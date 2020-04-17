TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC: 45% Discount, 19% Yield, Insiders Buying, Analyst Upgrades

The market crash has pressured all BDCs' prices/share, but they've started to rebound the past week.

The 2020 market crash has pressured prices on most dividend-paying stocks and other income vehicles, and BDCs have been particularly punished.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) is down -45% year to date, and that's after rallying 164% off of its 52-week lows. It jumped ~50% in the past week, but is still 57% below its 52-week high of over $17.00.

The broader tracking ETN, the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS), has had a similar but not as painful performance as TPVG in 2020, but hasn't rebounded quite as strongly yet. Both TPVG and BDCS have lagged far behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) and the S&P in 2020 and over the past year:

TPVG is an externally managed BDC specializing in investments in the venture growth stage. Its sponsor is TriplePoint Capital LLC. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services, big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, Internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology-related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: Biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It does not take board seat in the company. (Source: TPVG site)

As of 12/31/19, the main part of TPVG's investments were debt of $604.5 million, with $26.5 million in direct equity and $22.1 million in warrants:

(Source: TPVG website)

It has a lot of industry diversification in its investments, with minimal exposure to Travel and Leisure of 3.1%, Consumer Retail, 1.6%, and Entertainment, 5.3%. Its Consumer Products and Services exposure is higher at 7.8%. With the uncertainty surrounding the economic shutdown, investors are wondering which companies will survive within various industries. The market has operated on the assumption that more than a few may go bust and default on investments by BDCs.

(Source: TPVG website)

TPVG uses a five-tier credit rating system, running from "Clear" down to "Red." As of 12/31/19, it had 31 or its 39 holdings in the top two ratings groups.

Most likely, that will change in ~Q1-Q3 2020 as its portfolio companies adjust to the rapidly shifting circumstances of the economic shutdown and its aftermath.

TPVG's Q4 2020 earnings call was back on 3/4/20, before the severity of the coronavirus' spread was fully understood. There had been very strong company demand for funding from TPVG in 2019, and management had felt that they'd have another strong year in 2020.

"Our funding targets on a quarterly basis, $75 million to $150 million for each quarter. So on a full-year basis at the low-end, $300 million. But given the backlog we have from the existing unfunded commitments, it’s - I mean, we have line of sight of $200-plus million right there. So we don’t want to be a completely sandbagging on the low-end, but we think, again, the number will be likely between $400 million and $600 million before the impact of prepays."

There also had been prepays by various holdings whose managements felt confident enough in their business models to pay off debt early.

One analyst did ask TPVG's management for their take on the potential effects of the virus on the TPVG's portfolio holdings. Not surprisingly, management felt that liquidity was becoming a more important issue: "We expect potentially prepays to slowdown a bit. I think, everyone is just being more thoughtful of maintaining significant liquidity."

(Source: TPVG website)

TPVG earns a hefty 15.3% yield on its debt investments, in addition to its warrant and equity portfolios:

(Source: TPVG website)

Management had major portfolio growth in 2019, going from $433.4 million in Q4 '18 to $653.1 million as of Q4 '20:

(Source: TPVG website)

TPVG has received two analyst upgrades to Buy ratings in March and April, with prices running from $8.00 to $13.50. It also received a Market Outperform rating in January, before the world as we know it was upended:

Three directors and the CFO took advantage of TPVG's big price decline in March, buying slightly over 10,000 shares at prices ranging from $4.61 to $6.70. So far, with TPVG rising to $7.32, their faith in the company has been rewarded.

(Source: Finviz)

Like some of the other dividend stocks in our recent articles, TPVG's trailing dividend yield has gone much higher due to its falling price/share. Management hasn't yet declared the next quarterly distribution, but based upon the company's normal payout of $.36, TPVG's dividend yield is a lofty 19.67%.

In 2019, they declared the May distribution on 5/1/20, so you may want to mark your calendar. We suspect that there's going to be a lot of calendar-marking for the next month-plus, as investors await Q1 '20 earnings, with insights on how the shutdown has affected specific companies, and new dividend announcements.

TPVG's distribution coverage was 1.11X in 2019, vs. 1.16X in 2018 and 1.15x in 2017, based upon net investment income and realized gains:

On 3/19/20, TPVG announced the closing of a private notes offering totaling $70.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.50% Notes due March 2025. The Notes are unsecured and bear an interest rate of 4.50% per year, payable semiannually, will mature on March 19, 2025, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the company’s option at par plus accrued interest to the prepayment date and, if applicable, a premium.

“We are very pleased to announce our first institutional notes offering after receiving our investment grade credit rating by DBRS,” said Jim Labe, chairman and chief executive officer of TPVG. He added, “Investor appetite for this offering, amidst very challenging overall market conditions, is a testament to the quality of our business model.”

TPVG also has a baby bond of 5.75% Notes due 7/15/2022 (TPVY). They can currently be called, at $25.00, as they're past their 7/15/19 call date, but management probably won't do so.

(Source: TPVG website)

Debt/NAV was just about even, at 1.01X, as of 12/31/19, vs. industry averages of ~1.17X. TPVG's ROA and ROE are lower than industry averages.

At $7.32, TPVG is trading at a -45.13% discount to its 12/31/19 NAV of $13.34, or .55 price/book, which is a bit lower than the industry average price/book of .64X. Its price/NII per share of 4.75 looks much lower than the 7.92 industry average.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks, except where noted otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.