company also emphasized at the recent earnings call that its dividend payout ratio going forward will be determined based on its future profitability, cash flows, and capital expenditure needs.

China Tower trades at a significant discount to its listed tower company peers with respect to P/B and EV/EBITDA valuation multiples, as per the peer comparison table below. But China Tower is still valued at a premium to its Indian and Indonesia tower company peers on a P/E basis. Notably, China Tower has the lowest ROE and ROA among its peers, which justifies the company's relatively cheap valuations on a peer comparison basis.

Peer Comparison For Listed Tower Companies

Stock Trailing P/B Trailing Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Trailing Twelve Months' ROE Trailing Twelve Months' ROA American Tower (AMT) 21.7 30.3 27.8 58.4 59.0 28.4% 4.7% Crown Castle International (CCI) 6.4 29.5 26.1 90.8 73.9 7.8% 2.8% Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (OTC:PTFRF) (OTCPK:PTFRY) [TBIG:IJ] 4.4 12.2 10.4 26.1 20.0 18.8% 7.0% Bharti Infratel (OTC:BHRYY) [BHIN:IN] 2.5 9.3 9.6 9.9 9.7 15.8% 7.1%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Tower are a slower-than-expected pace of 5G roll-out in Mainland China, a lower-than-expected number of tenants as a result of network sharing, and unfavorable lease terms following contract renewal in 2023 for China Tower's core tower business.

