TravelCenters: Cash Is Trash Except In A Pandemic

TravelCenters is an essential industry and is not in full shutdown. The price drop does not make sense.

TravelCenters' revenues will not be greatly impacted. The highest affected vertical is also the smallest.

I'm not sure about you, but I remember being dragged along by my parents on a road trip or two. There would always be these huge travel centers we could stop at and rest. Now, an entire generation might grow up not even experiencing that.

Thesis: TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is undervalued. Its price to book value is well below 1. However, cash flows have been negative, signifying an unhealthy company. I believe TravelCenters of America can turn its operations around even through a pandemic.

While TravelCenters has some cash on the balance sheet to keep operations going for a while, how long can they hold out?

TravelCenters - Cash Flow Profile

It's one thing being able to sustain operations in good times. With the economy flourishing, your doors being open for business, it can be easy to bring in necessary cash flow.

Then, COVID-19 came, flipped the travel industry on its head. All is not lost, though. Gas stations are an essential business after all. So, operations remain open, and truckers still need to utilize them.

Below are a few of business verticals that are still in full operation:

Petrol Stations

Quick Service Repair Shops

Restaurants (To Go Only)

Convenience Stores

Since most of TravelCenters' operations are still moving full steam ahead, I think the cash flow is actually pretty safe. Probably, the largest vulnerability of the above is the Restaurant vertical. It might not be so dire for cash flow, check out below:

In the non-fuel revenues, the Restaurant segment was actually the lowest in terms of revenues. The faster takeout options that the restaurants are deploying might actually be a net positive for the fast pace on the go truckers.

Fuel revenues actually make up a much larger portion of the overall revenue profile.

Since fuel is a much larger part of the overall business, it makes sense to zero in on this when focusing on the cash flows. In fact, it also has a much larger margin than non-fuel revenues.

Now, I know this talk about revenues isn't exactly cash flow. But since we don't actually know what the cash flow currently is, it's important to look at what the revenue drivers are. In the case of TravelCenters, the main driver is fuel by a wide margin.

Even more important is when we see headlines about rising diesel sales. The rising sales could result in a banner year for TravelCenters since that is where most of their revenue is driven from.

TravelCenters also had an amazing increase in earnings of February 25th. This allowed them to put some cash aside for the coming rainy days. In fact, cash flows were net positive for the first time in about a year.

William Myers says it best on the most recent earnings call:

"Turning to our liquidity and investment matters at December 31st, our cash balance was $17.2 million and we had $84.9 million of availability on our credit facility." (source)

This gives TravelCenters some breathing room, while they figure out how to streamline operations in a manner that is profitable.

Fixed Costs

Fixed costs will probably be the biggest problem when it comes to cash flow worries. How many of these fixed costs can be eliminated or decreased? Let's take a look at the landscape.

The site level operating expense is the highest one and probably the one that can be most impacted. Operating expenses will also probably naturally decrease because the way of doing business has changed.

For example, since everything is take-out, there is no longer a need to run dining rooms. This could decrease staff needed to operate or make them more efficient by utilizing them in a more assembly line type activity.

Real estate rent expense is also another interesting piece of the puzzle. The company that owns most of the locations is highly invested in TravelCenters' success, they will likely help them out a little bit if things become too dire.

Price Dislocated from Reality

TravelCenters' price is incredibly low, its sub 10 dollars at the time of writing and irrationally so. This might have something to do with the oil and travel industry in general. Anything even remotely related is not doing well.

It would make sense that if less people are outside and driving cars, then less fuel is being used. The opposite is likely true for TravelCenters. It relies heavily on and serves the trucking population. This is filled with essential workers. Goods need to arrive at stores in order for supplies to be replenished.

If there is an extended shutdown of the economy, we could start to see spending decrease on non-essential items. This could bring down the overall number of trucks on the road decreasing TravelCenters' revenues.

On the flip side, most of the TravelCenters' locations are spread throughout the country, and this essentially spreads the risk profile between manufactured goods and essential perishables. Think, breadbasket and rust belt.

Next Earnings Forecast Likely Negative

I think the virus has many companies reeling. This is something that none of them are used to operating in. I think most companies are erring on the side of caution and reporting earnings to likely be much lower than they might actually be.

After all, if its already priced in and the market sentiment is negative, there is basically an excuse for poor numbers. However, for a company that has potential to beat their numbers, their stock price could explode during Q1 and Q2 earnings season.

While revenue will most definitely impact TravelCenters, I don't think the situation is as dire as other companies.

Buying in at Low Levels

I think now is probably a great time to buy TravelCenters. It has bottomed out and really has nowhere to go. Its business model remains mostly intact and over time will become more efficient in the new environment. If the new environment we are in continues in the long term, this business will easily adapt. Buying in at sub 10 dollars is a steal especially in a resilient essential industry.

