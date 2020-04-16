PNC Financial Getting Ready For Higher Loan Losses

PNC's capital looks sufficient for all but some truly terrible economic scenarios, and I think the shares have long-term appeal on that basis.

Management made meaningful additions to reserves, but further additions are likely and PNC isn't likely to see 2019 levels of profitability for a few years.

Time will tell how much pain PNC Financial (PNC) spared its investors through presumably sound underwriting during the good days of the banking cycle, but management is definitely getting ready for the other shoe to drop and warning investors that it may have to increase its reserves even further to cover losses as Covid-19 pushes the U.S. into recession.

Maybe this is obvious, or at least redundant, but the margin of error for modeling banks now is extremely high. It’s unclear when businesses will be able to get back to normal, let alone what the ongoing impact of this shutdown will be in the short term, and the rate and credit cycle was already moving against banks. PNC looks like it will be okay even in a dire scenario, though, and as is the case with most of the quality bank names, the market seems to be pricing in an overly severe scenario today.

Messy Results … But Basically Okay

Measuring bank stocks against sell-side estimates going into the quarter isn’t very helpful, as some analysts didn’t even really try to model the large reserve builds for the quarter, but PNC’s results relative to expectations were a little more complicated on top of that due to differences in how analysts handle certain items like valuation adjustments and gains.

On what I would call a core results basis, PNC revenue fell 1% yoy and 7% qoq, missing expectations by about 2%. Net interest income rose 1% yoy and qoq, beating by around 2% as the company posted a meaningfully higher NIM than the Street expected. NIM declined 15bp from last year, but rose 6bp sequentially, offsetting a small sequential decline in earning assets.

Fee income is where it gets messy; core results by my definition saw a 4% yoy and 10% qoq decline (to around $1.75 billion), about 9% lower than expected. Asset management was weak, and the bank saw lower than expected service charge revenue relative to the movement in deposits.

Operating expenses declined 1% yoy and about 5% qoq, once again highlighting PNC’s excellent cost discipline. Core pre-provision profits declined slightly on a year-over-year basis and closer to 7% sequentially, due largely to the weaker core fee income, but still beat expectations modestly (around 2%). Tangible book value per share rose 9% yoy and 2% qoq.

Building Reserves In The Face Of Major Uncertainty

Like its large peers, PNC made substantial additions to its reserves this quarter, with a $900 million provision charge adding about $700 million to reserves. That addition brings PNC’s reserves to about 1.5% of loans – a little more than a third of the estimated loan loss ratio in a “severely adverse” scenario under the 2018 stress tests.

That reserve level compares to reserves of 2.9% of loans at Citigroup (C), 2.3% at JPMorgan (JPM), 1.5% at Bank of America (BAC), and 1.1% at Wells Fargo (WFC), but those comparisons also have to be viewed in the context of very different loan books and risk exposures. Unlike Citi, to name one, PNC’s reserve additions were more skewed to commercial loans, but then that stands to reason give PNC’s significantly larger skew to commercial lending (75% of the book) and its lack of a substantial card business.

PNC noted that its first quarter reserving actions used an assumption of a 2.3% U.S. GDP decline in 2020 and a recovery to pre-recession levels by Q4’21, but that current results were tracking worse and there was a good likelihood of further additions to reserves in the second quarter. I’d also note that the “severely adverse” scenario in those stress tests assumes a peak-to-trough decline of 8.5%; how that ultimately compares to this cycle is clearly a major unknown, but PNC took pains to highlight how the bank’s capital is adequate even if the peak-to-trough is even worse – a peak-to-trough of 14% would still leave them with an 8.5% CET1 ratio in Q4’20. For my part, I assume Q2 provisioning will approximate Q1 and there will be over $1 billion in additional provisioning in 2H’20, along with charge-offs more than doubling in 2020 and likely going up another third in 2021.

Balance Sheet Growth Ahead Of The Turn

Like other large banks, PNC saw a surge in lending as corporate clients sought to secure liquidity ahead of the crunch. Overall loans rose 2% qoq on an average balance basis and 10% on an end-of-period basis, with 2% (qoq avg) and 15% growth (qoq eop) in commercial loans and 2% (qoq avg) and 1% (qoq eop) growth in consumer loans. Growth in commercial lending was driven entirely by C&I lending, with PNC seeing commercial line utilization increase from 55% to 61%.

Deposits also grew, but not nearly as much, as average deposits increased less than 1% qoq on an average basis. PNC had the flexibility (a lower loan/deposit ratio) to absorb this jump in lending, and it saw 4% yoy growth in non-interest-bearing deposits. Overall deposit cost declines were on par with its peer group.

The Outlook

Nothing about PNC’s core long-term growth plan is at risk right now, as there are still compelling long-term arguments for controlled organic expansion into new commercial loan markets and further expansion of its consumer “thin branch” model. I would expect to see new market expansion curtailed for the time being given challenges like social distancing, but this is a pause, not a change in strategy. I would also expect to see PNC’s underwriting quality show itself over the next two years (lower charge-offs, better capital), but we’ll have to wait on that.

I do expect PNC to emerge stronger from this downturn on a relative basis, but the outbreak and recession are likely to have a big impact on earnings over the next three years. With that, I see PNC struggling to show much growth over the next three to five years, but I still believe long-term growth in the 3%’s is attainable. Should this downturn hit less-well-capitalized mid-sized and small banks even harder, there could be some long-term growth upside for these larger players.

I’m not sure what value there is in talking too much about my long-term earnings-driven valuation, given that the Street is still very much in “fear and panic” mode. Turning to my ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, I get a fair value of around $110 on the basis of the current tangible book value and the “fair” multiple based on 2021 ROTCE.

The Bottom Line

As PNC’s own discussion of its reserving process highlights, there are substantial uncertainties and risks to the model right now. A deeper, longer recession will clearly bite harder into the bank’s capital and earnings capacity, but I think it would take a truly dire situation to meaningfully threaten the business. With that, I think PNC shares are meaningfully undervalued, but I’d note that I feel largely the same about the peer group in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.