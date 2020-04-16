Northfield Bancorp's New York Presence And Multifamily Portfolio To Raise Credit Quality Worries

NFBK focuses on multifamily loans, which too will see worsening credit quality because many renters may skip their rent during lockdown.

The credit quality will worsen this year because NFBK operates in New York, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, provisions expenses will likely surge this year.

Earnings of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) will likely plunge this year due to a surge in provisions expenses on the back of worsening credit quality. The company operates in New York State, which is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic; hence, NFBK's credit quality is likely to be hit worse than peer banks in other regions. Moreover, the net interest margin will likely dip slightly this year following the interest rate cuts. However, the long duration of the multifamily portfolio will mitigate the impact of declining interest rates on average yield. Furthermore, the acquisition of VSB Bancorp will likely drive earning assets this year, which will offer further support to the bottom-line. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to decrease by 7.7% year-over-year in 2020 to $0.79. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price, which makes NFBK a feasible investment for a holding period of nine months. However, the impact of the lockdown on credit quality is still uncertain; therefore, the risk of a negative earnings surprise is high. Due to the riskiness, I'm adopting a neutral rating on NFBK.

New York's Lockdown, Multifamily Loan Portfolio to Drive Provisions Expenses

NFBK's provisions expenses will likely surge this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The company operates in the states of New York and New Jersey, which are hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. New York, in particular, is the epicenter of the outbreak and is likely to remain longer under lockdown than other states. Manufacturing activity in New York dropped to a record low in April, according to news reports. The Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged to -78.2 in April, by far the worst reading in the history of the index. The stalled business activity will substantially worsen credit quality this year, leading to a surge in provisions expenses.

Moreover, NFBK focuses on the multifamily loan segment, which made up around 64% of total loans at the end of 2019. The credit quality of this segment will suffer from heightened unemployment and risks of the financial insolvency of renters. Nearly a third of renters in the US did not pay rent for April, according to news reports. The problems in this segment will likely drive up provisions expenses in 2020. Consequently, I'm expecting NFBK's provisions expenses to jump to $4 million this year, from $22,000 in 2019. The forecasted provisions expense gives a provisions-expense-to-loan ratio of 11bps for 2020, which is the highest since 2013.

VSB Bancorp Acquisition to Drive Net Interest Income

Due to the asset and liability mix, the decline in interest rates will affect the average yield slightly more than the average funding cost. Consequently, the net interest margin, NIM, will face slight pressure this year. The multifamily portfolio has a long duration, which will postpone most of the impact of the 150bps federal funds rate cuts to next year. The results of a simulation conducted by the management show that net interest income is more sensitive to interest rates in the second year of rate cuts than the first year. The following table shows the simulation results that were disclosed in the latest 10-K filing.

The upcoming acquisition of VSB Bancorp (OTC:VSBN) will also support NIM this year because VSBN has cheap deposits and no expensive borrowing. VSBN's funding mix will likely decrease NFBK's average funding cost post-merger. Based on these factors, I'm expecting NFBK's NIM to decrease by 4bps in the first quarter and then by 8bps in the second quarter of 2020, on a linked quarter basis. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

The upcoming VSBN acquisition in the second quarter of 2020 will drive up loan balances this year. According to a press release, VSBN will add around $157 million to NFBK's loan book. I'm expecting organic loan growth to be low this year due to the lockdown that might last till the beginning of the fourth quarter in New York. Overall, I'm expecting loans to increase by 6.2% year-over-year in 2020, as shown below.

Considering the dip in NIM and loan growth, I'm expecting NFBK's net interest income to increase by 5.1% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Dip by 7.7%

Non-interest expenses will likely increase this year, which will further pressurize earnings. The acquisition of VSBN will result in some merger-related expenses, which will boost non-interest expenses. Additionally, the increase in balance sheet size because of the merger will drive administrative expenses. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to increase by 4.3% year-over-year in 2020.

The increase in provisions expenses, dip in NIM, and growth in non-interest expenses will drag earnings this year. On the other hand, loan growth will likely support the bottom-line. Overall, I'm expecting net income to decrease by 2.2% year-over-year in 2020. To arrive at the earnings per share estimate, I'm assuming an exchange ratio of 2.0463 for the new shares to be issued for VSBN's shareholders. As mentioned in the press release on the merger:

The final exchange ratio will be determined using $33.30 divided by Northfield's ten-day average stock price just prior to closing, as defined in the definitive agreement (the "Average Stock Price"); provided, however, that if the Average Stock Price is greater than $17.99, then the exchange ratio will be 1.8514, and if the Average Stock Price is less than $16.27, then the exchange ratio will be 2.0463.

Consequently, I'm expecting 50.9 million shares to be outstanding after the merger, up from the current number of 47 million. As a result, I'm expecting earnings per share to decrease by 7.7% year-over-year to $0.79 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown is still uncertain on NFBK's earnings. Provisions expenses are particularly difficult to forecast due to the uncertainty surrounding the lockdown. Additionally, loan growth can miss estimates if the lockdown lasts longer than my expectations, i.e. early fourth quarter of 2020. These uncertainties have increased the risk of a negative earnings surprise.

I'm expecting NFBK to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.11 per share in the remainder of 2020. I believe there is very little threat of a dividend cut because the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 55.9% for 2020, which is below NFBK's 6-year average of 56.6%. Further, NFBK had a tier I capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of 14.99% at the end of December 2019, which is far above the minimum requirement of 8.5%. The dividend estimate of $0.11 per quarter translates to a full-year dividend of $0.44 and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

High Price Upside with Considerable Risk

NFBK has traded at an average price-to-book-value ratio, P/B, of 1.12 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $13.9 gives a target price of $15.6 for December 2020. The price target implies a 51.6% upside from NFBK's April 15 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

The high price upside makes NFBK a feasible investment for a holding period of at least nine months. However, the uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic make NFBK quite a risky investment. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.