Cerner Is An Attractive Healthcare Information Technology Pick

Cerner (CERN) is one of the relatively safer stocks in the market today, despite the short-term COVID-19 headwinds. Investors also seem to have realized the resilience in this company, as evidenced by share price movement in the last few weeks. The stock had crashed from $73.40 on January 2 to $54.54 on March 23. While the stock recovered to $68.21 on April 15, there is still some room for growth left for the stock.

Cerner is one of the largest providers of HCIT (health care information technology) solutions and tech-enabled services in the world. These solutions are offered on the unified Cerner Millennium architecture and on the HealtheIntent cloud-based platform. The company, currently, accounts for more than 25% market share in the U.S. acute care EHR (Electronic Health Records) market and is at #1 or #2 position in 11 countries worldwide. The company manages data of nearly 250 million people worldwide, while its systems are accessed by early 3 million health care professionals on a daily basis. Besides, the company has a solid operational history of 40 years. This leading HCIT player also pays dividends to its shareholders. Cerner can thus offer an appealing mix of value, growth, and income to retail investors.

EHR is a highly underserved and fragmented market and offers multiple growth opportunities

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global HCIT market is expected to grow from $187.6 billion in 2019 to $390.7 billion in 2024, a YoY rise of 15.8%. The HCIT players have mainly focused on opportunities in areas such as artificial-intelligence-based innovation, improving experiences and patient outcomes, and the creation of open and connected healthcare systems. The increasing penetration of software in healthcare management is aimed at improving the overall efficiency of the system. This includes reducing costs, reducing mistakes, improving regulatory compliance related to privacy and security of data, and finally improving patient outcomes. A scalable and integrated HER system is being seen as a long-term solution to reduce both direct and indirect healthcare costs.

Despite the huge growth potential, HCIT is a highly fragmented market opportunity. Hence, there remain multiple opportunities to not only increase market penetration but also for overall market consolidation. Cerner is in an especially envious position to benefit from this fragmented market structure.

Cerner is, currently, targeting an addressable market opportunity of $75 billion which extends beyond the company's core business of acute EHR provider. The company is now focusing on other adjacent segments including ambulatory EHR, revenue cycle management, health networks, real-time health systems, and LTPAC (Long Term Care, Home Care & Hospice, Rehabilitation, Behavioral Health, Community Care) management.

Cerner has a robust financial profile and returns significant value to shareholders

In 2019, Cerner reported revenues of $5.7 billion, a YoY rise of 6%. Revenues have increased at a CAGR of 13% from 2009 to 2019. Although the growth may not seem that big, the quality of the revenues has improved tremendously.

Cerner is now a company with recurring or highly visible revenue streams, as it increasingly shifts to a SaaS-based business model. Besides making revenues more dependable, this transition to SaaS is creating a base for the effective positioning of the more advanced next-generation, cognitive EMR (Electronic Medical Records).

Cerner's core business mainly includes U.S. acute care EHR clients. Although revenues from this segment of the company's business are expected to decline due to the maturing market and ongoing client attrition, it will be more than offset by Cerner's continued penetration in the federal market. Besides, the company is also highly optimistic about the growth prospects of the strategic growth organization. Launched in 2019, strategic growth organization comprises of six businesses, namely Health Network, Continuum, Workforce Health Services, Real-Time Health Systems, Consumer, and Data-as-a-Service. In 2019, these business units together generated revenues of $521 million, a healthy YoY rise of more than 22%. There might be some downward revisions in the revenue growth targets for 2020, but the long-term guidance seems intact.

In 2019, Cerner reported a GAAP operating margin of 11% and GAAP diluted EPS (earnings per share) of $1.65. The company also reported an adjusted operating margin of 18.5% and adjusted diluted EPS of 2.68%. Adjusted diluted EPS was up by 9% YoY.

The company is confident of a healthy improvement in operating margins and EPS from 2020 to 2024. Robust earnings growth coupled with reduced capex will also lead to strong free cash flow growth. Cerner expects a $1.0 billion in free cash flow by 2021 and $1.5 billion by 2024. Again, I don't think that these projections will be dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cerner is also focused on returning value to shareholders. In 2019, the company returned around $1.4 billion, of which $1.3 billion was associated with share repurchases and $114 million were dividends. The company's current dividend yield stands at 1.07%. The company deployed $75 million in inorganic growth. Despite this, the company ended the year with leverage of less than 1.0x.

Out of the $1.5 billion repurchase authorization as of December 13, 2019, Cerner has repurchased $400 million worth shares in February/early March of 2020. The company seems dedicated to returning significant value to shareholders in the coming years.

The company is leveraging Amazon's AWS services for further improving its offerings

In July 2019, Cerner entered into a strategic collaboration with Amazon's (AMZN) subsidiary, Amazon Web Services, to make the latter its preferred cloud provider. In October 2019, the companies disclosed plans to launch a new cloud-based health platform that will incorporate artificial intelligence. This is expected to not only make the platform easier to use but also help provide predictive insights for improved patient outcomes. In its fourth-quarter earnings call, Cerner has disclosed plans to also leverage tap into Amazon's expertise in customer experience and artificial intelligence capabilities to boost growth prospects for its HCIT business

Investors should take cognizance of these risks

Cerner is in the midst of a transition from being one focusing on selling software licenses to becoming a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company. Although this will improve the long-term revenue visibility and predictability of the company as it moves away from lumpy software license sales, it can be pretty painful to the company's top line in the short run. The SaaS business model focuses on recurring monthly payments and is not good at pulling big revenue chunks upfront.

The COVID-19 pandemic is also causing some delay in bookings, which can affect the company's 2020 performance. On April 7, VA (Veteran Affairs) announced plans to delay its ongoing Cerner EHR modernization due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There has also been some loss of a major client for the company. In February, AdventHealth, a faith-based U.S. health system with 50 hospital campuses and more than 1,200 care sites, announce shifting from Cerner to another supplier for EHR services.

Cerner is also an older business and hence does not offer high growth prospects like some other healthcare IT firms in the market today. This may not appeal to many growth investors.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Cerner is $77.16, 13.12% higher than the previous close. The company is currently trading at PE 41.44x and a forward PE of 19.43x, which is not very expensive considering other health IT stocks. Hence, I believe that the target price of $77.16 is a fair representation of Cerner's growth potential.

Analysts are mostly giving positive opinions for the stock. On April 13, SVB Leerink analyst Stephanie Davis Demko initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $78 price target. On March 30, Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee upgraded Cerner to Outperform from Market Perform and reiterated the target price of $79. On March 26, SunTrust analyst Sandy Draper lowered target price on Cerner to $66 from $79 but reiterated a Buy rating. On March 11, Baird analyst Matthew Gillmor reiterated his Outperform rating and $85 price target on Cerner shares. Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares with an $82 price target.

However, Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close is anticipating the significant negative impact on Cerner's 2020 operating results due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stifel analyst David Grossman has also lowered the target price to $75 from $81 and keeps a Hold rating on the company's shares.

I recommend investors to wait till the company's first-quarter earnings results scheduled on April 28. There might be some unfavourable announcements regarding the impact on near-term bookings and revenues due to the ongoing pandemic. The company is most likely to miss its first-quarter guidance and also lower fiscal 2020 guidance. This can result in emotional selling and can present a good entry point for retail investors.

However, Cerner's long-term growth story is pretty intact. The stock is well-positioned to weather post-COVID-19 recession fears and uncertainties associated with presidential elections. The increasing shift towards digitization and modernization of health records will continue to be the key driver's growth for Cerner. The company's long-term revenue growth target of 5-8% from 2020 to 2024 is pretty achievable. Hence, I believe Cerner can prove to be a good pick even for low-risk investors with an average investment duration of at least one year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.