Airbus Deliveries Collapse

AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft for a couple of years. For long-term investors, a single month doesn't mean much. Indeed, a single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and will have detailed insight into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target.

Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of March. While the report seems to be a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics, and we uniquely provide market value estimates contrary to list prices. Subscribers of The Aerospace Forum are given access to a fully interactive infographic built on order and delivery data of Airbus and Boeing. If you are interested in reading Airbus's monthly overview for February, you can check it out here.

Orders in March

Figure 1: Orders Airbus March 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

After booking no orders in February, Airbus booked two orders in March, 50 single aisle jets and 10 wide body aircraft:

AerCap (AER) ordered 50 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, 25 Airbus A320neos and 25 Airbus A321neos.

An unidentified customer ordered 10 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, possibly this order belongs to Delta Air Lines.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

SaudiGulf cancelled orders for 16 Airbus A220-300s.

Nordic Aviation Capital converted orders for one Airbus A220-100 to an order for the -300 variant.

Avolon cancelled orders for seven Airbus A320neos, two Airbus A321neos, three Airbus A330-900s and one Airbus A330-900 that the company had on order via CIT Leasing.

Aviation Capital Group converted three Airbus A320neo orders to orders for the Airbus A321neo.

SMBC Capital Group converted one Airbus A320neo order to an order for the Airbus A321neo.

Kuwait Airways cancelled orders for five Airbus A350-900s. This cancellation was already expected in 2018 as the airline opted for the Airbus A330neo.

LATAM Airlines Group cancelled orders for four Airbus A350-900s and six Airbus A350-1000s. Likely this is connected to the deal for 10 Airbus A350-900s which in turn could be connected to the LATAM-Delta deal.

Airbus booked 60 orders during the month and 44 cancellations, bringing the net orders for the month to 16 units. The gross orders for the month are in line with the 58 orders last year, though this year we saw cancellations increasing by 27 units compared to last year. Year-to-date, net orders stand at 290 versus -58 last year. So, net orders are still higher but with COVID-19 having a chilling effect on demand for aircraft I don’t think higher orders in the first three months of the year are reflective of what the full year 2020 will look like.

Deliveries in March

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus March 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2020, the European jet maker expected 880 deliveries. However, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in significantly lower near-term demand for aircraft, Airbus has removed its financial guidance as well as its delivery target while slashing production rates for the Airbus A320 to 40 aircraft per month, two aircraft per month for the Airbus A330 and six aircraft per month for the Airbus A350.

In March, Airbus delivered 36 aircraft or 6% of its full-year target:

Two Airbus A220 deliveries occurred.

Airbus delivered 30 Airbus A320 aircraft, one Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and 29 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and 29 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. Airbus delivered one Airbus A330 aircraft.

Three Airbus A350-900s but no Airbus A350-1000s were delivered.

No A380 deliveries occurred.

What we see is that, as expected, the delivery profile has been dented significantly. As airlines around the world have more or less temporarily ceased operations there no longer exist a demand or financial base to accept deliveries. Compared to February last year, deliveries decreased by 38 units directly reflecting the industry crisis. Year-to-date deliveries decreased by 25%.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in terms of gross units by jet makers. This also is the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For March, the gross ratio was 1.7 in terms of units and 1.9 in terms of value. This, however, is one of the moments when a book-to-bill in excess of one is not meaningful as it achieved by a blow to deliveries.

Year-to-date the gross book-to-bill ratio is 2.9 on a unit basis 2.5 on a value basis.

Conclusion

During the February order and delivery coverage, I pointed out that the February orders did not yet show any COVID-19 related impact. March, as expected, is a whole lot different. We are seeing appreciable gross sales, but cancellations increased significantly while customers have started to defer deliveries to preserve cash. This is something that's to be expected for the months to come and Airbus has reduced production rates accordingly. We are currently seeing a lot of uncertainty, but it does seem that after years of growth Airbus and Boeing are recalibrating for a new reality. Pressure will exist throughout the year and likely much of 2021. How the demand profile looks over the 12-month period is unknown, even beyond that point there is a lot of uncertainty regarding demand as the near-term financial impacts could spark a financial and economic downturn that could take years for airlines to recover from, but how that plays out is going to depend on how well countries are battling COVID-19.

