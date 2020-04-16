Good And Bad News Time (Technically Speaking For 4/16)

What kind of recovery can we expect -- V-shaped, U-shaped, or something else?

Will an inflationary spike be part of the recovery?

Will inflation return after the pandemic eases? Karen Ward argues yes in today's FT. Her argument hinges on a few key issues:

Oil prices return to higher levels. This is inevitable. Current prices are lowering US production, lowering global supply. The recent agreement to lower production can always be increased. Demand will rise as the global economy comes back online.

Pent-up demand for services will cause a boost in post-virus activity. I think this is true, although I would argue it may be tempered by people concerned about contracting the virus

The supply of certain services will be lower due to virus-caused attrition. This is also inevitable as financially weaker service providers go out of business.

Finally, she argues that governments will keep the stimulus tap running too long, especially in the wake of the austerity movement from the last recession.

I'm not sure I agree with her arguments. However, it's a great thought experiment in economic cause and effect.

James Picerno at the Capital Spectator has a good summation of the arguments supporting a "V" and U-shaped recovery. He also identifies the key variable that won't be answered until social distancing restrictions are lifted (emphasis added):

At some point social distancing rules will be loosened, but the big unknown is how consumers respond to government decrees that it’s “safe” to return to work, shop at the mall and eat out at restaurants. Unfortunately, there’s a high degree of uncertainty on this front. No one’s really sure how comfortable the public will be in returning to the usual routine. In any case, Main Street will dictate the path ahead. As economist Tim Duy reminds, “Ultimately, we the public will decide when the economy reopens, not the government.”

That's the key issue -- when will consumers feel it's safe to go "back in the water?" We're not going to know until we start the process of restarting the economy.

More data from the US shows the breadth of the slowdown. Building permits -- a leading indicator -- were down:

Here's a chart of the data: In all honesty, the 12% decline in 1-unit permits isn't that bad, all things considered. Then we get to the initial unemployment claims number (emphasis added):

In the week ending April 11, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 5,245,000, a decrease of 1,370,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 9,000 from 6,606,000 to 6,615,000. The 4-week moving average was 5,508,500, an increase of 1,240,750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 2,250 from 4,265,500 to 4,267,750.

The chart is horrible: This is the highest it's ever been -- by far. There are now 22 million people out of work. Earlier today on a newscast someone commented that this amounts to the population of Florida.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

This is an odd table. The QQQ led the market higher. But the numbers two and five slots are occupied by ETFs that track the long end of the Treasury curve. That means bonds rallied with stocks. Finally, the smaller-cap indexes were down modestly for the day. Sector performance is split. Health care (defensive) was the top-performing sector. Oddly, consumer discretionary was the second-best performer. This doesn't make much sense considering today's economic news. Energy continues to lag the market due to oil market turbulence. And expect financials to continue to under-perform due to large losses that are coming their way.

Let's start with the 1-day chart because it's pretty remarkable: Today, we learned that the US labor market is in tatters -- over 20 million people are unemployed. Yet, the SPY fluctuated around unchanged and had two intra-day rallies. This tells us that traders think the employment numbers are temporary.

Let's pull the lens back to the 2-week time frame where the large-cap/small-cap performance split is coming into view.

The QQQ still has the best chart. It's been in a strong uptrend since April 6. The reason is that tech companies should be net beneficiaries during this slowdown -- think of the large uptick in online entertainment demand, video conferencing and the like.

The SPY is also moving up, although its angle of trajectory is a bit less.

The performance issues start to happen with the mid-caps ... ... which, for a second day, are trending lower. We see the same pattern in ... ... in small-caps ... ... and micro-caps.

Finally, remember that the Treasury market is still at high levels, which means there is still a great deal of concern about the economy.

Let's see how trading plays out tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.