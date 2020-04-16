Revolve Group Faces Supply Chain Headwinds In 2020

My bias on the stock is Neutral.

RVLV grew impressively in 2019 but faces growth constraints due to supply chain limitations arising from the Covid19 pandemic.

The firm sells third party and owned brand fashion apparel and accessories online worldwide.

Revolve Group went public in the U.S. in June 2019, raising $210 million in gross proceeds.

Quick Take

Revolve Group (RVLV) went public in the U.S. in June 2019, raising $210 million in gross proceeds at a share price of $18.00.

The firm operates as an e-commerce retailer for apparel and related products worldwide.

RVLV had an enviable 2019 in terms of growth but faces Covid19 pandemic-induced supply chain challenges in 2020.

My bias on the stock at its current level is Neutral.

Company

Los Angeles, California-based Revolve was founded in 2003 to connect consumers to more than 45,000 apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles worldwide via its online platform.

Management is headed by Directors and Co-CEOs Michael Karanikolas and Michael Mente.

Before managing Revolve, Michael Karanikolas was a Software Engineer at NextStrat. Michael Mente was previously an analyst at NextStrat.

Revolve has developed a technology platform to manage nearly all aspects of its business, with a particular focus on developing automated inventory management, pricing, and trend-forecasting algorithms.

The platform works by leveraging data from hundreds of thousands of styles, up to 60 attributes per style, and millions of customer interactions, creating a database of hundreds of millions of data points.

Below is a brief overview video of the REVOLVE Festival 2018:

Source: Revolve

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global online apparel retailing market is projected to grow from $382.8 billion in 2017 to $821.8 billion in 2023, representing a strong CAGR of 13.6% during the period between 2017 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the availability of discounts and free home delivery.

Major competitors that provide online apparel retailing services include:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Amazon (AMZN)

American Apparel

Benetton

Cotton On

Diesel

Recent Performance

RVLV’s topline revenue by quarter has grown, with Q4 2019’s growth of 15.5% over the same period in 2018:

Gross profit by quarter has performed similarly over the past five quarters:

Operating income by quarter has grown at a lower rate than revenue growth:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have largely been positive with the exception of Q2 2019’s results which were probably skewed due to stock-based compensation:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, RVLV’s stock price has dropped 39 percent vs. the U.S. Online Retail index’ rise of 15.0 percent and the overall U.S. market’s fall of 8.2 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $703,190,000 Enterprise Value $637,770,000 Price / Sales 0.97 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.06 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 12.25 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $32,380,000 Revenue Growth Rate 20.50% Earnings Per Share [FWD] $0.45

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $13 versus the current price of $11, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

In its last earnings call for its Q4 and full year 2019 results, management focused on 2019’s net sales growth of 21% over 2018, expanding gross margin due to growth of its owned brands and increased free cash flow.

The firm implemented a number of automation initiatives in its warehouse operations, enabling its avoid growing headcount while serving 27% greater number of orders during the year.

The number of active customers also grew by 27% generating an enviable average order value of $275.

However, the firm is also focused on reducing inventory losses by slowing receipt of new inventory late in 2019 and said it still had ‘a higher than normal mix of markdown inventory’ at year end.

Notably, in 2020 management seeks to increase its efforts for its owned brands in terms of developing its team and product decision and design capabilities after five years of strong growth.

Its FORWARD brand has been the recipient of special attention in service level, product mix and marketing strategy in international markets.

The benefits of owned brand development can include higher margins and differentiated products as well as closer relationships with consumers and tighter control over supply chains.

Looking ahead to 2020 guidance, management believes that the Covid19 pandemic will result in an ‘estimated 1 to 3 point negative impact to net sales growth …, with the expected negative impacts focused on the first and second quarters’ primarily due to supply constraints on its owned and third-party brands coming from China.

Not being able to take advantage of increased demand due to supply constraints is a real shame and highlights the firm’s need to diversify its supply chain away from China to the extent possible.

The question for investors in Revolve is how long the disruption to China supply chains will remain a collar on its growth targets for 2020?

While China has prioritized getting its factories running again as it can do so safely, other countries may be involved in finishing products at various stages of completion, complicating fulfillment efforts perhaps well into 2H 2020.

My DCF analysis, which suggests RVLV is slightly undervalued, has generous assumptions as to revenue growth which the firm may not reach in 2020, a potentially ‘lost year’ due to the shock from the pandemic, both in demand and in supply.

Accordingly, I’m somewhat skeptical that the stock has much upside given the uncertainties on the supply side, so my bias is Neutral at its current price level.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.