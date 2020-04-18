How And Where To Invest During These Uncertain Times

We discuss bucket-based strategies to fit the varying needs of these three groups of investors. The multi-bucket strategies will provide growth, income, and above all, preserve the capital during black swan events like the one that we are witnessing currently.

The broader markets are on a path to recovery for more than a week now, even though the fate of the economy hangs in the balance.

The broader markets are on a path to recovery for more than a week now, even though the fate of the economy hangs in the balance. Most of the country is still in shutdown mode, and it's likely to cost trillions of dollars when all is said and done. Some estimates are as high as $10 trillion. All this stimulus may be able to pull the economy out of the ditch, but not without cost. One school of thought is that we are going to see a V-shape recovery in the stock market. And there's a good reason to believe, after all the stock market looks at least six months into the future, and many experts believe that the economy will come back within six months, of course, with the help of massive stimulus. Then there's an opposite school of thought insisting that it will be either an L-shape or U-shape (with a wide base U) recovery. The reasoning is that the effects and fear of this pandemic are long term, and it will fundamentally change people's behavior, and at least one-third of the small businesses may not survive. Obviously, this second camp believes that the current market recovery is fake and fade away and more than likely we will see new fresh lows.

With all this uncertainty going on, how to keep your calm and head up if you are a retiree or near-term retiree. Even if retirement is 10 years away, and you consider yourself a long-term investor, questions will remain the same. Sure, the anxiety is not limited to just retirees. It's causing a lot of stress to small business owners and their employees, if they would be able to sustain themselves through this economic distress that we have not seen in a long time. During times of economic uncertainty, it's easy to lose focus away from managing investments or retirement savings.

With this background, we will try to analyze how folks can decipher the situation and tune out the short-term noise and still invest or remain invested in a meaningful way. Obviously, a person's own situation will and should always play an important role in these decisions. We recognize that one size does not fit all. So, we always remind folks not to follow our recommendations blindly, rather use them as the basis for further research.

Various Stages for Investors

Below 35 years of age. Between 35 and 50. Above 50 and retirees.

Most of our articles (with some exceptions) are written with second and third categories in mind. However, even if you are under 35, we promise you will find a few strategies here that are useful at any age.

Below 35 years of age:

Most millennials fall under this category. We want to tell these folks that your biggest asset is the time that you have on your side for your investments to grow. Here are some of the dos and don'ts for this group of folks:

Start saving at an early age. Save as much as you can, at least 15% of your earnings. If 15% sounds too difficult, start at 10%, and increase it by 1% every year. Sure, living life today is important, but you can do both. Make a long-term investment plan and stay the course in good times and bad. Make use of dollar-cost-averaging as much as possible. Do not worry about crashes and corrections. Simply stay the course. Simultaneously, build up at least six months (preferably one-year) cash-reserve as emergency funds. These funds do not belong in the stock market. Never (except in extreme circumstances) withdraw or take a loan from your 401Ks or retirement funds. Do not accumulate any debt except your primary house. However, do not buy more house than you need and can afford.

Age group 35-50:

Most of the so-called Generation-X folks will fall under this category. For this group of folks, you still have time on your side, just not as much as the first group. But to compensate for that, you have gained maturity, and more than likely have a stable career and a higher level of income.

Dos and Don'ts:

If you are already saving 15% or more of your income, it's all good. If not, you probably need to ask yourself, when will it be if not now. This 15% can include your contributions to 401K, but don't count the employer's contributions. If not already there, build up at least six months (preferably one-year) cash reserve as emergency funds. These funds do not belong in the stock market. Do not have any debt except your primary house. However, do not buy more house than you need and can actually afford. It's high time that you have a long-term diversified investment plan, in which you can stay the course in good times and bad. It's important to have a strong conviction on your strategy to be able to stay on it during tough times.

Age group above 50 and Retirees:

What you do not have is the luxury of time. But to make it up, you have several advantages. More than likely, you already have saved a significant sum of money. If not, don't despair, start today and save a little more to make up for the lost time. Besides, you already have made your share of mistakes in life as well as in the stock market and learned from them already. What this group needs most is the sense of urgency and need to accord due priority to savings and investments.

If you are already a retiree, we are assuming you already have saved enough for a reasonable retirement. Now you just have to focus on how to invest it wisely to conserve as well as grow your capital.

Investment Strategies

Investment Strategies for Group 1 (Age under 35):

30-40% in High-Growth Strategies.

30-40% in traditional blue-chip Dividend Growth Stocks, diversified in 8-10 sectors. Emphasis should be on the growth of dividends rather than higher current yield.

Up to 10% in new innovative and future technology stocks etc.

10% in cash, treasuries, bonds.

Investment Strategies for Group 2 (Age 35-50):

10-20% in high-growth strategies.

35-40% in traditional blue-chip dividend growth stocks, diversified in 8-10 sectors.

30% in Rotational risk-adjusted strategies (hedging bucket that also provides growth).

10-15% in high-income securities, like CEFs, BDCs, REITs.

10% in cash, treasuries, bonds.

Investment Strategies for Group 3 (Age above 50 and Retirees):

Up to 10% in high-growth strategies (optional for retirees and risk-averse investors)

35% in traditional blue-chip dividend stocks, diversified in 8-10 sectors.

35% in rotational risk-adjusted strategies.

10-20% in high-income strategies and securities, like CEFs, BDCs, REITs.

10% in cash, treasuries, bonds (enough for 1-2 years of living expenses).

The first category of high-growth strategies is optimal and should be based on your personal factors. If you are a very conservative or highly risk-averse investor, you should avoid it.

Discussion on Strategies

We already have outlined how much to allocate to different kinds of strategies. The allocation depended upon what stage of life you are in. These figures or percentages are not set in stone. You should adjust and fine tune them according to your personal situation, temperament, risk-tolerance, and the time that you are willing to put in managing your investments.

High-Growth Strategies

We have published a few articles in the past that have attempted to provide some ideas on these kinds of strategies. One such article that we published early last year you can find here.

Depending upon how much knowledge about individual stocks you may have and the time you are willing to devote, you should work out a strategy.

If you are a more of a passive investor, you should stick to some well-run mutual funds or ETFs. Make sure that you diversify your investments in many sectors and industry segments, like Information Technology, Business Services, Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductor, Financials, and Healthcare and Bio-tech industry.

Some examples of mutual funds or ETFs in each of these sectors are listed below. Please note that these are not recommendations, but just provide a basis for further research.

Technology/ Information Technology:

Fidelity Select IT Services Portfolio (FBSOX)

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio (FSPTX)

Fidelity Select Software and IT Services Portfolio (FSCSX)

T. ROWE PRICE Global Technology Fund (PRGTX)

T. ROWE PRICE Science & Technology Fund (PRSCX)

T. ROWE PRICE Communications & Technology Fund (PRMTX)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC)

Artificial Intelligence:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ)

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT)

Semiconductors:

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio (FSELX)

Financials:

Fidelity Select Financial Services Portfolio (FIDSX)

T. ROWE PRICE Financial Services Fund (PRISX)

Healthcare and Biotechnology:

Fidelity Select Biotechnology Portfolio (FBIOX)

Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio (FSMEX)

Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares (VGHCX)

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

T. ROWE PRICE Health Sciences Fund (PRHSX)

Blue-Chip DGI Strategy

You should select at least 20 individual stocks (preferably 30) from different sectors and segments of the economy. One could choose two (or three) best stocks from each of the 11 sectors of the economy. Most such stocks should preferably have 10 years or more of a history of increasing dividends, but at least five years of increasing dividends should be a minimum requirement.

The most important criteria while selecting these stocks should be the safety and growth of the dividends. Safety of the dividends depends on factors like low enough Payout-Ratio (based on EPS and cash flow), dividend growth in the last 5 and 10 years, low debt, and growth prospects of the company.

Here's a list of 20 stocks, we think should do well as a group irrespective of the market environment.

ADP (ADP), Amgen (AMGN), Broadcom (AVGO), Chubb (CB), Chevron (CVX), Consolidated Edison (ED), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD), Altria (MO), Microsoft (MSFT), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Novartis (NVS), Realty Income (O), Pepsi (PEP), Procter & Gamble (PG), AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN), Unilever (UL), Verizon (VZ).

ETFs instead of individual stocks:

For passive investors who may like to keep it simple and may not have the time or inclination to manage a portfolio of individual stocks, a basket of good dividend-focused ETFs could do a respectable job. You would want to diversify among various ETFs, even if some of their holdings overlap. By diversifying, we will not tie our fortunes with one particular strategy or a fund manager. For the vast majority of investors, diversification is one of the most important tenets of investing. We select eight ETFs allocated equally.

ETF Name Symbol Yield (as of 04/14/2020) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) 3.88% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 2.03% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) 2.66% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) 4.62% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) 3.91% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) 6.27% Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) 4.54% Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) 4.03% AVERAGE Portfolio YIELD 3.99%

Rotational Risk-Adjusted Strategies

We write quite a bit about these strategies. In fact, in our Marketplace service, we have seven such strategies, some are very low risk, while a couple of them high risk. These strategies are great for providing the necessary hedge against losses during big market corrections and/ or recessionary periods. But they are not slow on growth either. During a sustained bull period, they are likely to capture at least 70-80% of market growth.

The only major drawback is the time you may have to spend on a monthly basis. Though it's not excessive, one has to have a consistent and unwavering commitment in implementing such strategies in good times and bad. Also, you may have to deploy more than one such strategy to have a bit of diversification within this category itself.

Two of such strategies, we think could be suitable for most folks are described below:

Rotational (RA+B&H) QQQX/TLT strategy:

We have described this strategy in great detail in our recent article.

However, briefly, this strategy invests in only two securities, namely QQQX and TLT. Every month, we check the previous three months' performance (distributions included) and invest 75% capital in the security that performed better and 25% in the other security (which underperformed). We repeat this process every month.

Here's the performance comparison between this strategy vs. S&P500 since the year 2008 until March 2020.

Here's a comparison of our Rotational RA-QQQX/TLT based portfolio with S&P 500 between the period starting from Feb. 20, 2020, until April 14, 2020. This is assuming you had $100,000 invested in each of the portfolios as of Feb. 19. You can see how this Rotational portfolio would have saved the investor from the worst volatility, especially when S&P500 quickly lost 36% from the peak.

Rotational Risk-Hedged SPY/TLT Conservative Strategy:

This strategy would rotate between S&P 500 fund and the Treasury/bond funds. When the market is relatively strong and less volatile, the more funds get invested in the stocks (S&P 500). However, when the market starts declining and gets more volatile, more of the funds get switched to Treasuries and/or bonds. In the example below, we are using volatility to adjust allocation to the S&P 500 and Treasuries on a monthly basis. Higher the volatility, we will allocate less to stocks and more to Treasuries and so on. Such a portfolio may underperform the broader market slightly during very strong bull markets but will protect the capital during major corrections or recessions. This example below assumes a monthly switch. There can be many such strategies or variations that could be adopted.

Here's the performance of this strategy over the last 25 years. For the back-testing purpose, we replaced SPY by VFINX and TLT by VUSTX. The benefits of such a strategy over long periods are clearly visible from the below chart. It provided slightly higher returns than the S&P 500 but without the bumpy ride:

Here's a comparison of our Rotational RA-SPY/TLT based portfolio with S&P500 between the period starting from February 20, 2020, until April 14, 2020. This is assuming you had $100,000 invested in each of the portfolios as of Feb. 19, 2020. You can see how this Rotational portfolio would have saved the investor from the worst volatility, especially when S&P500 quickly lost 36% from the peak.

Author's Note: The above two strategies (Risk-Adjusted Rotation portfolios) are similar to strategies that are part of our Marketplace service "High Income DIY Portfolios."

Concluding Thoughts

These are unprecedented times in the stock market. We do not know yet how bad the impacts will be on the economy from the coronavirus situation. Will they be short term, or are we going to see a recession that lasts for a long time? Would it be a V-shaped recovery, or are we going to muddle through for a long-drawn period? The stimulus package and the actions of the Fed already have had a positive impact on the stock market and probably save the economy from going into a depression. However, when all is said and done, we would have added additional trillions of dollars to the national debt in a very short amount of time. Nonetheless, this is not the time to lose focus away from our investment goals. Irrespective of the difficult times and a bleak economic picture projected day in and day out, this may be the perfect time to reflect on your individual situation, your preparedness to deal with economic shocks of this nature and the long-term saving and investing goals.

We have presented different investment scenarios depending upon what stage of life you are in. Each stage is important, and your actions during each stage prepare you well for the next stage. Sure, if you missed saving early on, it is not the end of everything. It is better late than never. It just means you may have to make much bigger sacrifices to make up for the lost time.

We also have presented in brief various investment options. Our regular readers know that we are a firm believer of the multi-bucket investment model. Our DGI model plays the foundational role for long term stability and growing income, while our Rotational portfolios provide the necessary hedge against deep corrections, recessionary periods or just the down economic cycle, while not compromising on the long-term growth.





High Income DIY Portfolios: The primary goal of our "High Income DIY Portfolios" Marketplace service is high income with low risk and preservation of capital. It provides DIY investors with vital information and portfolio/asset allocation strategies to help create stable, long-term passive income with sustainable yields. We believe it's appropriate for income-seeking investors including retirees or near-retirees. We provide six portfolios: two High-Income portfolios, a DGI portfolio, a conservative strategy for 401K accounts, a Sector-Rotation strategy, and a High-Growth portfolio. For more details or a two-week free trial, please click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, UNH, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, ARCC, AWF, CHI, DNP, EVT, FFC, GOF, HCP, HQH, HTA, IIF, JPC, JPS, JRI, KYN, MAIN, NBB, NLY, NNN, O, OHI, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STAG, STK, UTF, VTR, WPC, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.