Netflix: Late To The Party

In this time of social distancing where people are spending the majority of their waking hours at home, streaming movies and shows has become the number one pastime for families. Netflix has definitely benefited from this “cocooning” period where people are hunkered down at home with limited entertainment options.

In the last 60 days, NFLX stock has soared 47% closing today at a new 52-week high of $439.17. With a P/E over 100, the stock is not cheap and trades at a significant premium. Investors looking to participate in the stock's surge may have missed the boat.

A Surge in Screen Time

Early this year as the coronavirus pandemic spread outside China, hard hit places, such as Hong Kong and South Korea, saw a surge in subscribers for Netflix. According to Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson, "the data in both Hong Kong and Korea present a strong case Netflix is seeing increased demand, as first-time app downloads inflected positively starting in January and continued into March. The data reveals adoption by new customers, not viewing habits of existing ones.”

In the first two weeks in March alone, according to Nielsen, the ratings firm, “time spent on streaming platforms grew by 34 percent over two weeks at the beginning of March, with collective usage going from 116.4 billion minutes the week of March 2, to 156.1 billion in the week of March 16.” With this increase in screen time by families at home, Netflix has been one of the big beneficiaries. For the first quarter of this year, it is estimated that Netflix could gain as much as 7.5 million new subscribers worldwide or a 4% increase in the first three months of the year.

Netflix Party

Even though friends and family are isolated from one another due to social distancing, the company has created the capability for a shared experience in video streaming-- a Netflix Party!

Source: Netflix

It’s like being back in high school all over again-- who wouldn’t want to be invited to a party? In order to participate in a Netflix Party, you need to have a subscription. The company has ingeniously tapped into the psychology of FOMO (fear of missing out) to drive subscriptions particularly among Gen Z viewers who are e-learning from home, not to mention college students who have returned early during this lockdown.

On the company’s first quarter earnings report scheduled for next week, we hope to get a clearer picture of how many new subscribers Netflix Party has brought in.

Competition Everywhere

With a surge in subscribers in the first quarter, Netflix is not alone. The company may have pioneered video streaming and brought it into the mainstream, but competitors are popping up almost every quarter. In the 4th quarter last year, two major rivals emerged, Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) and Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL). Just last week, Disney+ announced that they’ve reached the 50 million subscribers milestone, which is two years ahead of schedule. Apple TV+, which currently has 33 million subscribers, is estimated to grow to 100 million subscribers by the end of the year.

Video Streaming Service Number of Subscribers* Netflix 158 million Amazon Prime Video 150 million Disney+ 50 million HBO Max 34 million Apple TV+ 33 million Hulu 32 million CBS All Access 11 million Peacock (NBC) 10 million YouTube TV 2 million *Number of subscribers are based on the latest available data.

Even before the launch of Disney+ and Apple TV+, Netflix already had competition from Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), which has over 150 million subscribers, and Hulu with 32 million subscribers. But the video streaming business is not necessarily a zero sum game. In a survey conducted by Harris Poll and the Wall Street Journal in the Fall, Americans on average are willing to subscribe to as many as 3-4 video streaming services and spend as much as $44 per month. In March, “Americans spent an average of $37 a month on streaming services, up from $30 in November.”

Netflix is aware of the opportunity for multiple players to succeed in this industry. In the company’s investor overview titled “Long-Term View”, they acknowledge:

Because the entertainment market is so broad, multiple firms can be successful. For example, ABC and NBC have historically competed for viewers, attention and content but have also successfully co-existed for many decades. Similarly, in the streaming entertainment world, HBO is now growing faster than in years past, while our business is also expanding. Many people will subscribe to both HBO and Netflix since we have different exclusive content. The transition to streaming entertainment, with its greater consumer satisfaction, will mean growth for many services.

In other words, there is room for multiple winners in this game-- as much as three to four. The key is being one of the four and having staying power. As the current leader in the number of subscribers, Netflix is in an enviable position. But with the competitive landscape heating up, the question is can they win the long game?

Winning “Moments of Truth”

To have staying power, Netflix knows it has to continue to be top of mind with viewers. The company recognizes that they “compete for a share of members' time and spending for relaxation and stimulation, against linear networks, pay-per-view content, DVD watching, other internet networks, video gaming, web browsing, magazine reading, and much more.” In times when a viewer is thinking about what to watch knowing they have multiple choices, this is what the company calls “moments of truth”-- the decision to choose Netflix or something else.

In what could be described as the company’s manifesto, declaring its focus and intention, it states, “we strive to win more of our members' ‘moments of truth’. Those decision points are, say, at 7:15 pm when a member wants to relax, enjoy a shared experience with friends and family, or is bored. The member could choose Netflix, or a multitude of other options.”

Source: Mark Ramsey Media

To win the “moments of truth”, Netflix needs to continue to produce original and engaging content. The recent release of the much talked about documentary series, Tiger King is one example. In addition, the company continues to build upon other successful series, such as The Crown, which has been viewed by over 73 million households over the course of its three seasons.

Source: YouTube

However, with virtually all movie and television production shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be increasingly difficult for the company to continue to win the “moments of truth”. The challenge facing the company is the diminishing supply for a product that is currently in very high demand. Of course, it could always obtain more licensing rights for non-original content, but that isn’t a competitive advantage.

The company does have a pipeline of upcoming releases later this year, but it currently only extends into July. If the global lockdown persists beyond this summer, the company may be left with no new, original content coming online. If this happens, households may turn to watching older, more familiar and nostalgic shows and movies due to the lack of new stories. As a result, the companies that have a deep trove of older programming, such as Disney, with its Pixar, Marvel and 20th Century Studios libraries, will benefit more.

Reliance on Credit Markets

Even though Netflix’s top line is growing at a healthy clip, it is still not generating positive annual free cash flow, or FCF. As of the end of its most recent fiscal year in December, the company reported net free cash flow of -$3.27 billion. For 2020, the company is forecasting a smaller negative free cash flow:

“Our plan is to continually improve FCF each year and to move slowly toward FCF positive. For 2020, we currently forecast FCF of approximately -$2.5 billion... we’ll continue to use the debt market to finance our investment needs as we did in Q4’19.” Source: Netflix Q4 2019 Letter to Shareholders

Netflix’s reliance on borrowing money in the credit markets during a severe economic recession potentially puts the company in a precarious position. At a time in which multiple industries, such as airlines, energy and retail are turning to the credit markets to shore up their balance sheets, Netflix, with a speculative credit rating of Ba3 by Moody's, could find difficulty accessing capital down the road or having to accept less than ideal terms.

Source: Netflix Investor Relations

One saving grace is the company’s balance sheet. With over $5 billion in cash, the company could fund its own cash flow shortage without borrowing money, if needed. In addition, the company and industry’s growth prospects could position Netflix as an ideal borrower relative to other companies whose industries show no prospect for an immediate recovery.

This Ship has Sailed

There is no question in my mind that Netflix will continue to grow its subscriber base and improve its financials. However, with the stock closing at an all-time high of $439.17, and a price-to-earnings ratio of over 100, the stock is trading at a significant premium that would be difficult to justify buying at this price. As a result, for those who have been looking to buy NFLX, this ship has sailed.

Source: Google Finance

In these volatile markets, you never know when the opportunity may present itself again as it did in September of last year and as recently as last month. As a result, investors should continue to keep an eye on this stock in case it trades at a reasonable multiple that reflects its growth prospects rather than exceed them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.